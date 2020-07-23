Protective face masks may have seemed like a novel concept when the world first went into quarantine to flatten the curve, but now they've become the everyday norm. This new sartorial appendage — whether you wear them for casual, socially distanced errands or a more formal gathering with loved ones — has become a necessary accessory for, well, everyone. Of course, that doesn’t mean you can’t make it a fashion statement, too. Disposable masks have no doubt proven useful when you need a quick covering at a moment's notice. However, if you’re looking for an option that reduces waste while also adding a new element to your ensembles, there are plenty of stylish cloth masks that will look good on everyone — no matter your style.

You may have already taken note of the slew of face masks that have popped up on your favorite retailers. Or maybe, you’ve had the chance to make a few masks of your own. Either way, in the midst of a global pandemic — where face masks are a requirement for the health and safety for others — you can never have too many. Plus, if you’re the type of person who likes to match their masks to their outfits, there are styles that will go with everything you wear.

For those of you who want simple masks to wear with everything they own, opt for Skims has an $8 Seamless Face Mask that’s available in neutral hues ranging from a light beige to black. Plus, it’s already been approved by Kendall Jenner. You can also get the pale pink Fashion Masks from Rails for $30, which come in a set of two and will add a subtle touch of color to your quarantine looks. And when you want to dress up your ensembles with a more luxurious style, NIGHT has a 100 % Mulberry Silk Mask for $55 that comes with seven disposable filters.

If you like to wear pieces that make more of a statement, get yourself a printed mask like one of the $38 3-Pack of Sustainable Masks from Christy Dawn — which, like the brand’s cult-favorite dresses, are made from deadstock fabric. Anyone who likes a graphic print will love this $29 Butterfly Mask from Phlemuns, which takes on this season's favorite motif. And just in case you're looking for an on-trend face mask to wear this summer, Re/Done has its Jersey Tie Dye Mask, which is available for $20.

Keep scrolling to see the chic cloth face masks worth stocking up on, below.