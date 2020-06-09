Either you've mastered your cooking skills in quarantine or you've become an expert at navigating the Uber Eats app. There is no in-between. If you're partial to the latter (no judgement), consider ordering your next meal from a Black-owned restaurant. Even if you're an expert in the kitchen, taking a night off from cooking for yourself to order from one of these acclaimed eateries isn't only a form of self-care, but also a way to show long-term support for the Black community.

As the pandemic has negatively impacted small businesses across the globe, both your money and customer loyalty are much needed to help these small restaurants stay afloat. No matter the city you reside in, there are countless of Black-owned food spots to choose from, in addition to coffee shops, juice spots, bars, bakeries, and ice cream shops to indulge in as well.

To help speed up the ordering process, TZR compiled a list of some of the top Black-owned restaurants in five major U.S. cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Atlanta. If your city is not on this list, fear not, as resources like Yelp and Eater.com have expansive restaurant directories that cover cities all over the country. Get ready to indulge!

Black-Owned Restaurants In New York

Scroll through The Bergen's Instagram page and you'll be drooling in a matter of seconds — guaranteed. The Crown Heights, Brooklyn restaurant makes burgers, wings, fries, salads, and seafood plates, so there's a delicious item on the menu for everyone. Pick it up or order online for delivery.

With three locations (in Brooklyn's Bedford–Stuyvesant, Bushwick, and Ridgewood neighborhoods) Milk & Pull has become a go-to coffee shop for New Yorkers. Co-owned by Angela Austin, the cafe serves every caffeinated beverage you need to get you through the day. One thing to note: Each location closes at 2 p.m., so make sure to pick up your drink early in the day.

Available for pick-up and delivery, Las' Lap is a restaurant and bar located in Manhattan's Lower East Side. Co-owned by Scott Robert Williams, the spot is best known for its rum cocktails and Caribbean style bowls (think: curry shrimp, stew, and jerk BBQ ribs).

Residing in the West Village, Berber Street Food is an African Cafe started by Diana Tandia back in 2018. Its small menu consists of Afro-fusion cuisine street foods like vegetable curry, ratatouille empanada, and fresh vegan lettuce wraps. You can either pick it up or get it delivered on Grubhub.

BLVD Bistro is a family-owned business founded by Carlos and Markisha. The restaurant is located in Harlem and features Southern foods like buttermilk pancakes, fried chicken dinner, fried catfish and grits, and barbecue baby back ribs. It's offering both pick up and delivery at the moment.

Founded by Michael “Mikey” Cole, the Mikey Likes It Ice Cream locations, which include one on the Lower East Side and the other in Harlem, are open for pick up. According to its website, the New York native has created custom ice cream flavors for the likes of Hillary Clinton and Jay-Z.

Melanie Delcourt created her restaurant Le Succulent in Park Slope, Brooklyn to feature French cuisine with African roots. The founder prioritizes "quality, organic, in-season products and ingredients to ensure amazing taste." On the menu you'll find dishes like steak, risotto, octopus, and empanadas that you can either get delivered or pick up.

Based in Greenwich Village, Urban Vegan Kitchen is a dream for vegan foodies in Manhattan. Co-owned by Pamela Elizabeth, the spot has a big menu that features vegan breakfast, lunch, and dinner plates like French toast, tofu scramble, tacos, lasagna, quesadillas, chili, and much more. Whatever you're craving, UVK likely has it on the menu. You can opt to pick it up or get it delivered.

Sweet Science, located in East Williamsburg, is known for its selection of comfort foods, and is currently offering both pick up and delivery. If you're in the mood for a burger, I *highly* recommend ordering one or getting it to-go from this spot. Plus, once it's opened for dine-in, hit up the speakeasy located in the restaurant after your meal.

Zaca Cafe is a Bedford–Stuyvesant, Brooklyn spot owned by Inoussa Campaore. The food at the cafe is a mix of French and American, and includes a wide variety of comfort staples like fresh croissants, buttermilk pancakes, home fries, mac and cheese, and chicken pot pie. It's currently offering takeout, delivery, and catering.

Black-Owned Restaurants In Los Angeles

According to its website, Comfort LA is co-owned by actor-turned-chef Jeremy McBryde and business strategist Mark E. Walker. The West Coast eatery is "a clean approach to soul food," and the dishes (which include wings, mac and cheese, organic chicken, and yams) are made with locally sourced, fresh, and organic ingredients. There's two locations to choose from, one in Downtown Los Angeles and the other in Inglewood — you can pick up or order on the website for delivery.

Established in 2019, Bloom & Plume is a family owned business in Filipinotown. Co-owner Maurice Harris is a florist and brings her talents to the cafe. The coffee shop has a slew of beverages and Instagram-worthy toasts. Food & Wine ranked it one of the best coffee shops in 2019, so if you're in the L.A. area, check it out ASAP. You can place an order on its website for pick up or delivery.

