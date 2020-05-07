In Swedish, there's a word, "Lagom," which describes a sort of in-between, neutral-mood state. This, to Acne Studios' creative director, Jonny Johansson, sums up the two-circle, one rectangle "face" logo that has become so widely associated with the brand. A symbol of the ordinary, every citizen, this face has resonated with consumers since starring in its standalone collection in 2017. And, for the Fall/Winter 2020 season, the motif is getting remixed entirely, through Acne Studios' Face Collection. With patches of every SORT (enamel, sporty reflective, oversized rubber, retro 3D) embroidered onto several unisex garments, the face becomes a symbol of solidarity, arguably, when we needed it most.

Set live on Acne's site on May 7, the stable of new wares is truly boundless, with hundreds of sweatshirts, velour tracksuits, bucket hats, and phone wallets up for grabs. The gender-fluid line places a strong focus on tactile, unfussy wares, covering them in bold hues and stripes for an energized look. With newly-added seasonal shades including blue, orange, jade, yellow and pink, this drop boasts a wider array of color-ways than ever, with a healthy mix of options for both the minimalist and the maximalist.

Take, for example, the brand's pastel green beanie, whose face patch blends with the knit hat for a muted, monochromatic look. For something more boisterous, there's several varsity-style cardigans, one of which features contrast trim and block striping in dark brown and mineral blue. Or, try the nylon bucket hats, which casts its blown-out face print in several color-ways.

With regard to accessories, brand fans will tell you that Acne Studios' accessories are just as good as its apparel, and the same holds true here. There's several carryalls included in the collection, from smaller pocket bags to oversized tote bags in shades of khaki and black, as well as a nostalgic spread of low-profile velcro sneakers.

While you'll have to wait for the more outdoorsy selects (weatherproof ponchos, rugby sweatshirts), you can start browsing all the selects below, immediately. From there, keep eyes on Acne's site for the rest to drop.