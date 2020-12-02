Typically speaking, your bridal aesthetic starts with one item: the engagement ring. Recent trends show styles ranging from minimalist to maximalist, providing every future bride a never-ending list of options. If you consider yourself an unconventional one, Alison Lou’s new engagement ring collection has sleek, modern designs perfect for your big day. For those of you who prefer a more classic look, don’t worry — the designer also has styles for you.

Chances are you already know Alison Lou — or at the very least, recognize her playful pieces. The cult-favorite jewelry brand, which boasts fans like Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, and Tracee Ellis Ross, became one to watch thanks to popular designs like the best-selling Jelly Hoops and other cheeky styles. But this winter, the brand launches its first bridal collection, which the designer created with the modern bride on top of mind.

Starting Dec. 2, you can bring Alison Lou’s whimsical charm to your bridal look with the I Do by Lou collection. The label’s founder, Alison Chemla — a newlywed herself — created the capsule after working with clients who wanted to turn their traditional engagement rings into unique, unexpected pieces. “A lot of women who no longer wear their engagement rings approached us and wanted a refresh, something more modern they could wear every day,” she tells TZR in an email. “It was then that my bridal collection was born, as every design you will see is based on these designs and named after these collections.”

COURTESY OF ALISON LOU

Chemla introduces the inaugural eight styles for the I Do by Lou collection with design elements ranging from elegant and simple to big and bold. Designs include a double-band emerald cut ring as well as chunky bubble rings featuring center diamonds. You’ll also find options with enamel accents, a detail the designer uses in several of her designs.

If there isn’t a piece in the debut collection that catches your eye, you can work directly with Chemla to create an engagement ring exactly how you want it. "I love designing engagement rings," she says. "You take a moment in time so personal and meaningful and turn that into a forever piece." Additionally, Alison Lou will breathe new life into heirloom pieces and other items in your collection with fresh updates. That way, you can get more wear out of the jewelry you already own.

To start the process, fill out the "Engagement Ring Consultation Form" here. From there, a member of the Alison Lou team will help you build the perfect, bespoke forever piece of your own.