The Zoe Report
Moviestore/Shutterstock

7 Carrie Bradshaw Hairstyles We'd Still Wear Today

By Madge Maril
Share

Carrie Bradshaw might be an entire generation's streetwear icon, but she also served a lesson in work-from-home hair well before her time. Out and about, Carrie Bradshaw's hairstyles were all about volume, whether it was a straightened blowout or a cloud of curls that reached for the sky. But at home the waves took center stage, and they couldn't be easier to recreate. (No hair crimping required, promise.)

Though once you've gotten the hang of the undone curls, it's time to move on to Carrie's more complicated looks. A perfect double ponytail? A sleek bun that worked with any dress, whether it was a simple slip or a bedazzled, patch-worked wonder? '90s accessories that are 100 percent back in style? Check, check, and check. Below, seven of Carrie's most iconic hairstyles that can still (and should) be worn today, whether it's to hop on a video chat or wander a city's streets. And just in case you've realized your own hair routine has been lacking, shop the tools and products you can use to nail each style, too.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Carrie Bradshaw Hairstyle: WFH Waves

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Waves, curls, and the occasional loose ringlet are Carrie staples. For this low-key WFH look, go ahead and embrace whatever your natural texture might be — then add a healthy dose of moisturizing gloss to mimic the polished shine.

Hair Oil Everyday Gloss
$24
Bread Beauty Supply

Carrie Bradshaw Hairstyle: Double Ponytails

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Combined with a patterned coat and delicate makeup, this bohemian style brings to mind the phrase "double low ponytails" instead of "pigtails." Recreate it with small, simple ponytail holders, and steer clear of scrunchies.

Compostable Hair Ties Pack
$14.95
Terra Ties

Carrie Bradshaw Hairstyle: Going-Out Bun

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Back in the late '90s, any special occasion called for a going-out bun — think a low-maintenance chignon, if you aren't familiar. Simple, middle-parted, and slicked behind the ears, the swept-up style allows shoulder details to sing.

The Brush No. 001
$62
Crown Affair
Satin Dream Leave-In Cream
$11.99
Eva NYC

Carrie Bradshaw Hairstyle: Straight & Piecey

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Forgo the pin-straight texture a flat iron delivers and embrace a piecier, woke-up-like-this look. Add volumizing product in sections to your hair if you have naturally straight strands, or straighten with less heat if you have waves or curls so your natural volume isn't erased.

I Create Volume
$26
INNERSENSE Organic Beauty
InfinitiPro Tourmaline Ceramic Flat Iron With Argan Oil
$47.49
Conair

Carrie Bradshaw Hairstyle: Tousled Updo

Moviestore/Shutterstock

It might look effortlessly chic, but this wavy updo definitely took time. The tendrils left down on either side of her neck are the pièce de résistance.

Travel Curling Iron 1.25 Inch
$90
Harry Josh Pro Tools
Black Bobby Pins for All Hair Types
$2.50
Scunci

Carrie Bradshaw Hairstyle: Finger-Raked Waves

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Another go-to for Carrie at home, the laid-back, finger-raked waves are the hallmark of any writer searching for the right metaphor to use next. Sustain the volume at the crown, if you're going out, by spritzing on a touch of dry shampoo or hair spray.

Prêt-à-Powder
$28
Bumble and bumble.

Carrie Bradshaw Hairstyle: Stylized Scarf

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Dior Fall/Winter 2020 show proved this casual '90s style is one to pull out of your wardrobe when you don't want to mess with your hair that day — literally, since you'll need at least one bandana or scarf option.

Wonderland Vine Neckerchief
$79
tory burch