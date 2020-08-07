According to a 2017 study done by the International Journal of Fashion Design, Technology and Education, the Average American Woman wears a size 16-18. Still, the vast majority of today's swimwear brands don't carry beyond a 12. Though brands are slowly adapting to offer more robust sizing, there's a trove of swim labels that are leading the new vanguard, offering styles from XXS to 3X. The best part? The top swimwear brands that offer extended sizing right now are already being test-driven by every celebrity and It-girl, making it well worth taking the plunge.

Included in the roundup, there's brands that have newly expanded their offering (Frankies Bikinis) and plus-size vets alike, with tons of celebrity favorites throughout. Take, for example, Kitty & Vibe — an inclusive swimwear brand beloved by Lena Dunham and Clementine Desseaux, with tops ranging from A through G and bottoms going up to a 3XL. Or, try Andrea Iyamah, whose shape-centric designs have been worn by It-girls like Angela Simmons and Christina Milian.

Scroll down for the top nine brands to shop now:

Swimwear Brands That Offer Extended Sizing: RENDL

Made from Econyl, which repurposes synthetic waste (industrial plastic and fishing nets from ocean floors, for example), RENDL's suits are as inclusive as they are sustainable, carrying sizes S-XXL.

Swimwear Brands That Offer Extended Sizing: ANDREA IYAMAH

This cult-loved brand from Nigerian designer Dumebi Iyamah is a total standout, with unique silhouettes that all boast punchy color profiles as well as more support for women who run fuller in the bust. Sizes range from XS-XXXL.

Swimwear Brands That Offer Extended Sizing: Frankies Bikinis

This cult-loved swim brand (which the Jenners and Kardashians have rotated some thousand times) is officially expanding its repertoire of sizes — and fashion girls are rejoicing. Right now, its Monica, Taylor, and Alexis styles are available from an XS - XXL — with all of this season's best prints ("Trippy"; "Papillon") in tow. The brand's planning to continue this expansion through future drops, so be on the lookout for more soon.

Swimwear Brands That Offer Extended Sizing: Kitty & Vibe

Using a sizing metric that accounts for every woman's hips and bum, Kitty & Vibe has totally disrupted the swimwear market — conceiving of a way to offer "cup sizes, for your butt."

Swimwear Brands That Offer Extended Sizing: RAQ

With cup sizes that run from a D to a K, RAQ is famed for offering supportive styles that tap all the biggest trends, from '90s-era briefs to revamped string bikinis.

Swimwear Brands That Offer Extended Sizing: Fashion to Figure

F2F just launched an 26-piece line with plus model Tabria Majors, and tons of styles have already sold out. Offering sizes 0-3X, the collection has something for everyone — in tons of chic prints and shapes.

Swimwear Brands That Offer Extended Sizing: NAKIMULI

Famed for offering sizes S - 3X in scores of ethnically-inspired prints and shades, NAKIMULI has been worn several times by ANTM star Eva Marcille, among countless others.

Swimwear Brands That Offer Extended Sizing: Andie

Andie's suits are a neutral-lover's dream. Offering a fit quiz at the point of purchase, Andie will help you find the best size (XS - XXXL) and silhouette, including unique solutions for women with longer torsos. Celeb fans from Lena Dunham to Demi Moore have posted sunshine-soaked pics in the brand's designs.

Swimwear Brands That Offer Extended Sizing: Summersalt

If Summersalt's status as Jennifer Garner and Jenna Dewan's favorite swim brand wasn't enough to make up your mind, its size run is sure to do the trick. Offering its cheerful suits in a 0-22, its sustainable, under-$100 offerings are well-worth taking the plunge.