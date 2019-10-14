Jennifer Lopez has worn some pretty amazing jewelry in her lifetime — just take a quick glance at her getups when she's at any major gathering. Her red-carpet style, for example, is always defined by dazzling ensembles (see: her crystal-embellished CFDA Awards dress), and extra-sparkly jewels to boot, like massive cocktail rings that cost an arm and a leg, glittery necklaces that twinkle with each flashing camera light, and diamond earrings that are, in a word, spectacular. But, regardless of said jewelry variety, it seems there is one particular piece she has quite a penchant for: emerald-shaped baubles — and the proof lies in all of Lopez's engagement rings.

Lopez's engagement ring from fiancé Alex Rodriguez — which made its debut on Instagram — caused quite the frenzy. Not only was it incredibly stunning, but according to Kathryn Money, vice president of strategy and merchandising at Brilliant Earth, it also came attached with a jaw-dropping price tag — it's estimated to cost well over $1 million.

Dazzle and value aside, though, the singer's bauble also hit on one major jewelry trend: non-round gemstones, which actually seem to be J. Lo's favorite diamond shape of all, seeing as all five of her engagement rings have either been a cushion or emerald cut.

So, The Zoe Report decided to do a deep dive into Lopez's engagement ring archives to unearth three of the five dazzling styles that prove her fondness for emerald-cut dazzlers. Prepare yourselves: Every single one of her baubles has been, in a word, enchanting. See the rings, from the earliest to her most recent from A-Rod, plus shop similar styles, below.

Marc Anthony Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Shortly after ending her engagement to Ben Affleck, Lopez began dating singer Marc Anthony. In 2003, Anthony popped the question with an 8.5-carat blue cushion-cut diamond from Harry Winston that was estimated to cost nearly $4 million — yes, really. Shop The Look Shane Co. Baguette and Round Diamond Engagement Ring $690 Note: Price is for setting only. see on shane co. Zales Certified Cushion-Cut Diamond Frame Engagement Ring $10,199 see on zales