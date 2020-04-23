The Best Clothing Sales For Spring 2020 Arrived Early This Year — & They're Epic
In the wonderful world of sales, this year is not a normal year. If you ask around with fellow bargain shoppers, who keep their finger on the pulse of every seasonal sale, they'll tell you that the markdowns this month alone have stretched much further and included far more brands than ever before. Chloé, Khaite, Paco Rabanne, and Proenza Schouler are amongst the manifold names who are offering clothing sales for spring 2020 collections way ahead of schedule — some through the usual stockists (Saks, Neiman, and so on), and some through their own brand sites.
Khaite, for example, has marked down their resort wares by 40% — including suede slippers and bodice frocks that are destined for warm weather wear. Zimmermann has joined the fold as well, price-dropping their viral Super Eight print that fluttered across Instagram feeds all winter long. And, Neiman Marcus' "New & Now — Spring Collections" section also boats a wide variety of recent arrivals, with "20-30% off" discounts stamped onto dozens of them.
Between crystalline creations from Area and leather cargo shorts from GANNI, there's something for everyone — but things are going, fast. Continue ahead for TZR's edit of the rarest markdowns.
