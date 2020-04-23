While traveling might be on pause for the time being — and festival season going digital — Aether Beauty has managed to bottle up the quintessential California landscape for your vanity. Officially available at Credo as of April 20, Aether Beauty's Joshua Tree Desert Matte Eyeshadow Palette marks a new all-matte addition to the sustainable beauty brand's fan-favorite eyeshadow line. Naturally, you won't see a mirror on the inside lid once you flip open this palette, too: Like Aether Beauty's other zero-waste beauty products, the Joshua Tree palette is wrapped up in totally recyclable packaging.

Retailing for $58, the palette includes 12 matte eyeshadow shades inspired by Joshua Tree and all the natural beauty it has to offer. Think dreamy, golden-hour neutrals, muted earthy jewel tones, and wearable nudes that'll help you blend together the color story. A completely matte lineup was in hot demand, as well, according to the brand's social media. "You all asked for an all matte palette and Tiila created it," Aether Beauty wrote on a video showcasing the Joshua Tree palette swatches.

Nevertheless, these starkly matte shades were still formulated to complement the delicate eye area (where skin can use any extra hydration). Aether Beauty included moisturizing organic hemp seed oil, coconut oil, and shea butter within the eyeshadow formula — plus citrine crystal powder, which "helps with your skin's renewal" as noted by the product description on Aether Beauty's website.

Beyond landing the Clean at Sephora sticker, all of the products from the clean-focused beauty brand are vegan and cruelty-free. Plus, Aether Beauty shares how exactly to properly recycle the eyeshadow palette on its website once you use it up — since it uses FSC-certified paper and soy-based ink. And trust that you will dip into these pans often if you do happen to pick up the Joshua Tree palette drop. There are multiple colors in the palette that jump right out: like Citrine, the daffodil-colored gold, or the namesake Joshua Tree, a dreamy sage green.

For now, you can find the Joshua Tree Desert Matte Eyeshadow Palette at CredoBeauty.com, online at Sephora, and on Aether Beauty's very own website. Or, just keep reading to snag a palette for yourself.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.