The duo behind Lou, The French On The Block (Chef Laurent "Lou" & Karima) moved to Los Angeles with a goal to bring their French culture to Americans through a bakery. This dream came true in 2014 when they created the bakery in L.A.'s Burbank region. Currently offering pick-up only, aside from delicious pastries, the restaurant makes sandwiches, quiches, salads, and coffee.

Founded by Barbara Burrell in 1992, Sky's Tacos has a location in Mid-Wilshire and Marina del Rey. Both locations have grab-and-go plates (like its famous tacos), as well as groceries and a deli counter at the Marina del Rey spot. There are also options for those who are vegan or vegetarian. The business is offering curb-side pick-up and delivery.

Looking for a cold sweet dessert to battle the hot temperatures? Treat yourself to Happy Ice, "made from a secret recipe from Philadelphia with an artistic LA twist." There are two mobile trucks in Los Angeles, and a storefront on Melrose Avenue coming soon.

Founded by Herb Hudson in 1975, Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles is a soul food chain based in Hollywood, California. Choose its popular chicken and waffles (either together or separately), or go for another flavorful menu item like its chicken burger or mac and cheese.

Located in both the Anaheim Packing District and Long Beach Exchange, Georgia's Restaurant is owned by Gretchen Shoemaker. Its dishes are comfort foods that Shoemaker once cooked up with her grandmother, and now her daughters and customers get to experience the recipes. Some plates featured are pulled pork sliders, fried green tomatoes, spicy crisp chicken sandwich, and grilled tilapia. The restaurant is allowing both takeout and delivery.

Founded by Celia and Joe Ward-Wallace, South LA Cafe is a family-owned coffee shop, created in an effort to provide affordable, healthy options for themselves and their neighbors. In addition to coffee, it also makes soups, salads, sandwiches, and frozen yogurt. The shop is currently available only for takeout.

Janga By Derrick’s is a Jamaican restaurant in Culver City. Owned by Derrick Angus, the restaurant offers lunch and dinner (for both pick-up and delivery), and features plates like jerk tofu, curry chicken, shrimp and grits, and mussels.

Witness burger heaven at Oh My Burger in Gardena. Created in 2011, the burger joint has scrumptious signature burgers and other menu items like wings and onion rings. According to its website, service is available for phone in, take-out, Uber Eats, Postmates, Curbside, or Oh My Burger Mobile.

Black-Owned Restaurants In Chicago

Mabe's Deli is a neighborhood sandwich shop in Chicago supplying its community with healthy sandwiches, salads, smoothies, and soups. Order online and get your nutritious meal to-go or delivered.

Dr. Tanya and Craig Richardson founded Batter & Berries in 2012 with a mission to give the Chicago brunch scene an eclectic, world-class restaurant. According to its website, Batter & Berries is home to its world famous French toast. Pick up or get breakfast, lunch, or brunch delivered.

Justin Doggett, a cold brew devotee, established Kyoto Black Coffee with the belief that Kyoto Style (which is made in small batches, one drop at a time) is a great option for cold brew lovers. The flagship location is in Chicago (available for pick up), however, you can order its packaged coffee from any state in the U.S.

The vision behind Doughboy's Chicago is to provide the city with quality dishes at affordable prices. Its offerings include plates like catfish fillets, wings, tilapia fillets, chicken tenders, and jumbo shrimp. Choose either takeout or delivery to chow down.

If you're feeling cooped up at home this summer, get out of the house and grab an ice cream cone from Shawn Michelle's Ice Cream. The business prides itself in being "home of the best homemade ice cream in the Chi."

Food On The Run in Southside Chicago, aims to give the community "a unique soul food dining experience, complete with down south vibes, and the comforts of being at your grandmother’s house." Founder Jonetta Holloway learned all her cooking skills from her parents, including their recipe for mac and cheese, which is a fan-favorite at the restaurant. Pick up your meal or get it delivered to your door.

Though it's temporarily closed during the week, you can still pick up a cup of coffee and pastry from TeaPotBrew Bakery on the weekends. The team consists of family members that strive to create flavorful baked goods. As the cafe bakes its dessert fresh daily, features can change depending on the day of the week.

Placed in both the South Shore Pullman in Chicago, Majani Vegan Cuisine was started by Chef Nasya & Tsadakeeyah who have 30-plus years combined of experience making vegan food. To pick up or get delivered, its menu involves appetizing plates like a crab cake sandwich, falafel burger, gyro, and taco salad.

For a healthy, sweet treat, look to Bani's Beets. The juicery makes everything from nutritious smoothies and juices to savory salads and wraps. Get some fresh air and pick up one of its delicious options.

If you're a seafood fanatic, consider trying out Two Fish Crab Shack. Its selection has all the seafood staple you can think of, like lobster, crab, shrimp, crawfish, calamari, and oysters. Note that the restaurant is only offering takeout at the moment.

Black-Owned Restaurants In Philadelphia

Booker's Restaurant & Bar describes itself as modern chic with Southern flare. Founded by Saba Tedla, the Philly hotspot serves up dishes like speciality burgers, jambalaya, fish and chips, and fried chicken available for pick up.

