Coats are not a purchase to take lightly. A coat is an investment piece that aside from needing to coordinate with your cold-weather wardrobe aesthetically, needs to serve a practical purpose, too. Luckily, some of the biggest coat trends of this winter are equal parts chic and functional — meaning they can be worn with pretty much anything in your closet, while shielding you from frigid temperatures in the process.

For the last few years, shoppers have turned to trendsetting brands like Nanushka and Saks Potts for outerwear that offers the best of both. But there was an undeniable surge in statement pieces in the Fall/Winter 2020 collections and, this time, from designers that you may not have expected. The virtual runways showcased a range of elevated styles — like, tufted and paneled shearling coats from the likes of Helmut Lang, as well as elevated puffers from brands like LaQuan Smith. "The trickiest [trend] to style, may be the cropped bubble — due to its baring mid-section," celebrity stylist Avon Dorsey, who has worked with Swae Lee and Jussie Smollet, tells TZR of the season's boldest coat trend. "The way around that is to secure your body heat with three layers of protection." Regardless of your own style, there are plenty of options to choose from that go beyond your traditional everyday coat.

For a more in-depth look at some of the top coat trends for the new season, continue on for complete breakdown — plus a curated selection of shoppable styles to help you embrace each trend.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Top Coat Trends 2021: Statement Shearling

If you're in the market for a coat that doesn't skimp on style — or warmth — consider investing in shearling for the winter months. But rather than your traditional teddy coat from seasons past, splurge on a paneled design with tufted accents and fringed trims for a 2021 update.

Top Coat Trends 2021: Elevated Bubble Jacket

This true wardrobe icon is getting an update for the new season and it goes far beyond what you would expect from your standard puffer jacket. From plush velvet to subtle logo motifs, there's no reason to settle on a basic bubble style (if you don't want to), when there are plenty of more elevated iterations on the market to choose from. Nanushka gave its fan-favorite vegan-leather coat a new look with a color-blocked design that finds the perfect balance between style and practicality. While LaQuan Smith's latest collection is filled with cropped velour and matte styles for a more luxe look.

Top Coat Trends 2021: The Classic Trench

Very few items will work harder in your wardrobe than a khaki-colored trench coat season after season. So when it comes to embracing the surge in popularity of the classic style for 2021, investing in one for yourself is a no brainer. For a more timeless approach, Burberry is an obvious choice, with its signature trench design. But for a more modern feel, Tibi's convertible vegan-leather iteration can be worn a number of different ways — making it totally worth the splurge.

Top Coat Trends 2021: Quilted Duvet Parka

The duvet coat is having a major moment this season, and German brand Dorothee Schumacher's interpretation has become a cult favorite amongst the style set. Source Unknown's latest drop included a shearling-paneled version with a detachable vest, offering two trends in one. Not only is the quilted piece a chic alternative to your water-wicking puffer coat, the streamlined silhouette can be dressed up just as easily as it can be worn with sweats and sneakers post-workout.

Top Coat Trends 2021: Tailored Overcoat

Puffer coats and parkas not really your thing? Invest in a well-tailored overcoat, instead. While you may have reserved the style for more formal occasions in the past, the longline silhouette gives more casual pieces like leggings and jeans an instantly polished feel. Balenciaga's celebrity approved Hourglass coat is designed with a cinched and modern shape, while The Row's classic Owen coat is made with belted waist ties — both are guaranteed wardrobe staples that are absolutely on trend but will last in your closet.