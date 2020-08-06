If spending a little extra time indoors has led you to rearrange your home decor a thousand times, you're not alone. Over the past few months, Instagram has become a breeding ground for interior design inspo — boasting a mix of modular furniture from the archives with fashion girls' own chic tabletop concepts. Between candles and peonies, there's the unsung hero of every interior: the trendy coffee table book, which typically covers the likes of fashion design, runway shows, and fashion editorials. Luckily, there are tons of these that you can add-to-cart now, with scores of color schemes to match your current home aesthetic.

Whether you favor Chanel LBD (Little Black Dress) or Dior's "New Look," there are tons of inch-thick reads to grace your home with. There's the collection of 70 year's worth of images of Dior muses, including Charlize Theron and Marion Cotillard — all shot by legendary fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh. Or, if you're intrigued by the 'Supermodel era' of the '90s, you'll love Kate, the photo-journey through Kate Moss' life and megawatt presence in the industry.

To browse the best books on offer, all of which boast a minimalist, IG-worthy aesthetic, continue ahead:

Trendy Coffee Table Books: DIOR by Peter Lindbergh

Focusing on street style's impetus on high fashion, these images take a look at the Dior creations that all the chicest doyennes wore around town in the 20th Century — all shot, in great taste, by Lindbergh.

Trendy Coffee Table Books: Undercover - Jun Takahashi

The contemporary designer best known for his gothic, yet romantic silhouettes has executed scintillating presentations from Paris to Tokyo. His book is replete with photographs, sketches, and essays by great fashion writers.

Trendy Coffee Table Books: Alaïa: Azzedine Alaïa in the 21st Century

For couture fanatics, it doesn't get much better than Tunisian couturier Alaïa. This book reconciles his designs, characterized by a sense of unbridled glamour and sensuality, with the muses who wore them.

Trendy Coffee Table Books: The Big Book Of Chic

This text in particular is sitting on nearly every fashion girl's coffee table. Interior designer Miles Redd was inspired by fashion (specifically, photographer Richard Avedon's work) — and the bright colors, kitschy prints, and glamorous shapes he designs with prove it.

Trendy Coffee Table Books: Charlotte Rampling: With Compliments

A spellbinding actress and a high-fashion muse (famously modeling LOEWE's Spring 2017 collection in her early seventies), the mega-talented Rampling career is deserving of careful review.

Trendy Coffee Table Books: Chanel 3-Book Slipcase

Coco Chanel was known for her bold quotes and bold-er looks, and this troika of books commemorates the sheer timelessness of both.

Trendy Coffee Table Books: Virgil Abloh: Figure Of Speech

Virgil's newly-released "Figure Of Speech" meta-book grapples with his creative process, be it art, fashion, or otherwise.

Trendy Coffee Table Books: KATE

Leading a runway legacy that has been near-impossible to follow for decades, Kate Moss' iconic place in fashion history is illustrated in this self-titled book.