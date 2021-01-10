45 Cheap 5-Star-Rated Products That Might Just Become Your Best Friends

It’s one thing to find a product you like, but it’s something entirely different to find a product you truly love. You know the type: those random purchases that you may not have thought too much of at the time, but now that they’re in your life, you wonder how you ever managed to survive without them. There’s nothing more satisfying than discovering those gems, but when it comes to finding them, it can be hard to know where to start. That’s where this handy roundup comes in: It’s packed with cheap, five-star-rated products that might just become your best friends, whether you thought you needed them or not.

1. 30 High-Quality Velvet Hangers That Prevent Your Clothes From Slipping Off The Floor AmazonBasics Slim, Velvet, Non-Slip Clothes Suit Hangers (Pack of 30) $21 Amazon See On Amazon Earning a nearly perfect rating on Amazon is impressive enough, but the fact that these slip-resistant velvet hangers got their 4.8-star average from more than 70,000 shoppers makes the overwhelming consensus even more impossible to ignore. An easy way to save space and give your closet a neat, streamlined look, their design is comparable to most hangers of this style; what makes them so special is that they're far cheaper than competitors, yet don't compromise on quality or durability. Available multipacks: 30-pack, 50-pack, 100-pack

2. A Pack Of 50 Disposable Face Masks That Come In Cheery Colors Bingfone Disposable Face Masks (50-Pack) $13 Amazon See On Amazon If you use disposable face masks rather than reusable cloth ones, that doesn't mean you have to stick to boring old white. Sold in a cheap 50-pack, these popular disposable face masks come in a rainbow of fun, bright colors, so you'll always have the right color to complement your outfit. Available styles: 6

3. This Cozy Sherpa Throw Blanket That Looks & Feels Expensive, But Costs Just $20 Horimote Home Ultra Soft Cozy Sherpa Throw Blanket $20 Amazon See On Amazon High-quality faux fur or sherpa throws can give your space such a cozy, inviting vibe, but they also tend to be pretty pricey. That's exactly why this throw blanket is so popular: Despite costing just $20, reviewers are blown away by its exceptional quality, cozy feel, and expensive look. Choose from four neutral colors. Available sizes: 2

4. These Hand Warmers That Make Frigid Winter Days So Much More Bearable HotHands Hand Warmers $16 Amazon See On Amazon If you live in a cold climate, you may already be familiar with these hand warmers — but if you haven't actually tried them, they'll be nothing short of life-changing. Sold in a pack of 20, they're basically rectangular packets that get super warm for up to 10 hours once they've been activated by exposure to cold air. You can put them in your coat pockets or inside your gloves or mittens, and it's not a bad idea to keep a few in your glovebox in case of emergencies, too.

5. These Exfoliating Masks That Make Your Feet Shed Their Dead Skin Like A Snake N-Joy Lavender Foot Peel Mask $16 Amazon See On Amazon Sold in a pack of two, these are a lavender-infused version of the cult-favorite foot masks everyone loves. If you're not familiar, the masks are basically sock-like plastic booties filled with powerful natural exfoliants. Wear them for an hour, then try to soak your feet in warm water as much possible for the next couple of days. Soon, dead skin will begin to shed off your feet in literal sheets, revealing the smooth, baby-soft skin underneath. A little gross, sure, but totally safe — and super satisfying.

6. A Set Of Scalp-Massaging Brushes That Feel Absolutely Heavenly EUHOME Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush, $10 Amazon See On Amazon Use one of these gentle brushes to massage your scalp next time you're in the shower — it'll not only help remove product buildup and prevent dandruff, but will also promote blood circulation, which can help stimulate fast, healthy hair growth. "All I can say is that a weight on my shoulders has been lifted," one reviewer marveled. "I am no longer self-conscious about whether or not people notice the dry skin around my hairline, and my scalp literally feels completely different."

7. This Dermatologist-Approved Moisturizer That's Great For Dry Skin CeraVe Moisturizing Cream $17 Amazon See On Amazon CeraVe's derm-favorite moisturizing cream has earned a cult-like following both on Amazon and IRL, and it's certainly not hard to see why. The unscented, quick-absorbing formula is packed with super-powered ingredients like hydrating hyaluronic acid and skin-replenishing ceramides, and it can be used on both your body and face. It's particularly great for people with eczema and/or dry, sensitive skin, but it's a solid moisturizer for literally anyone.

