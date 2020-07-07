Emma Roberts' Mango Dress Is The Sneakily Comfortable Secret To Looking Dressed Up

If you've stopped by Emma Roberts' Instagram page, you'll know that the actress has a penchant for sharing her OOTDs. Even in the midst of taking a pause on normal day-to-day activities, you can count on her for day-to-day fashion inspiration. Emma Roberts' brown Mango dress is just the latest affordable and trendy piece she's now put on your radar.

On July 4, the 29-year-old stopped by a bakery in Los Angeles to pick up a few items. Her maxi-length polka dot dress was styled simply with heeled lace-up boots from Ranch Road and with Chloe's sold-out Small Pixie bag in tow. The ruffled hem, long cinched sleeves, and a modest collared neckline are all on par with Robert's feminine and polished aesthetic. Roberts is expecting her firstborn with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, according to Roberts' mother on Instagram, as reported by The Cut. Since then, she's posted on Instagram, imploring fans to wear a mask while sporting the same floral design she styled with her Mango maxi.

If you're eyeing her ensemble but can't quite put your finger on what's so enviable about it, the key here is actually its rich brown color. The neutral shade is at times written off as a touch too boring or basic, but with the subtle addition of white polka dots, the look feels more relaxed than it would in black instead. As Roberts has demonstrated, it turns out all your wardrobe is missing is a brown printed dress this season. Finish with sculptural earrings for a work meeting, or swap in casual sandals for a day in the park.

Predictably, Robert's exact dress is currently sold out, however the same silhouette in a floral print is up for grabs and discounted to just $40. If you are interested in taking a chocolate-hued cue from Robert's sunny ensemble, shop similar toned dresses from Mango, below.

