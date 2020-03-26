8 Back Support Pillows That’ll Make For The Comfiest WFH Experience
With more and more individuals going remote for work, it's likely many are facing a comfort dilemma. Unlike the ergonomic furniture in most offices, the chic accent chairs and desks are often selected for aesthetic purposes as opposed to practical ones. So, now that you're spending more time in said sitting areas, it's likely your back is facing the brunt their impracticality. Instead of totally revamping your at-home work space, investing in a comfy back support pillow could be the easy way out here.
Now, one's first instinct might be to just grab a nearby throw pillow and place it where you might be feeling aches and soreness — but, pretty accent pillows aren't always made with comfort in mind. There are, however, plenty of other options that are specifically designed to give your lower and/or upper back the support and ease it needs as you sit at your new makeshift desk all day... even if your work space doesn't actually include a desk.
For instance, for those propped up in a bed or large sofa ,a back rest pillow that keeps you sitting up (while reclined) helps you avoid straining your neck and shoulders. If you're working from your kitchen table, a back pillow or lumbar variety could be useful in keeping your lower back from getting sore or stiff. And, if you're working at an actual desk and want to get fancy, a lumbar support pillow works with the natural curve of your back to prevent tension or pain.
To help you get your home work space in a more ergonomic place, ahead, eight pillows that'll keep your back from aching, no matter where you set up shop.
Perfect for those working from a bed or sofa, this multi-tasking pillow supports your head, neck, back, and even your arms.
Designed with lower backs in mind, the buckwheat hull filling allows for ventilation and conforms to the contours of your back as it soothes tense lumbar muscles.
Supportive back and curved armrests help provide cushioned comfort no matter where you plant your work operations.
This comfy multi-dimensional pillow is designed to protects lower spinal discs from stressful compression, alleviating lower back pain.
The contoured shape of the lumbar pillow supports your back's natural curve for proper spinal alignment and to promote healthy posture.
Providing comfortable support in any seat, this lumbar pillow relieves pain and pressure on the hips and spine.
Designed by a physical therapist, this pillow provides firm sectional lower, mid, and upper mid-back support to keep your back and spine in ideal posture, reducing strain on your back muscles.