If your quarantine diet is in need of an update, it might be time to switch up your food lineup — and you can start by replacing some of those run-of-the-mill brands serving up the same old stuff. Luckily, there's a slew of yummy Black-owned food brands that can help you kick things up a notch in the kitchen — and they're available for purchase right now. So in addition to giving your daily meals a boost, you'll also show some long-term support to Black business owners — win, win, right?

Yes, whether you're an online or in-store shopper, there are plenty of delicious and nutritious goodies to pick up. For instance, if you or someone in your family has allergies and have difficulty finding healthy options, look to cookie brand Partake, which offers tasty treats that are free of the top eight allergens (soy, eggs, nuts, dairy, etc.). Or if you're a coffee connoisseur, there are many Black-owned brands like Red Bay Coffee that'll cure your craving for speciality lattes. And if you have a toddler at home, Yummy Spoonfuls offers healthy, tasty options, that are organic and designed for a child's nutritional needs.

No matter what your food needs entail, there are plenty of options out there to make meals, snacks, and beverages just a bit more exciting. Below, find 12 Black-owned food brands to keep in stock in your kitchen.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Black-Owned Food Brand: Partake

According to the brand's website, Partake's journey began in response to founder Denise Woodard's struggle with finding healthy foods that aligned with her young daughter's food allergies. The entrepreneur and mother started making her own creations from scratch in her kitchen, and — poof! — Partake was born. Its selection includes a variety of different cookie flavors to choose from, all free from the top 8 allergens (peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, wheat, milk, soy, fish, shellfish).

Black-Owned Food Brand: Golde

Founded by Trinity Mouzon Wofford and Issey Kobori in 2017, Golde sells both superfoods and wellness products, offering everything from turmeric and turmeric cocoa to matcha latte blends. It also has pure matcha available to purchase.

Black-Owned Food Brand: Red Bay Coffee

Coffee lovers, rejoice. Get your caffeine fix through Red Bay Coffee, which was founded in 2014 by Keba Konte, a renowned artist and triumphant food entrepreneur. The brand has its public roastery in Oakland, which doubles as a community event space, and sources its coffee from countries with "the unique combination of climate and elevation required for high-grade specialty coffees."

Black-Owned Food Brand: Iya Foods

Iya Foods supplies everything you need to stock your pantry, like whole food powders, spices and seasonings, and an array of flours that include hibiscus, cassava, and honey beans. Toyin Kolawole founded the brand with a focus on her African roots while making the products environmentally sustainable and responsible.

Black-Owned Food Brand: Sanaía Applesauce

Founder Keisha Smith-Jeremie realized how many adults enjoy applesauce, but the variety on the market was scarce. She decided to build her brand Sanaía, specifically catered to adults. Sanaía's unique lineup of flavors (think: guava, hibiscus, lavender pear) could convince anyone to love the healthy treat.

Founded in 2017 by friends Pernell Cezar Jr and Rob Johnson, BLK & Bold sells a wide assortment of both coffee and teas. You can opt for free delivery on Amazon Prime, which means you get your dose of caffeine ASAP. And, five percent of its profits are donated to disadvantaged youth, which is even more reason to purchase a product or two.

Started by Ashley Marie Rouse, Trade Street Jam Co. is far from your typical jar of jam and serves as more than just a toast-topper. Each batch can be used in salad dressings, cocktails, BBQ sauces, marinades, and more. Find a local store to pick up a jar or order through its website.

Black-Owned Food Brand: Glory Foods

William F. “Bill” Williams founded Glory Foods in 1989 in Columbus, Ohio. The company's mission is to provide "authentic pre-seasoned southern vegetables steeped in generations of Southern-style recipes and flavors." Products include greens and spinach, peas and beans, green beans, fruits and veggies, and Southern specialties like hot sauce and muffin mix. To find where you can purchase the products near you, check the product locator on the brand's site.

Black-Owned Food Brand: McBride Sisters

Stock up on wine throughout the rest of quarantine with bottles from The McBride Sisters. Founders Robin and Andréa McBride didn't know about each other for half of their lives, and when they finally met in 1999 they bonded over their love for wine. the brand's selection features collections including Black Girl Magic, SHE CAN, and Sisters Collection.

Black-Owned Food Brand: Southern Culture Artisan Foods

Behind Southern Culture Artisan Foods is a mother-daughter duo with the goal to created easy meals at affordable prices. The brand sells pancake and waffle mix, bacon rubs, ground grits, fried chicken mix, and corn bread mix. And on its website you can find recipes for that incorporate these very products.

Black-Owned Food Brand: LoAdebar

Norma Maloney whipped up her own energy bars to fuel her husband on his long bike rides, and eventually turned her hobby into a business in 2006. LoAdebar's philosophy is providing minimally processed bars that contain simple, natural ingredients. Offerings include its Original Bar, Real Dark Chocolate Bar, Original Bites, and Real Dark Chocolate bites, which you can buy in stores and online.

Black-Owned Food Brand: Yummy Spoonfuls

Founder Agatha Achindu grew up in Africa as a farmer's daughter, only eating fresh, organic foods. When she moved to America, she stayed true to her upbringing, making food for her children on her own, and later creating Yummy Spoonfuls in 2006. You can find its assortment of bowls, bites, pancakes, burritos, and mac & cheese in the freezer aisle at Walmart.