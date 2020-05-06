If your day is in need of an overpowering dose of cute, we dare you not to crack an "awww" at Meghan Markle reading a children's story to her son, Archie, on his first birthday. Cuteness aside for a moment, the celebratory clip was made to help raise money for children affected by Coronavirus around the world. And in said clip, Meghan didn't forego the opportunity to sport a seriously stylish piece that your summer wardrobe is begging for, so take a hint with these chambray shirts like Meghan Markle's.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have only gotten more fun to follow since stepping down from their royal titles, as the masses are desperate for more Archie content. In April, the former royals launched an initiative to raise money in honor of the tot's first birthday called #ArchieDay. The campaign asked for donations for charities like WellChild and Save the Children in order to help children that have been impacted by coronavirus in Canada, the US, South Africa, and the UK. And the fundraiser was a success: Supporters helped raise nearly $50,000 by their first-born's big day.

On Archie's birthday, May 6, the happy parents shared an adorable clip of the Duchess reading the children's book Duck! Rabbit! to the one-year-old, which was posted to Save The Children's Instagram page. (We promise every second of the three-minute vid is preciously entertaining.) The organization has been doing #SaveWithStories, an ongoing story time special which recently included other notable names like stylish mama Jennifer Garner and supermodel Kaia Gerber.

To that end, a chambray button-down like Meghan Markle's is a timeless staple; investing in a good one means it'll hold up as a wardrobe staple for years to come. Ahead, find picks that similar to Meghan's, and while you're at it, you can support Markle's cause by donating to Save The Children or Well Child.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.