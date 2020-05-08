From the Met Gala to street sightings, the actor has long been a style star with her personal taste being both timeless and trendy. As proof that she's still got it, Lily Collins' linen romper is the 'ah-ha!' garment that you probably wouldn't have realized your summer wardrobe is desperately lacking.

On May 5, the 31-year-old and her hubby went for a grocery run in Los Angeles where the heat is already well into uncomfortable territory. For the occasion, the expert dresser opted for a linen romper that can best be described as the perfect summer one-piece. With nothing else besides her crossbody waist bag, face mask, and Aviator sunglasses to accessorize the full 'fit, it's proof that her formula couldn't be simpler and worth recreating all summer long.

A casual playsuit is a one-and-done piece that allows for endless styling options but her specific short-sleeved cream number is the utmost essential version for a few reasons. First, its neutral hue will play nicely within any wardrobe style because it can be dressed both up or down. Second, its modest coverage and collared neck adds a polished element while its relaxed fit allows for any-time where. And last, its lightweight linen is the breathable fabric that you'll be thanking yourself for having on hand when thermometers go full-red come the dog days of summer.

BACKGRID

Lily's casual ensemble is the ideal balance between simplicity and stylish. And while the comfortable option clearly suits sneakers and off-duty styling, it can also be made elevated with sandals and jewelry just as well. Pay homage to the stars gold-star curation by grabbing a similar neutral romper, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.