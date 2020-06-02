Father's Day Gift Ideas From 20 Black-Owned Businesses

As #BlackOutTuesday, a social media movement aiming to only focus on the Black Lives Matter movement, is underway, this is a pivotal time to keep up momentum. Though there are many lists and guides online helping steer your attention where it's most needed right now, there are endless small ways to contribute as well. If you're going to shop choose for upcoming holidays or events like Father's Day, Black-owned businesses are a great place to start. Especially as many small brands and those founded by Black, Indigenous, and People Of Color (BIPOC) are effected by the Covid-19 crisis, investing in them can make a big difference.

Beyond marching or sharing on social media, committing to supporting more Black-owned brands is a decision that can have a lasting impact. With resources like Support Black Owned and We Buy Black, you have easy access to these brands. You can also support by following designer Aurora James' 15 Percent Pledge which asks major retailers to pledge support of more Black businesses. Below, you'll find a list of gift ideas for Father's Day that are a place to start. Go with ol' faithfuls like new clothes and a better belt or try a new idea, like an educational read or skincare with a purpose.

A Single Suggestion

Each dad is different but every 'old man' deserves a card so take your pick from A Single Suggestion's different Father's Day options.

Telfar

Telfar Clemens has been designing unisex clothing with a purpose since 2002 but this half-zip pullover is versatile enough for any father figure, and he won't even know how secretly cool he is.

Chakra Zulu Crystals

Offer to cleanse your fathers space with a smudging stick or Chakra Zulu also carries plenty of crystals and helpful information to help intro dad if he's new to the idea.

Dinobi

Blk + Grn is a marketplace for Black-founded brands where you'll find everything from perfume to cleaning supplies. So give dad a gift he'll assuredly use with this eco-friendly detergent from Dinobi.

Harlem Chocolate Factory

If mementos are already taken care of, ensure a good time with a salted chocolate chip cookie cake or delectable chocolates that are hand-made in Harlem.

Briogeo

Briogeo has a handful of best-selling beauty products that the masses swear by, like this detoxing scalp treatment that's ideal for any guys minimal beauty routine.

Free Flow Gusto

Considering gyms will likely stay closed for the near future, at home training gear is perfect for the exerciser or aspiring one. Founded by Victoria Vortex, these resistance bands come in a set of 5 strengths and are the perfect at-home tool.

Wear Now Do

Wear Now Do creates hand-crafted goods like candles and apparel to donate portions of proceeds to those who need it most.

Oyin Handmade

If beard burn is an issue for family members, consider this a two-for-one gift. Oyin has been specializing in making natural hair and body products since 2003 and every man will appreciate this all natural beard softening butter.

Oui The People

Oui The People's luxury reusable razors are revered for their craftsmanship, its fans swear the weighted metal give a better, smoother, and longer-lasting close shave - and this stunning matte gold number is brand new and available for pre-order now.

Golde

Foodies have long been swearing by the brands powdered elixirs so upgrade dads java fix with a jitter-free latte that's blended with healthy superfoods.

Melanie Marie

Every father loves a reminder of you and what better way to do that than wear a fine piece of customized jewelry? Melanie Marie has a slew of customizable styles, like this Memory Necklace with a printed photo and optional engraved message on the back.

Linoto

Opt for a gift that he'll truly get a ton of use out of like Linoto's 100% linen bed, bath and home goods in a whole heap of colors with tons of 5-star reviews.

Klor

The beauty brand is made with high-quality ingredients in California. This gentle cleanser is ideal for a guy with an unfussy skincare routine but the brand has several products to build up on.

Blk And Bold

Hit upgrade on dads morning cup 'a joe with any of Blk And Bold's signature coffee beans, or go for the full gift with this care package.

Ivy's Tea

Ivy's herb-infused honeys are all natural, raw and organic so not only is this citrus flavor a unique take but it only has all-praising reviews so drizzle it in tea or over a parfait - or by the spoon full.

Lois Belt

Belts are another dad signature that fathers seem to use until they're on their last leg so treat him to a durable and hand-made tread, available in cognac, black, mahogany and russet tan leather.

'Jentl

Dad may not reach for a hand lotion on his own but when he has one nearby, he'll thank you. 'Jentl's original blend is an unscented and unrefined, raw, grade-a shea butter with essential oils.

The Lam Label

Lam Label finds rare vintage treasures so you can give a gift with a little history, like these cheeky shakers that are surely a conversation piece.

Hariette's Bookstore

An educational read is a great idea for anyone right now and Harriett's independent bookshop focuses on activism with a full selection to choose from.