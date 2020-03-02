Paris Fashion Week may be drawing to a close — the last official day for the 2020 season lands on Mar. 3 — but that doesn't mean it's time to start closing up shop for the year. Au contraire, the very best Paris Fashion Week beauty looks will act as a wealth of inspiration for makeup fans until Fashion Month returns once again. They aren't limited to what you've spotted scrolling through runway photos, either; some of the sleekest, most intriguing beauty moments happened while celebrities chatted front row before and after shows, or as the fashion crowd navigated the streets of Paris.

Though there shouldn't be any surprise there. Paris Fashion Week's street style sparkled this year as celebrities, influencers, and aficionados hopped between the Fall/Winter 2020 shows; and the emerging beauty trends reflected the eclectic clothing style of the season. Think graphic eyeliner, '90s color palettes, and makeup or hair looks created to catch eyes and turn heads.

Those enamored by French-girl style are in luck, too — since the understated aesthetic certainly had its moment in the sun (or rather, Paris' sporadically rainy weather). Below, 10 of the most memorable beauty looks from Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020.

Alexa Chung at Valentino

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Chung proves (once again) that opting for matte red lipstick works with anything and everything — including a polka-dot mini dress.

Janelle Monae at Balmain

Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock

The musician attended the Balmain show with a long braid studded with gold, black, and white barrettes.

Chloe Wise & Maisie Williams at Thom Browne

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Much like the details at the Thom Browne show, Chloe Wise's rainbow manicure and Maisie Williams' blue mascara added pops of whimsical color.

Irene Kim's street style

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kim's blunt orange bob was the perfect note against her architectural Balmain outfit.

Ashley Benson at Stella McCartney

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Benson arrived at the Stella McCartney show with newly long hair in a soft brunette shade.

Ellen von Unwerth at Elie Saab

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Von Unwerth's iconic, bright waves looked effortlessly cool front row at Elie Saab.

Barbie Ferreira at Givenchy

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Ferreira added splashes of neon alongside her monochromatic dress — with bright blue tights and abstract, turquoise liner.

Jourdan Dunn's street style

Shutterstock

A unique cat-eye and sleek high pony accented Dunn's dreamy pink ensemble.

Bella Hadid arriving at Balenciaga

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid's all-denim outfit called for loose, beachy hair (and blink-and-you'll-miss-them micro-braids).