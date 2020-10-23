When fashion fans think of Blake Lively, they're likely to conjure a mental image of three-piece suits, boisterous prints, and golden, mermaid-worthy hair. To tie it all together, the Gossip Girl alum is known to call on polished outerwear pieces, making her an endless source of fall outfit inspiration. In recent years, though, Blake Lively's appearances have been few and far in between, so her latest look is generating tons of buzz. It's with good reason, too — calling on a classic coat that sold out instantly, the masses are trying to suss out exactly how to get the look. Luckily, there's nine plaid coats just like Blake Lively's at every price point, all of which fall in line with a major Fall 2020 runway trend.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, Lively took to Instagram to share a proud selfie with husband (and first-time voter) Ryan Reynolds. Mail-in ballots in hand, the duo posted before heading off to the ballot dropbox — and Lively dressed for the occasion. Under her knee-length trench in glen plaid, Lively styled a cocoa brown tee and a pair of bubblegum pink trousers. It'd be remiss to ignore her 'heels,' which she whimsically drew on and tagged as Christian Louboutin. Jokes aside, her coat played the perfect complement to the rest of the look, nailing the neo-bourgeois trend that was all over Fall 2020 runways.

You don't have to spend runway prices to get the look, though — even Lively herself didn't. Take her pants, for instance: the SLVRLAKE jeans are a casual take on her usual trousers, and they're currently on sale for $189 on MyTheresa. Even better, her Oak and Fort coat was just $78 before it sold out in its gingerbread print. Luckily, the silhouette is available in black houndstooth on its site, for the same covetable price.

To shop the coat in the alternate color-way, as well as eight other styles that are nearly dupes of Lively's, browse below:

