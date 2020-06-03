This week, a tidal wave of fashion brands have posted on Instagram in response to the tragic losses in the Black community. While the outpouring of support is important for showing solidarity, there are tons of brands that are taking the "less talking, more doing" route — and rightfully so. To help shoppers get involved with donations, there are six fashion brands donating 100% of sales to the black community right now — meaning that every cent of your purchase is paid forward, while also scoring you some great finds.

Stretching beyond the straight donations from many fashion and beauty brands, these labels are taking sales from dedicated products and collections, and reallocating them to foundations like Color of Change, Black Visions Collective, and more. Engaging with the movement by pledging an unbridled donation is unprecedented, and hopefully the many other fashion labels whose give-back plans are still taking shape will follow.

To see the full roundup of brands making huge commitments first — as well as the charitable styles that are currently in stock — continue ahead.

Fashion Brands Donating 100% Of Proceeds To The Black Community: MARY YOUNG

MARY YOUNG has long been a champion of women of all backgrounds, establishing its "self-love club" to donate proceeds from all sales to women-backing nonprofits year-round. This week only, the sustainable Canadian lingerie brand is donating 100% of all sales through June 5 to Black Lives Matter Canada and the Black Visions Collective.

Fashion Brands Donating 100% Of Proceeds To The Black Community: LIVINCOOL

This Winnie Harlow-approved streetwear brand just launched a very special line. The Gradient Collection features four all-new styles, all of which are giving 100% of sales to Color of Change, while supplies last. With no end-date in sight, this initiative is truly as good as it sounds.

Fashion Brands Donating 100% Of Proceeds To The Black Community: PRETTYLITTLETHING

Through the brand's new collection with Black female rapper Saweetie, 100% of all sales from the 22-piece collab will be donated to Black Lives Matter.

Fashion Brands Donating 100% Of Proceeds To The Black Community: ASAI

ASAI's famous Rihanna dress, which has never before been sold to the public, is now being mass-released by the brand — for a worthy cause. Proceeds will be divided among Black Lives Matter, Solace Women's Aid, and the Voice of Domestic Workers. Simply email info@asaita.co.uk to place an order.

Fashion Brands Donating 100% Of Proceeds To The Black Community: AGOLDE

Through AGOLDE's bestselling masks, the brand has pivoted to dedicate proceeds to one of 10 organizations fighting injustice, including ACLU and Southern Poverty Law Center. This initiative will last through the month of June.

Fashion Brands Donating 100% Of Proceeds To The Black Community: Harwell Godfrey

On the luxury end, Black jewelry designer Lauren Harwell Godfrey knew she had to get involved somehow. Thus, the onyx heart pendant necklace was born, with 100% of its proceeds benefiting the NAACP. Creative inspirations for her entire brand, this piece included, come from her African heritage, calling upon the aesthetic of graphic textiles and pattern making.