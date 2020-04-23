The Zoe Report
The Best Clothing Sales For Spring 2020 Arrived Early This Year — & They're Epic

By Danielle Naer
In the wonderful world of sales, this year is not a normal year. If you ask around with fellow bargain shoppers, who keep their finger on the pulse of every seasonal sale, they'll tell you that the markdowns this month alone have stretched much further and included far more brands than ever before. Chloé, Khaite, Paco Rabanne, and Proenza Schouler are amongst the manifold names who are offering clothing sales for spring 2020 collections way ahead of schedule — some through the usual stockists (Saks, Neiman, and so on), and some through their own brand sites.

Khaite, for example, has marked down their resort wares by 40% — including suede slippers and bodice frocks that are destined for warm weather wear. Zimmermann has joined the fold as well, price-dropping their viral Super Eight print that fluttered across Instagram feeds all winter long. And, Neiman Marcus' "New & Now — Spring Collections" section also boats a wide variety of recent arrivals, with "20-30% off" discounts stamped onto dozens of them.

Between crystalline creations from Area and leather cargo shorts from GANNI, there's something for everyone — but things are going, fast. Continue ahead for TZR's edit of the rarest markdowns.

1. Khaite — Noelle Wide-Leg Jeans

Noelle Wide-Leg Jeans
$380$288
Khaite

Everyone needs a quality pair of blanched pants for summer, and Khaite's is an easy cross between a jean and a trouser.

2. Staud — Basset Paradise Print Midi Dress

Basset Paradise Print Midi Dress
$235$94
Staud

Toile is slated to be the print of the summer, so you'll want to shop his cami dress ASAP

3. Khaite — THE MONROE FLAT in Caramel Suede

THE MONROE FLAT in Caramel Suede
$760$456
KHAITE

Price-dropped right on Khaite's site, these chic slippers come in two separate color-ways.

4. Versace — Baroque print denim shorts

Baroque print denim shorts
$625$469
Versace

In Versace's signature baroque print, these SS20 shorts are sure to stay in fashion for years to come.

5. FRAME — Les Second Mini Leather Tote Bag

Les Second Mini Leather Tote Bag
$350$245
FRAME

This brand's signature tote silhouette can be shopped in just about every shade and size. This spring, netutrals are having a huge moment, making the mini tan tote the one to shop.

6. Zimmermann — Super Eight Frill 1Pc

SUPER EIGHT FRILL 1PC
$425$300
ZIMMERMANN

In the brand's retro floral print, this open-backed suit is sure to become a repeat piece in your swim repertoire.

7. STAUD — Elio Puff Sleeve Prairie Dress

Elio Puff Sleeve Prairie Dress
$285$171
STAUD

Staud 's 2020 collections are rife with vibrant solids, and this Elio Puff is no exception.

8. RAILS — Perci Fruit Intarsia Wool-Blend Sweater

Perci Fruit Intarsia Wool-Blend Sweater
$198$132
RAILS

The fruit print trend is still alive and well — and this piece layers perfectly over any bright frock.

9. Proenza Schouler — Lightweight Jersey Dress

Lightweight Jersey Dress
$1,190$833
Proenza Schouler

This easy piece is the one-step outfit formula you'll default to all season long — plus, its rare dip below $1,000 is as good a reason as any to shop.

10. Zimmermann — Super Eight Ruffled Mini

SUPER EIGHT RUFFLED MINI
$1,150$690
ZIMMERMANN

Here, the same viral Super Eight print takes on more autumnal hues, and borrows its ethereal ruffles from its sister swimsuit.

11. Victor Glemaud — V-Neck Lettuce-Edge Tank

V-Neck Lettuce-Edge Tank
$275$192.50
Victor Glemaud

Speaking of ruffles — these delicate frills along Victor Glemaud's tank are made for pairing with crisp white trousers.

12. Chloé — Two-Tone Linen Shirtdress

Two-Tone Linen Shirtdress
$2,350$940
Chloé

From Chloé, this structural shirtdress gets a two-toned update — and plummets in price from $2,350 to $940.

13. Zimmermann — Butterfly Crochet Hat

Butterfly Crochet Hat
$420$250
Zimmermann

Butterflies were everywhere in Zimmermann's Resort 2020 collection — including this flopp, sunshine-inviting hat.

14. Alexander Wang — Ellis Toe-Ring Leather Slide Sandals

Ellis Toe-Ring Leather Slide Sandals
$425$297.50
Alexander Wang

Low-profile mules are the antidote to the chunky footwear trend — not that you shouldn't get both, just that you should have these on deck for sleeker minimalist ensembles.

15. Chloé — Herringbone Print Wide-Leg Pants

Herringbone Print Wide-Leg Pants
$1,295$518
Chloé

This is the ultimate back-to-work trouser, and it happens to go with an easy white button-down for weekend wear.

16. GANNI — High-waisted shorts

High-waisted shorts
$445$334
GANNI

Tapping the viral leather-everything trend that's besotted by the Kardashian-Jenner clan, GANNI's roomy shorts are your staple day-tonight piece.

17. KHAITE — Roberta Puff-Sleeve Blouse

Roberta Puff-Sleeve Blouse
$880$528
Khaite

Voluminous sleeves are still very much on-trend, and this Khaite iteration is perfect for easy spring wear.

18. Paco Rabanne — 1969 Iconic Sparkle Mini Sequin Crossbody Bag

1969 Iconic Sparkle Mini Sequin Crossbody Bag
$670$469
Paco Rabanne

Its all in the name — the prowess of this vintage-inspired bag cannot be overstated. A staple spiece in Paco's arsenal for years, this is sure to never go out of fashion.

19. AREA — Crystalized Fringed Mini Skirt

Crystalized Fringed Mini Skirt
$695$417
Area

The common thread in all of Area's wares is, in itself, covered in crystals. This cutout miniskirt from their Spring offering has tons of them.

20. Staud — Rey Croc-Embossed Hobo Bag

Rey Croc-Embossed Hobo Bag
$325$227.50
Staud

Staud's watermelon-soaked Spring 2020 collection boasted pieces like this, which are made to be paired with one of their candy-pink frocks.

21. Tibi — Harrison Chino Drawcord Sleeve Top

Harrison Chino Drawcord Sleeve Top
$350$245
Tibi

This cult brand never shies away from a punchy silhouette, and this drawcord-sleeved chino top is a prime example.

22. A.L.C. — Gabriela High-Neck Cutout Dress

Gabriela High-Neck Cutout Dress
$795$596
A.L.C.

Playing with the neon solids trend, this floor-length dress is somehow the perfect amount of casual — and it comes in several color-ways.

23. By Far — Miranda Croco Embossed Shoulder Bag

Miranda Croco Embossed Shoulder Bag
$740$518
By Far

This croc bag comes from another cult brand, beloved for its quality accessories.

24. Khaite — THE INGRID DRESS in Dijon

THE INGRID DRESS in Dijon
$1,880$1,128
Khaite

This turmeric-hued bandage dress features all the body-contouring of a bodice, while still offering the ease of movement promised by all Khaite's wares.