Cloud Cups isn't your run-of-the mill dessert hub, as its yummy sweets are all infused with CBD. Owned by Sierra Georgia and Galen Thomas, all of the brand's products are 100 percent organic and made by artisans. Order the sweets online to get delivered.

Chef Carl Lewis started 48th Street Grill with a quest to give customers an American-Caribbean dining experience through ingredients that are locally sourced. Order or pick up a mouthwatering plate from its menu for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

"Home of the Famous Fried Lobster Burger," Orchard Smoothie and Café is located on Federal Street in Philadelphia. Whether you're looking for something healthy or not-so-healthy, this local spot has you covered. The cafe is serving customers with delivery and takeout.

Positioned in West Philly, Vegan-ish is for those who like to eat plant-based foods without fully committing to being a vegan. Owned by Lamarr Ingram, the sandwich joint delivers both vegan and pescatarian dishes. The food spot is offering both pick up and delivery.

Founded by Shawn Nesbit in 2007, Good Karma Cafe is located in Center City, Philly. Stated on its website, "we exclusively use 100 percent organic and Fair-Trade Certified coffee roasted by the Boston-based worker-owned co-op Equal Exchange." In addition to coffee, the cafe features bagels, sandwiches. and salads. The cafe is only allowing pick-up.

Country Cookin' Restaurant & Catering has garnered an impressive Instagram following of over 300K, partly for its beloved chef Saudia Shuler. The Philly based chef attracts customers for her jerk chicken, buffalo shrimp, fish and chips, and fried steak. You can get it delivered or pick it up.

Energize for the day with a juice, smoothie, açai bowl, or coffee drink from Stripp'd Juice. The health hotspot is owned by Khoran Horn and has two locations in Philadelphia (one in Old City and the other in Wilmington). It's open for pick-up and offering delivery on Caviar.

Owned by John Neufvilles, Aksum Cafe is a Mediterranean Afro-centric spot in Philly. The restaurant serves plates including a Lebanese salad, Moroccan lamb burger, and fattoush salad. Its offerings are currently only available for takeout.

You can't go wrong with a coffee bar name Win Win, right? Owned by Nikisha Bailey and Matthew Nam, Win Win Coffee Bar not only has a selection of coffee, it features fancy cocktails and comfort food, too. The restaurant is allowing both takeout and delivery.

Black-Owned Restaurants In Atlanta

Chef Terry is behind the vegan dishes at Grass VBQ Joint in Atlanta. Offering takeout and delivery, the menu boasts vegan, drool-worthy sandwiches like crab-less cake, seitan chicken, and smoked organic pulled jackfruit.

Lucy Jackson created The Busy Bee Cafe way back in 1947. Today, the restaurant is still Black-owned by Tracy Gates. According to its Instagram page, the cafe was voted best fried chicken in Atlanta. Its menu features daily specials, Southern favorites, seafood, sandwiches, salad, and a veggie plate. Order on its website for both takeout and delivery.

Owned by husband and wife Brandi and Jermail Shelton, the Atlanta-based cafe Just Add Honey Tea Company was founded out of a love for, that's right, tea. The couple's cafe strives to give customers fresh teas that are full of flavor. Enjoy one of its signature brews are available at its retail location or to order from its website.

Paul Williams, owner of Sweet Auburn Seafood, established his restaurant in the historic Sweet Auburn neighborhood, Atlanta’s old Fourth Ward. Open for business, the restaurant serves lunch, dinner, brunch, and cocktails.

Owner Sarah Pierre founded the favorited 3 Parks Wine Shop, which is located in Glenwood Park, Atlanta. The shop offers a monthly wine club that features a four pack for $50 a month or a six pack for $80 a month. You can also head on over to its brick-and-mortar store to check out the selections in person.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so go all in with a delightful meal from Gocha's Breakfast Bar. Founded by Gocha Hawkins, an award-winning hairstylist, the Atlanta-based restaurant has almost every breakfast item imaginable. It's currently open for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery.

Kandace Hunter is a self-taught baker and creates the magic behind My Fair Sweets, located in the Cumberland Mall. Started in 2011, the bakery has online delivery for products like Hunter's eye-catching cakes, cupcakes in a jar, macaroons, banana pudding, and more tasty treats.

Located in Atlanta's Historic College Park, Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen & Bar brings “Gullah Geechee inspired soul food” to the area. Newly opened, the restaurant is owned by Gee and Juan Smalls. And according to Eater Atlanta, "the couple are the founders of the Gentleman’s Foundation, a non-profit organization which supports Atlanta’s LGBTQ black men through educational programs, workshops, and events." The restaurant is currently open for business.

Next time you're ordering a pizza for your family or roommates, consider ordering it from Slim and Husky's, founded by Clinton Gray, Derrick Moore, and Emanuel Reed. Available for takeout and delivery, the eatery has an option to build your own pizza as well as a slew of fancy signature pies to choose from.

Founder Cassandra Ingram wanted to bring the coffee house experience she had in New York City to Atlanta so she established Urban Grind in West Midtown Atlanta. Open for delivery and pick up orders, the shop serves an assortment of caffeinated beverages and sandwiches.