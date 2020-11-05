People have spent the past two decades hopelessly scouring Deborah Lippmann's vast assortment of polishes looking for lip products on account of her fortuitous surname, the celebrity nail guru has said. Now, with a Deborah Lippmann lip category finally underway, they won't have to search for long. The renowned creator of luxury lacquer has announced a surprising-but-not-that-surprising venture into cosmetics with its new Hydra-Cushion Balmy Glosses.

"Moving into lip was a natural next step for me in the color + beauty category because it’s always been a wish of my clients and customers to match the lip to the nail," Lippmann told TZR over email.

It's true: Tidily packaged-together lip and nail duets have fueled beauty devotees' fantasies for eons, but now Lippmann's serendipitous glosses are here to answer their color-pairing prayers. The collection will kick off with seven CBD-spiked shades (including several CBD-optional), each named after a song: Cake by the Ocean (soft pink); Touch Me, Tease Me (peach); Naked (beige nude), Modern Love (nude mauve), Lay Lady Lay (light plum), Tickle Me Pink (hot pink), and Suck My Kiss (clear).

"As a nail technician with decades of experience, I have a good eye for which shades and undertones work best for all skin tones," Lippmann says. The brand calls its new pout products "the lip equivalent" of its iconic Gel Lab Pro lacquer.

Encased in rectangular, glass tubes, they even look a little like nail polish, too. And they're formulated with the same standard of skin-loving ingredients.

In addition to plumping vegan collagen and conditioning hyaluronic acid, Lippmann's pout enhancers contain antioxidant-rich, free radical-fighting CBD, which the brand says is 20 times stronger than standard vitamin A, C, and E. Three of the shades — Modern Love, Tickle Me Pink, and Touch Me, Tease Me — are also sold without the hemp-derived ingredient on Amazon, Macy's, and Bluemercury.

According to its founder, these Hydra-Cushion Balmy Glosses aren't the last you'll see of Deborah Lippmann's new cosmetics category. ("I don’t want to give too much away... but look forward to some glowy skin and hydrated lips!")

For now, though, shop the glosses for $20 each — or $25 for a lip gloss and nail polish duo — at DeborahLippman.com, Sephora, Nordstrom, and other affiliated retailers.

Readers should note that the regulations and data surrounding CBD are still developing. As such, the information contained in this post should not be construed as medical or legal advice. Always consult with your doctor before trying any substance or supplement.