8. A Touchless Thermometer That's Super Fast & Easy To Use Willcare Non-Contact Forehead Thermometer $22 Amazon See On Amazon These days, it's easy to see why a no-touch thermometer is an absolute household essential. This one could hardly come more highly recommended by Amazon reviewers, so if you don't own one yet (or yours could use an upgrade), now is the perfect opportunity. "It’s soooo fast, sooo easy to read and understand and soooo convenient," one reviewer reported, adding, "It came with batteries already, so saved me the trip to the store."

9. These Popular Cloth Face Masks With Smart Design Features For A Better Fit Doset Cloth Face Mask $18 Amazon See On Amazon Of the 5,000 people who rated these cloth face masks, an impressive 95% left positive feedback, resulting in an exceptional 4.8-star overall rating. As most of us know by now, no reusable face mask will fit everyone who tries it — but the fact that these are designed with adjustable ear loops and a moldable wire at the bridge of the nose helps explain why they have such a high success rate. Sold in packs of three, they come in a wide variety of fun colors and prints. Available styles/combinations: 19

10. A Set Of 3 Bristled Brushes That Are Ideal For Cleaning Water Bottles OXO Good Grips Water Bottle Cleaning Set $10 Amazon See On Amazon When you think about it, cleaning inside a water bottle is pretty tricky — if you're currently realizing just how long it's been since you cleaned yours, investing in this cleaning kit will probably make you feel better. The kit includes three nylon-bristled brushes that clip onto a handy ring for easy storage. Each one has a different shape and size to fit into all the nooks and crannies of your water bottle, including a straw. Available colors: 2

11. These Super-Cozy Slippers With Memory Foam Footbeds Donpapa House Slippers $29 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers are blown away by how luxurious and high-quality these faux sheepskin slippers are, with multiple people saying they actually prefer these to similar versions from far more expensive brands. They're not only super soft, with cushy memory foam footbeds, but they also have durable rubber soles that won't fall apart if you step outside. Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

12. A Pack Of 5 Cotton Panties That Are Super Comfy & Breathable Tutuesther Cotton Hipster Underwear (5-Pack) $21 Amazon See On Amazon Amazon reviewers report that these hipster panties are super comfy, and note that the soft cotton fabric with which they're made is relatively thick (in a good way), yet still super breathable and unrestrictive. They also come in cute colors and have wide, elastic waistbands, and they're pretty affordable for a pack of five. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13. A Soft Faux Fur Scarf That's Super Cozy, But Not Bulky MELIFLUOS Fur Collar Scarf $14 Amazon See On Amazon Amazon reviewers are impressed by how soft this faux fur scarf feels, and love how the collar-like design makes it easier to tie than similar thick scarves. "When I opened the package, I was amazed at the quality," one reviewer shared, adding, "If I didn't know this was synthetic, I would swear it was real fur." Available colors: 5

14. A Set Of Luxurious Pillows Made Of Soft Egyptian Cotton SENOSUR Bed Pillows for Sleeping (2-Pack) $30 Amazon See On Amazon These cooling pillows prove you don't have to spend hundreds to get a luxurious night's sleep. Sold in a set of two, they have soft, breathable covers made of 100% Egyptian cotton, and a hypoallergenic, OEKO-TEX-certified gel filling that feels "like resting your head on a cloud," according to reviewers. "I have already noticed a major improvement in my sleep," one person shared. "I feel well-rested, and I do not have any neck/shoulder pain anymore." Available sizes: 3

15. A Digital Food Scale That's Reliable & Easy To Use Etekcity Food Scale with Bowl $20 Amazon See On Amazon This digital food scale is pretty simple, but its easy-to-use, reliable design makes it stand out from competitors. It has a capacity of 11 pounds, it can measure out both dry or wet ingredients down to 1/10 of an ounce, and its LCD display makes results easy to read. Plus, the stainless steel measuring bowl is removable, so you won't have to dirty a separate bowl for mixing after you've measured your ingredients.

16. A Weatherproof Smart Plug For Outdoor Lights, Pool Equipment, & More Kasa Smart KP400 Outdoor Smart Plug $20 Amazon See On Amazon If you plug anything in outside your home (lights, a swimming pool pump, holiday decorations), this outdoor smart plug will be a total game-changer. Weather-resistant and durable, the wifi-enabled plug allows you to plug in up to two outdoor appliances and control them remotely, either with the companion app or by using voice commands with a smart home hub like Alexa or Google Home.

