Though staying at home is still the best defense against coronavirus, this pandemic has sparked an overall interest in ways to keep your body functioning to the best of its ability, be it by eating more nutritious home-cooked meals or trying out natural remedies that promise serious health benefits. In terms of the latter, many people have been reaching for apple cider vinegar, which some suggest is great for detoxification and digestion. But if you can't stand the taste, there's no need to take a raw shot. With a few tasty ACV recipes for health, you can reap the benefits without the cringe-factor.

Not only can it be tough for some to down a shot of raw AVC due to the strong taste, some experts say that ingesting it that way can also be tough on your esophagus and stomach due to its acidity. Thankfully, the ingredient mixes so well into sauces, marinades, and even smoothies that you might actually enjoy the flavor for once.

Now that you've likely been cooking more, it's a perfect time to get creative with apple cider vinegar. Not only will you be able to whip up even more flavorful dishes for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, but you'll also be able to potentially improve your digestion, regulate your blood sugar, and fight off bacteria. Need some ideas that will make this ingredient a new kitchen staple in your household? Read ahead for a few recipes from Dr. Stace Nelson-Hicks, licensed acupuncturist, herbologist, and functional medicine specialist at Elixr Lifestyle Medicine, and then get cooking.

Apple Cider Vinegar Recipes For Health: Salad Dressing

Africa Studio/Shutterstock

Dr. Nelson-Hicks loves to use ACV in a simple salad dressing with olive oil, salt, pepper, oregano, and garlic. Not only does it taste great, but the other ingredients boast their own benefits. "Oregano is a natural antibacterial and is high in vitamin E," she says. "Garlic is antibacterial, an antioxidant, and can lower cholesterol."

Apple Cider Vinegar Recipes For Health: Anti-Inflammatory Tea

Shutterstock

For a throat-soothing, immunity-boosting, detoxifying beverage, Dr. Nelson-Hicks suggests making a hot tea with 1 or 2 tablespoons of ACV in 8 ounces of warm water and adding a dash of cayenne, a squeeze of fresh lemon, 1 teaspoon of Manuka honey, and 1/4 teaspoon each of turmeric and ginger.

Apple Cider Vinegar Recipes For Health: Chicken Breast Glaze

Shutterstock

Marinade and glaze your chicken with this sauce made with 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar, 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, 1 tablespoon brown sugar (if desired), 3 to 4 cloves garlic, and minced dried thyme, and rosemary. "Both thyme and rosemary are high in vitamin C, vitamin A, copper, fiber, iron, and manganese," says Dr. Nelson-Hicks. "Rosemary is high in potassium, calcium, magnesium, and B vitamins. Both herbs are used in traditional remedies for their antibacterial and antiviral properties."

Apple Cider Vinegar Recipes For Health: Tangy Grilled Vegetables

Shutterstock

To supercharge your veggie side, make a sauce with 1/2 cup avocado mayonnaise, 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, and salt and pepper to taste. Whisk it all together and pour over vegetables like broccoli, zucchini, yellow squash, and red and yellow peppers, which Dr. Nelson-Hicks likes for their vitamins and mineral content. Grill or roast as desired. You can also use the tangy sauce as a dip.

Apple Cider Vinegar Recipes For Health: Green Smoothie

Phillip Rubino/Shutterstock

Sneaking AVC into your smoothie is another genius way to camouflage the strong flavor. Dr. Nelson-Hicks likes to make a green version with 1 avocado, 1 cup frozen spinach, 1/4 cup frozen mangoes, 1/2 cup blueberries, 1 cup unsweetened milk of your choice, and 1 to 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar.