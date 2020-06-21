When you think about the best eyeshadow palettes of all time, your mind probably jumps to Urban Decay's Naked palettes, Pat McGrath Lab's Mothership VII: Divine Rose, Tarte's Tartelette Amazonian Clay Matte palette, and Too Faced's Born This Way Natural Nudes. The common thread being their colors: the forever classic, foolproof nudes. And joining the list of minimalist-friendly eyeshadows is KKW Beauty's Classic II eyeshadow palette, which just launched alongside of fresh new lip glosses, because nudes and neutrals aren't going anywhere, ever.

As of June 20, the second edition of the Classic Palette ($45) is available for purchase on KKW Beauty's website, as well as 11 shades of nude lip glosses, each for $20. While the line doesn't stray far from the brand's iconically minimal color choices, it's had a few touch ups.

Following the fan-favorite first born, the Classic II Palette features a similar range of earthy browns and terracotta shades, but the Classic II has arrived with some slight changes. Rather than being a collection of purely warm-leaning tones, the second variation fares more neutral and cool in its undertones and has one more shimmery option than the first. Version two was also inspired by Kim Kardashian's recent family trips to the wild expanses of Wyoming, and has aptly named shadows to boot, like Terrain and Geode.

Also being released with the eyeshadow palette is a batch of luminous lip glosses that are the sheer alter egos of KKW Beauty's opaque Nude Crème lipsticks. The glosses come in slightly larger tubes than their predecessors and are available in 11 shades, ranging from a light pink to a deep brown. To keep your lips from drying, the formula includes a mixture of vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, and collagen. Combined, the lip glosses and Classic II palette offer plenty of looks for minimalists, smoky eye lovers, and '90s reminiscers.

Get a feel for the neutral-heavy colors

