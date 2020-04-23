If you've been considering doing your own hair color while stuck at home, the expert advice is simple: Don't. Instead, just grow it out — no matter how unsightly, focus on keeping it healthy, and make the first appointment with your hairstylist that you can when things are back to normal. That's why some summer 2020 hair color trends are a bit different than those of years' past.

"Try to not use anything permanent and opt for root touch ups instead to get you through these times," Nunzio Saviano, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Nunzio Saviano Haircare says. "And don’t go too dark. It will take several rounds to remove this intense color deposit and get you back where you want to be afterwards. You can also create a ring of color that will look off and emphasize the demarcation." And Yusef, Rihanna's go-to stylist agrees. "Just leave your hair alone," he advises. "Don't try any new colors at home, as you could ruin your hair and leave more work for your stylist once quarantine is over."

So instead of vivid colors or soft pastels, this season's looks are all about slowly easing back into the swing of things, keeping colors natural and ultimately getting back to the basics.

Ahead, check out five spring color trends to consider once your hairstylist opens their books back up.

Summer 2020 Hair Color Trend: Chunky Highlights

"I think '90s inspired chunky highlights will make a comeback," Saviano says. "The '90s are ready to impact beauty and fashion, and there’s nothing that defines the '90s more than thicker highlights."

And while using bleach to create the look at-home is a giant no-no, you can use hair paint, coating in large sections, for something similar.

Summer 2020 Hair Color Trend: Faded Blonde

"Summer is approaching, which means blondes will be blondes," Tiffanie Richards, Nunzio Saviano Master Colorist says. "I'm expecting most of my blondes to want a serious brightening after the quarantine. A blonde with roots feels very drab and lifeless which has me to believe we're going to see blonder than the average this season."

In the case that your blonde hair is growing out fast, keep your hair hydrated to prevent any breakage.

Summer 2020 Hair Color Trend: Grown-Out Ombré

"I have a feeling we might be seeing a lot of ombre again," Richards says. "Because of this time, many women are seeing their roots, which may be uncomfortable if they're used to maintaining their hair color. But the longer someone goes without highlighting their roots, the more they become accustomed to the lower maintenance look."

Pro tip: if your roots are growing out, let them! An unintentional ombré may be on the way.

Summer 2020 Hair Color Trends: Fall In Spring

"Color is cliché to do as it warms up," Yusef says. "During the spring, I think people are going to stay with the browns, darks, soft blonde, and kind of get away from those brighter, more unconventional colors."

If your hair is already bright and you're in the mood for something darker, just use a temporary rinse until you can get a real dye-job.

Summer 2020 Hair Color Trends: Amber Hues

The rich color, seen on Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, and Kendall Jenner, is a transitional warm look that easily pairs with warmer weather. If you already have dark hair, try applying a blonde temporary color-depositing mask to make it appear lighter.