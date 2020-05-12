It's normal to feel like you're lacking in the productivity department during a traumatic and transitional time, such as the current global health crisis. And though you should allow yourself to take your time and grieve as needed — as opposed to putting additional pressure on yourself when just getting through the day can feel like a task — some might be actively seeking resources that will help them dive back into their daily lives with renewed vigor. If that describes your current state, you might want to subscribe to a few of the most motivational podcasts for women for some seriously inspiring content.

These days, there's pretty much a podcast for every type of interest, whether you're craving recaps of your favorite reality show, hot political takes, or murder mysteries — it's all there. That said, if what's going to lift you up right now is entrepreneurial advice (like starting a new career to making your side hustle a full-time gig), mindful practice suggestions to help get you motivated, and the like, there are a few in particular you might want to add to the queue.

Regardless of the specifics of your career/home life, the seven podcasts ahead all have something to offer women who could benefit from frank and heartfelt discussions and interviews with top-tier experts. In fact, listening on the regular might just become your favorite new self-care ritual.

Dean Drobot/Shutterstock

Goal Digger

Entrepreneur, mom, and business consultant Jenna Kutcher talks marketing, social media, money, branding, and more on her Goal Digger podcast (available on Spotify, Stitcher, and Apple podcasts) which often includes discussions with other resident experts. Recent episode topics include the importance of taking time off, pivoting your career path, and seasonal Instagram strategies.

Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations

Looking for more spiritual and mindful motivation? You can count on Oprah for that. Her SuperSoul interviews with spiritual gurus, fitness and wellness experts — plus chats with celebs Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Obama — will leave you so inspired. Listen on Apple podcasts,

Side Hustle Pro

With Side Hustle Pro, host Nicaila Matthews Okome tackles topics that directly address and affect Black women entrepreneurs. Most episodes invite in guests who have had varying — but always inspiring — career journeys while turning their passions into a business. Listen on Apple.

The Lively Show

Former career coach Jess Lively spent a decade following the "rise and grind" work mentality before she realized it wasn't sustainable. With her podcast, she aims to offer a more holistic approach. Some of her past topics include finding inner peace and identifying (and breaking) toxic dynamics. You can tune in on Lively's website.

HAPPIER

Host Gretchen Rubin earned her massive following (HAPPIER has accumulated nearly 100 million downloads) as the best-selling author of The Happiness Project. Her podcast continues that trajectory, offering advice on how to not just be more creative and productive, but happier and more fulfilled overall. Listen on Apple for helpful mantras and mediations, tips for actually enjoying work life, and more.

The Broad Experience

Host and journalist Ashley Milne-Tyte isn't afraid to tackle timely issues that face working women, like finding success in the midst of trauma, bad (work) breakups, equality in the workplace and more. Listen on Apple podcasts.

Raising The Bar

Co-hosted by Alli Webb, creator and CEO of DryBar, this entrepreneur-focused podcast invites in some seriously inspirational guests to talk about how they got to where there are today — including all the missteps they made along the way. Past guests include Emily Current and Meritt Elliot (of The Great and Emily + Meritt), super-influencer Chriselle Lim, and celebrity nutritionist Kelly Leveque. Listen on Apple.