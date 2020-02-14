Valentine's Day is the perfect opportunity to treat oneself — single or otherwise — and how serendipitous that it comes right before one of the biggest sale weekends of the year? Now's the time to stock up on your Kate Somerville, Honest Beauty, ELEMIS, and Murad necessities while they're marked down for Presidents' Day 2020. Let the beauty deals begin.

Feb. 17 is like the post-New Year edition of Black Friday, except that instead of buying for your mother, your bestie, your partner, and every other person under the sun, you can now buy something for yourself, for goodness' sake. You've managed to make it through the gift-giving season without going broke, after all, which is a reason to celebrate in itself.

Perhaps the best part about all this is that you won't even have to leave the house. No need for standing in line for hours or karate chopping through crowds when you can spend your day off in flannel pajamas, shopping from your couch — because let's be honest, that's what you really want.

Ahead, six sites to keep in your browser queue this weekend and the cult-classic beauty products to snag while they're on sale.

Murad

The more you spend at Murad.com from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, the more you'll save. With the code LOVEMURAD, you'll be able to take $10 off a $50 bill, $30 off a $130 bill, or $50 off a $300 bill. Start with the brand's bestselling exfoliating cleanser.

Honest Beauty

With the purchase of any Honest Beauty product — whether it be the cult-classic Everything Organic Facial Oil or the multipurpose Magic Beauty Balm or even a pack of LOV3D diapers — the brand will give you a complementary Lip Crayon in the classic Strawberry color from now until Feb. 17. Just use the code VDAYLOVE at checkout.

Kate Somerville

Kate Somerville is offering a buy one, get one free deal on the travel size of its plumping, hydrating Wrinkle Warrior cream from now until Feb. 17. Just use the code LOVEDQWW at checkout.

Sephora

Sephora's Presidents' Day sale isn't site-wide, but it does include deals (up to 50 percent off) on Urban Decay's Naked2 Palette, Stellar foundation, a Fenty lipstick set, and more.

Bluemercury

From now until Feb. 17, you can get anything — yes, anything — from Bluemercury.com for 15 percent off if you spend $150 or more. The site features a vast range of brands (more than 100 of them, in fact).

ELEMIS

The UK may not celebrate Presidents' Day, but this British skincare brand will be. Use the code WEEKEND20 and get 20 percent off (full sized products only) from now until Sunday, Feb. 16.