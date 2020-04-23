In the wonderful world of sales, this year is not a normal year. If you ask around with fellow bargain shoppers, who keep their finger on the pulse of every seasonal sale, they'll tell you that the markdowns this month alone have stretched much further and included far more brands than ever before. Chloé, Khaite, Paco Rabanne, and Proenza Schouler are amongst the manifold names who are offering clothing sales for spring 2020 collections way ahead of schedule — some through the usual stockists (Saks, Neiman, and so on), and some through their own brand sites.

Khaite, for example, has marked down their resort wares by 40% — including suede slippers and bodice frocks that are destined for warm weather wear. Zimmermann has joined the fold as well, price-dropping their viral Super Eight print that fluttered across Instagram feeds all winter long. And, Neiman Marcus' "New & Now — Spring Collections" section also boats a wide variety of recent arrivals, with "20-30% off" discounts stamped onto dozens of them.

Between crystalline creations from Area and leather cargo shorts from GANNI, there's something for everyone — but things are going, fast. Continue ahead for TZR's edit of the rarest markdowns.

2. Staud — Basset Paradise Print Midi Dress Basset Paradise Print Midi Dress $235 $94 Staud Toile is slated to be the print of the summer, so you'll want to shop his cami dress ASAP SEE ON SAKS FIFTH AVE

3. Khaite — THE MONROE FLAT in Caramel Suede THE MONROE FLAT in Caramel Suede $760 $456 KHAITE Price-dropped right on Khaite's site, these chic slippers come in two separate color-ways. SEE ON KHAITE

7. STAUD — Elio Puff Sleeve Prairie Dress Elio Puff Sleeve Prairie Dress $285 $171 STAUD Staud 's 2020 collections are rife with vibrant solids, and this Elio Puff is no exception. SEE ON SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

18. Paco Rabanne — 1969 Iconic Sparkle Mini Sequin Crossbody Bag 1969 Iconic Sparkle Mini Sequin Crossbody Bag $670 $469 Paco Rabanne Its all in the name — the prowess of this vintage-inspired bag cannot be overstated. A staple spiece in Paco's arsenal for years, this is sure to never go out of fashion. SEE ON NEIMAN MARCUS

21. Tibi — Harrison Chino Drawcord Sleeve Top Harrison Chino Drawcord Sleeve Top $350 $245 Tibi This cult brand never shies away from a punchy silhouette, and this drawcord-sleeved chino top is a prime example. SEE ON NEIMAN MARCUS