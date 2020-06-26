When quarantine first started, you were probably thrilled about all the shows and movies you were finally able to catch up on or watch for the first time. But now that it's month four of being isolated at home, the thought of watching any more television is probably becoming less and less appealing. If this is the case, turn off your TV and try some new games to play during quarantine. These games will keep you entertained while also passing the time indoors.

Even as cities are beginning to reopen, capacity is still limited and some classic warm-weather outdoor activities, such as going to the public pool, might not be an option. And, considering the CDC is continuing to suggest keeping distance between yourself and other people outside of your home, this summer will seemingly be spent in your own space (for the most part).

If you decide to have a small gathering at your home or are simply bored of the lineup on your streaming channels, consider the classic board games you used to play growing up, like Monopoly or Scattergories. Or if you're unable to see friends and family, choose a virtual game that's easy to play over Zoom. And, in addition to having a good time with loved ones, some of these board games will even improve your critical thinking skills.

Whatever your plans are for the next two months, below find eight games that will get you through quarantine with some lighthearted fun and laughter.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Games To Play During Quarantine: Catan

Best for three to four players, Catan is all about strategy. Each player tries to take over the most land across the isle of Catan with resource cards like wool, brick, lumber, and ore. This game can go on for at least an hour, so expect a long night ahead.

Games To Play During Quarantine: Heads Up!

Perfect for a Friday night in with friends, Heads Up! is an app store game where you hold your phone up to your head while your opponents try to explain the word on the screen. And it's created by Ellen DeGeneres, so you know you're in for a night full of non-stop laughter.

Game To Play During Quarantine: Scattergories

If you want a game that can be stopped at any time, Scattergories is an excellent option. You can opt to play for just a few rounds, or go for hours. All you need to do is roll the dice for a letter, and fill out the list of categories (like names of vegetables or cities). Whenever you want to stop, every player adds up their points to determine the winner. Play the game IRL or over Zoom.

Games To Play During Quarantine: One Gotta Go

One Gotta Go is a digital deck of cards that covers topics to debate like music, pop culture, sports, and movies. The goal of the game is simple, all you need to do is eliminate one of the four choices on the card. You can play the game in person or virtually with friends.

Games To Play During Quarantine: Monopoly

You'll need to dedicate a substantial amount of time for a game of Monopoly, but it's certainly worth playing if you have an hour or two. Grab two or more friends to buy, sell, and trade properties in the board game. The classic board game is for all ages, so it can be played with your kids or roommates.

Games To Play During Quarantine: Rhyme Antics

Two teams battle in Rhyme Antics and will pick a difficulty level from easy, intermediate, or intellectual. Then, you'll pick a music beat instrumental from the app. Each player quickly freestyles a verse, and ensures the last word of the verse rhymes with the underline word on the card. Teams will score points when they guess the rhyme words listed on the back of the playing card while the scorekeeper keeps track. And if you can't think of a rhyme word fast, you pass the mic to the next player. The highest score of four rounds wins the game.

Games To Play During Quarantine: Telestrations

Even if you aren't an artist, Telestrations is an easy, fun game that everyone can play. Each player sketches the word they were given at the same time, and when time is up they pass on their sketch to the next person for them to guess what it is. Then each player will write their guess on the card and keep passing it until the original drawer receives it back.

Games To Play During Quarantine: The Awkward Storyteller

The Awkward Storyteller is great to play with a group of four to 10 people. Both team work and humor are needed to play the game. The game starts out when one player (the storyteller) selects a story card and reads the caption on it to the group, which is the first line of their story. Other players then ask the storyteller questions from their cards, and the storyteller starts building on their story. The goal is for the storyteller to come up with a unique story using a certain word on another player's card — or a sentence beginning with the letter shown on the other player's card.