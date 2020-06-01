A single Instagram post can get lost on an ordinary day. On a weekend with more than 140 cities protesting the death of George Floyd — the 46-year-old Black man killed by the Minneapolis Police Department — it is near impossible to keep up. Still, noting which fashion and beauty brands are donating money in the wake of Floyd's death is of the utmost importance.

Over the end of May weekend, the anonymous beauty industry collective Estée Laundry shared a list via its Instagram compiled by @Hapaskin titled "brands that have committed financial resources to support the fight to end police brutality against black people." As Monday brings in a new week, this list is expanding, with more brands donating to bail funds, anti-racism organizations, and more. Many continue to shed light on the deaths of other Black people, including Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and Tony McDade, emphasizing the grief felt and showcasing why protestors have felt the need to act.

Below, 18 fashion and beauty brands who have made donations, and where the money went.

Glossier

According to an Instagram post on May 30, Glossier will be splitting a $500,000 donation between Black Lives Matter, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Equal Justice Initiative, the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, and We The Protesters. Additionally, the beauty brand has shared that it'll be "allocating an additional $500k in the form of grants to Black-owned beauty businesses," with "more details to come" in June.

Gap Inc.

Together, the Gap Inc. brands Gap, Athleta, Banana Republic, and Old Navy are donating $250,000 to the NAACP and EmbraceRace.

GANNI

The fashion brand GANNI wrote on Instagram June 1 that its "company and founders" plan to split a $100,000 donation between Black Lives Matter, the NAACP, and the ACLU.

NYX Professional Makeup

On May 29, NYX Professional Makeup shared that it will be donating an unspecified amount to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and Black Lives Matter.

Ulta Beauty

The beauty retailer itself shared on May 30 that it will be donating an unspecified amount to the Equal Justice Initiative.

J.Hannah

Jewelry and nail polish brand J.Hannah posted on May 30 all proceeds from sales of its Dune nail polish via its website "will be donated to human rights non-profits forever," with the first donations made to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, Los Angeles Community Action Network (LA CAN), and the NAACP.

Laurus

The exotic leather handbag brand Laurus noted in a press email that it has pledged to donate 100 percent of June profits to the NAACP, the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund, Black Lives Matter, and Show Racism the Red Card.

Glow Recipe

On May 30, K-beauty brand Glow Recipe shared via Instagram that it donated $10,000 to Black Visions Collective.

Kristin Ess

Celebrity hairstylist and beauty brand founder Kristin Ess posted on May 28 via Instagram that she would be donating an unspecified amount to Black Girls Code, Spelman College, and The Innocence Project.

lululemon

Activewear and lifestyle brand lululemon shared on May 29 that it's donating $100,000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Maybelline

Makeup giant Maybelline posted on May 30 that it would be donating an unspecified amount to the NAACP.

Supergoop!

On May 31, Supergoop! shared via Instagram that it's donating an unspecified amount to the ACLU.

Parade

Parade, a fan-favorite underwear brand, donated an unspecified amount to the Minnesota Freedom Fund according to a May 29 Instagram post.

Beauty Bakerie

Beauty Bakerie, a cult-favorite makeup brand, shared a screenshot via Instagram Stories of an unspecified donation made to AWARE-LA, Brooklyn Community Bail Fund, Chicago Community Bail Fund, Minnesota Freedom Fund, and Louisville Community Bail Fund.

Augustinus Bader

On May 31, luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader wrote that it's donating an unspecified amount to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Black Lives Matter, and The Innocence Project.

e.l.f. Cosmetics

The beauty brand e.l.f. Cosmetics wrote on Instagram May 31 that it will be donating $25,000 to Color Of Change.

ColourPop

On May 29, the beauty brand ColourPop wrote that it'll be donating an unspecified amount to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and the ACLU.

DECIEM

The parent company of The Ordinary, NIOD, Hylamide, and more shared its plans to donate $100,000 — split between Black Lives Matter and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund — on May 31.