17. These Microfiber Wash Cloths That Are Way Gentler On Your Face Than Cotton — & They're Super Cheap SINLAND Microfiber Face Cloths (6-Pack) $15 Amazon See On Amazon Once you've tried these microfiber face cloths, you'll never want to use a regular cotton wash cloth again. Sold in your choice of three affordable multipacks, the plush microfiber material gently exfoliates skin, while at the same time removing every last trace of makeup, dirt, and oil. "They are SO soft!!" one reviewer gushed. "They grip the makeup and clean like a dream without being abrasive to sensitive face skin." Available multipacks: 3-pack, 6-pack, 12-pack

18. A Set Of 2 Plug-In Nightlights Made Of Pure Himalayan Salt Syntus Himalayan Salt Lamps (2-Pack) $28 Amazon See On Amazon Designed to plug directly into an outlet, these ingenious Himalayan salt night lights emit the same warm, soothing glow you probably associate with those trendy Himalayan salt lamps. They're certainly far prettier than your typical LED night lights, and, while it's not scientifically proven, many people also believe Himalayan salt is a natural air purifier. No harm in trying, right?

19. These Buttery-Soft Yoga Leggings With Lots Of Functional Pockets TQD High Waisted Yoga Pants $20 See On Amazon Reviewers have nothing but good things to say about these high-waisted yoga leggings, noting that they pass the squat test and never roll down at the waistband, and that the soft, stretchy performance fabric they're made of feels substantial and high quality. Best of all, they're outfitted with three functional pockets: two at the sides, and one smaller one in the inner waistband. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

20. The Cult-Favorite Hand Cream That's A Must For Extremely Dry, Cracked Skin O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream (Set of 2) $14 Amazon See On Amazon An absolute miracle treatment for extremely dry, cracked skin, O'Keeffe's Working Hands has been a cult-favorite for over 20 years. This two-piece set includes the original hand cream, plus a tweaked version of the original that's formulated with calming lavender oil and is meant to be used at night. Try them for yourself, and it won't be long before you understand what all the buzz is about.

21. A Time-Saving Kitchen Tool You'll Actually Use Rachael Ray Stainless Steel Scraper $10 Amazon See On Amazon People swear by this stainless steel bench scraper from Rachael Ray's popular cookware line. It's basically a shovel-like tool with a sharp edge that makes it super quick and easy to pick up every last piece of chopped food from the cutting board or counter. If you're like many reviewers, you might think it seems kind of silly and unnecessary at first — but just like them, you'll more than likely change your mind once you see how big of a difference it actually makes. Available colors: 4

22. An Exfoliating Sugar Scrub That Comes In 7 Delicious Scents Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub (3-Pack) $23 Amazon See On Amazon There are a lot of great ingredients packed into this exfoliating sugar scrub — so many, in fact, that the price for a three-pack is almost unbelievable. Made in the USA, the mega-popular product is formulated with 100% pure shea butter, nourishing plant-based oils, and skin superfoods like honey or rose, depending on which version you buy. Available scents/formulas: 7

23. A Flexible Detangling Brush That Won't Damage Wet Hair Wet Brush Pro Flex Dry $13 Amazon See On Amazon This version of the ever-popular Wet Brush has a flexible, ventilated design that contours to the shape of your head and allows air to flow through, which can help speed up drying time. Like all brushes from this brand, it's specially designed so it won't cause damage or frizz on wet hair like many other brushes can. "In addition to the practical reasons having this brush makes sense, it feels great — like an unexpected scalp massage," one reviewer wrote. Available colors: 12

24. This Simple Steel Foot File That Reviewers Are Obsessed With Microplane Colossal Foot File $11 Amazon See On Amazon Slough away calluses and dead skin with this fan-favorite foot file, which has over 4,500 glowing five-star reviews on Amazon — pretty impressive for such a simple tool, especially when you see the sheer passion people write with. "This rasp will literally change your life. Get ready to see a real, actual foot underneath what you previously believed was an impenetrable barrier of dead skin," one person commented.

25. A Portable Facial Hair Trimmer That Looks Like A Tube Of Lipstick SOOMEI Facial Hair Trimmer $17 Amazon See On Amazon Compact and portable, this facial hair trimmer is hardly larger than a tube of lipstick, so you can easily keep it in your purse for on the go touchups. Its curved stainless steel blades effortlessly (and painlessly!) remove unwanted facial hair and peach fuzz in seconds. It's USB-rechargable, so you won't need to worry about buying batteries, and it also has a built-in cleaning brush and LED light.

26. A Lettered Stretching Strap That Makes It Easy To Track Your Progress Trideer Lettered Stretching Strap $10 Amazon See On Amazon This stretching strap makes it significantly easier to get a great full-body stretch, the benefits of which are numerous: Stretching can help increase your flexibility and range of motion, enhance muscle recovery, reduce the risk of injury, boost circulation, and even improve your mood. The durable 8-foot strap's 12 loops are each marked with a letter, making it easy to track your progress as you become more flexible with continued use.

