When you need a little extra motivation to get into the kitchen and whip something up that's as out-of-the-box as it is satisfying (as opposed to ordering takeout yet again), social media can be a seriously useful form of inspiration. There are countless accounts — from bloggers and recipe developers to award-winning chefs — on the 'gram that will give you a ton of ideas, but while you're on a following spree, make sure to add some Black chefs (and food influencers) who will make you want to throw on your apron and get cooking.

Whether you're seeking plant-based meals, healthy summer dinners, or exotic, globally inspired dishes, there's a cooking account that's perfectly suited to your needs, so many of which are run by Black culinary experts that are well-deserving of your attention, whether for their daring creative flavors, their accessibility, or simply the sheer eye candy you get from perusing mouth-watering feeds.

Don't yet have an idea what you'll be cooking tonight? Get a few ideas from seven super-talented Black chefs, bloggers, and food authorities ahead, whom you should absolutely be following for a tasty, much-needed upgrade to your usual repertoire.

The NYC-based chef focuses on wholesome, feel-good dishes that are just as pretty to look at as they are delicious to eat (think green tea broth soup, black rice pudding, and braised cabbage). Follow along on Instagram to learn quick recipes for simple sauces that go with everything, skin-boosting juices to start your day, practical advice for shopping and storing produce, and so much more.

This vegan chef and blogger (Sweet Potato Soul) proves that plant-based food can be bold, flavorful, and pretty darn delicious — all while making you feel good from the inside out. Look to her for healthy alternatives to classic dishes — like jackfruit al pastor tacos and sunflower caesar salad — that allow the wholesome ingredients to shine.

You've probably seen Samuelsson on your screen before: In addition to being owner of Harlem's Red Rooster, he's popped up on many of your favorite cooking shows, like Top Chef and Chopped (as a judge/mentor for both). Not only will giving him a follow inspire you to recreate some of his soulful and refined dishes, but will keep you updated with his latest appearances and philanthropic work.

This chef, TV personality, cookbook author, and motivational speaker's bubbly social media presence will brighten your day — not just because she offers comfort-focused dishes like hot fried chicken and the perfect grilled cheese, but because her positivity is absolutely infectious.

Got a sweet tooth? This baker, cookbook author, and co-owner of Back in the Day Bakery, located in the culinary hub of Savannah, Georgia is who you should be following for indulgent content now. Nostalgic, Southern-inspired treats dominate Day's feed (think pecan pie and sage cornbread). Follow along to see what she's got in the oven.

In addition to being an avid home cook, Hagos is a consultant, host, and blogger/creator of Black Foodie, a hub for food and culture "through a Black lens." Follow her food adventures while she travels as well as experiments in her own kitchen — including a whole lot of tasty Ethiopian-inspired dishes.

The Food Network host, chef, and food enthusiast keeps it real both in and out of the kitchen. Just as she does on The Taste, she keeps her followers laughing and following along with accessible, super satisfying meal inspo, like red velvet waffles and Croque Madame — and that's just what's for brunch.