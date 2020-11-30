Carrie Bradshaw might be an entire generation's streetwear icon, but she also served a lesson in work-from-home hair well before her time. Out and about, Carrie Bradshaw's hairstyles were all about volume, whether it was a straightened blowout or a cloud of curls that reached for the sky. But at home the waves took center stage, and they couldn't be easier to recreate. (No hair crimping required, promise.)

Though once you've gotten the hang of the undone curls, it's time to move on to Carrie's more complicated looks. A perfect double ponytail? A sleek bun that worked with any dress, whether it was a simple slip or a bedazzled, patch-worked wonder? '90s accessories that are 100 percent back in style? Check, check, and check. Below, seven of Carrie's most iconic hairstyles that can still (and should) be worn today, whether it's to hop on a video chat or wander a city's streets. And just in case you've realized your own hair routine has been lacking, shop the tools and products you can use to nail each style, too.

Carrie Bradshaw Hairstyle: WFH Waves Moviestore/Shutterstock Waves, curls, and the occasional loose ringlet are Carrie staples. For this low-key WFH look, go ahead and embrace whatever your natural texture might be — then add a healthy dose of moisturizing gloss to mimic the polished shine. Hair Oil Everyday Gloss $24 Bread Beauty Supply See on sephora

Carrie Bradshaw Hairstyle: Double Ponytails Moviestore/Shutterstock Combined with a patterned coat and delicate makeup, this bohemian style brings to mind the phrase "double low ponytails" instead of "pigtails." Recreate it with small, simple ponytail holders, and steer clear of scrunchies. Compostable Hair Ties Pack $14.95 Terra Ties See on package free shop

Carrie Bradshaw Hairstyle: Going-Out Bun Moviestore/Shutterstock Back in the late '90s, any special occasion called for a going-out bun — think a low-maintenance chignon, if you aren't familiar. Simple, middle-parted, and slicked behind the ears, the swept-up style allows shoulder details to sing. The Brush No. 001 $62 Crown Affair See on Crown Affair Satin Dream Leave-In Cream $11.99 Eva NYC See on ulta beauty

Carrie Bradshaw Hairstyle: Straight & Piecey Moviestore/Shutterstock Forgo the pin-straight texture a flat iron delivers and embrace a piecier, woke-up-like-this look. Add volumizing product in sections to your hair if you have naturally straight strands, or straighten with less heat if you have waves or curls so your natural volume isn't erased. I Create Volume $26 INNERSENSE Organic Beauty See on follain InfinitiPro Tourmaline Ceramic Flat Iron With Argan Oil $47.49 Conair See on cvs

Carrie Bradshaw Hairstyle: Tousled Updo Moviestore/Shutterstock It might look effortlessly chic, but this wavy updo definitely took time. The tendrils left down on either side of her neck are the pièce de résistance. Travel Curling Iron 1.25 Inch $90 Harry Josh Pro Tools See on dermstore Black Bobby Pins for All Hair Types $2.50 Scunci See on dermstore

Carrie Bradshaw Hairstyle: Finger-Raked Waves Moviestore/Shutterstock Another go-to for Carrie at home, the laid-back, finger-raked waves are the hallmark of any writer searching for the right metaphor to use next. Sustain the volume at the crown, if you're going out, by spritzing on a touch of dry shampoo or hair spray. Prêt-à-Powder $28 Bumble and bumble. See on Bumble and bumble.