27. A Gorgeous Set Of Bath Bombs That Are Handmade In California Using Natural Ingredients LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set (Set of 12) $27 Amazon See On Amazon These bath bombs are handmade in California using all-natural scents and dyes. They're infused with nourishing ingredients like shea and cocoa butter, they smell like pure heaven, and the packaging is absolutely gorgeous — no wonder they've accumulated nearly 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. The 12-piece set would make a perfect gift, but be sure to pick up an extra set for yourself, too.

28. This Mock Neck Top That's A Must For Outdoor Workouts In Winter Weather Under Armour ColdGear Authentic Mock $35 Amazon See On Amazon A number one best-seller on Amazon, this mock neck workout top from UnderArmour's ColdGear line is a game-changer when you're spending more than a few minutes in freezing weather. It's made of a soft compression fabric with four-way stretch and moisture-wicking/odor-fighting capabilities, and it's exceptionally breathable and easy to move in, so it's perfect for outdoor runs. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29. These Colorful Velvet Scrunchies That Come In A 12-Pack For Less Than $10 Whaline Hair Scrunchies (12-Pack) $7 Amazon See On Amazon At just $7 for a set of 12, it wouldn't be surprising if these velvet scrunchies looked and felt cheap. But over 8,000 Amazon reviewers can vouch for their high quality; a full 95% of shoppers gave them a positive rating. Reviewers say the velvet they're made with is soft and plush, the elastic is firm and stays in place, and the color selection is gorgeous. Available color ranges: 5

30. The Iconic Carhartt Beanie That Pretty Much Everyone Loves Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie $17 Amazon See On Amazon This simple Carhartt beanie is a classic for a reason: It's super warm, durable enough to hold up for years, and stylish in that cool, utilitarian-chic way. Plus, it comes in practically every imaginable color, making it easy to find the perfect hue to complement any cold weather ensemble. No wonder 95% of the 60,000+ people who rated it gave it positive feedback. Available colors: 28

31. These Smart Plugs That Will Come In Handy For So Many Different Reasons Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link $27 Amazon See On Amazon Sold in a four-pack, these smart plugs are a relatively small investment, but they'll make a big impact in your life, at least if you're anything like most Amazon reviewers. Plug appliances like lamps or your hair straightener in with the wifi-enabled bulbs, and you'll be able to control them remotely using either the companion app or a smart home device such as Alexa. You can also set timers and set up schedules, to have your coffee to start brewing at a certain time every morning, for example.

32. A Scrubbing Brush That Makes It So Much Faster & Easier To Prep Veggies OXO Good Grips Vegetable Brush $6 Amazon See On Amazon If you already have a scrubbing brush you use for vegetables, buying this one might seem silly — but according to Amazon reviewers, the upgrade is more than worth it. People love how the slip-resistant rubber handle is large and easy to grip, and how the nylon bristles cover a wider surface area than most, so it makes quick work of prepping carrots, potatoes, and more.

33. A Digital Meat Thermometer That's Waterproof & Easy To Keep Clean Saferell Instant Read Digital Meat Thermometer $21 Amazon See On Amazon A digital meat thermometer makes it easy to prepare meat perfectly — not too raw, but not dry, chewy, or overdone, either. Reviewers can't say enough good things about this one, noting that the waterproof feature is a game-changer, both because it makes cleaning easier and because it won't be ruined if you accidentally drop it in liquid as you're cooking.

34. This Expensive-Looking Sweater In A Chic Leopard Print LAISHEN Leopard Print Sweater $20 Amazon See On Amazon An oversized, graphic leopard print gives this tunic sweater plenty of personality, while the relaxed fit and soft knit fabric mean it's comfy enough to live in. It's available in several chic colorways, and reviewers say the quality is surprisingly great for the price. "It's so soft and cozy, it feels like a high end sweater," one person gushed. "I sew a lot and was impressed by the quality of material," wrote another. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

35. A Simple Grater For Zesting Citrus That Reviewers Are Totally Passionate About Microplane Premium Classic Series Zester Grater $15 Amazon See On Amazon People can't seem to stop raving about this zest grater, giving it nearly 6,000 glowing five-star reviews on Amazon thus far. The fine teeth on its stainless steel blade are specifically designed to take the flavorful, zesty rind off citrus, while leaving behind the bitter white pith — and according to Amazon reviewers, it does that job very well. It's also great for shredding hard cheese, fresh ginger, and garlic, whole spices like nutmeg or cinnamon, and more. Available colors: 17

36. These Top-Rated Mixing Bowls With Lots Of Handy Features OXO Good Grips Mixing Bowls (Set Of 3) $28 Amazon See On Amazon The mixing bowls in this three-piece set neatly nest inside each other when not in use, making them super space-efficient to store. The bowls come in three sizes — 1.5-quart, 3-quart, and 5-quart — and they have slip-resistant handles and spouts for easy pouring, as well as wide lips to catch spills and skid-proof bottoms to prevent them from slipping around.

37. A Space-Saving Alternative To A Traditional Dish Drying Rack Bellemain Over-The-Sink Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack $22 Amazon See On Amazon If you don't have space for a traditional dish drying rack, this this roll-up version is the perfect solution. You can place it right over the sink to let dishes dishes drip dry, or you can put it over a towel on the counter or table if you still need access to the kitchen sink. Available in two sizes, it's made of durable, heat-safe stainless steel and can support up to 24 pounds at once. Available sizes: Medium, Large

38. A Set Of Dual-Ended Measuring Spoons That Stick Together With Magnets Sanchow Magnetic Measuring Spoons (Set of 6) $13 Amazon See On Amazon Upgrade your measuring spoons with this popular magnetic set. Beyond the fact that all six measuring spoons are held together by powerful magnets so they stay neat when not in use, there's even more to love — each spoon has two ends; one is shaped like a narrow oval so it'll fit inside spice jars, and the other is round so you can use it for liquids. You'll never have powdered ingredients stuck on a wet measuring spoon again!

39. This Iconic Shaving Cream That Has Stood The Test Of Time Taylor of Old Bond Street Shaving Cream Bowl $17 Amazon See On Amazon Taylor of Old Bond Street was founded more than 150 years ago, and anyone who's tried their iconic shaving cream can see why the company has survived so long. Formulated with rich, nourishing ingredients like cocoa butter and vitamin E, the rich, creamy formula makes it feel truly luxurious (and kind of enjoyable) to get a smooth, nick-free shave. Available formulas/scents: 10

40. A High-Quality Medicine Ball At A Price That Can't Be Beat Amazon Basics Medicine Ball for Workouts $35 Amazon See On Amazon There are so many workouts you can do with just this best-selling weighted medicine ball, it's basically a mini, all-in-one home gym. Available in a range of weights between 4 and 20 pounds, it has nearly 2,000 glowing five-star reviews — pretty impressive, when you consider that there's really not that much to say about a medicine ball. Available weights: 4-pound, 6-pound, 8-pound, 10-pound, 12-pound, 20-pound

41. A Versatile Lazy Susan To Help Maximize Your Storage Space OXO Good Grips Lazy Susan Turntable $18 Amazon See On Amazon The ways this Lazy Susan-style turntable could come in handy are practically infinite — it's perfect for holding spices, cooking oils, cleaning products, toiletries, and so much more. Basically, it's a great way to make better use of your storage space, since it makes it easy to see and access whatever is being stored.

42. A Luxurious Marula Oil That Works Wonders For Hair & Skin Paul Mitchell Unisex Hair and Skin Marula Oil Rare Oil Treatment $35 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers say this luxurious marula oil treatment is totally worth the money, basically describing it as a miracle cure-all for skin and hair. A few drops of the quick-absorbing, non-greasy oil go a long way, delivering a super-powered dose of antioxidants and moisture to your hair, skin, or both. "This oil is phenomenal! It has brought my hair back to health in just a few weeks," one person shared. "My hair shimmers now," wrote another. "It is very soft to the touch and glistens."

43. These Fan-Favorite Resistance Bands For At-Home Butt Workouts Rassfit Workout Bands $15 Amazon See On Amazon These resistance bands are specifically designed for exercises that target your hips and glutes — and if you think you need heavy weights to get a seriously killer booty workout, let's just say you probably haven't tried these. The bands are sold in a set of three, each with a different level of resistance. "I've tried other bands, and after a few workouts they stretch out and no longer work. These do not let you down," one reviewer wrote.

44. This Insulated Water Bottle That's Totally Worth The Investment Hydro Flask Water Bottle - Standard Mouth Flex Lid - 18 oz $30 Amazon See On Amazon The HydroFlask is arguably the holy grail of insulated water bottles — having earned over 3,500 glowing five-star reviews on Amazon, it can be counted on to keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours, or hot for up to 12 hours. Its vacuum-insulated, double stainless steel walls have a proprietary, slip-resistant powder coating that prevents sweating, and the screw-on lid is truly leak-proof. Plus, it comes in three sizes and a ton of fun colors. Available sizes: 18-ounce, 21-ounce, 24-ounce

