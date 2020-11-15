It seems to happen every holiday season. After finding the perfect present for almost everyone on your list, you have the bulk of your shopping done — and when it comes to that last gift or two, you’re fresh out of inspiration. When someone on your list is difficult to shop for, it helps to choose items that have already inspired a devout fan following. Seems pretty obvious, but how do you find such items? Well, people are going wild over these 55 most-wished-for things on Amazon — so if you’re looking to get ahead on your gift shopping this season, this is an excellent place to start.

1. The Cult-Favorite Blow Dryer Brush That Hundreds Of Reviewers Call "A Miracle" Revlon Hot Air Brush $42 Amazon See On Amazon Giving yourself a salon-quality blowout at home is notoriously tedious — unless you have the help of the Revlon One-Step, that is. The mega popular hair styling tool combines a blow dryer and a round brush, allowing you to blow dry, volumize, and style your hair all at once. Over 100,000 (!!!) reviewers have given it a five-star review or rating, making it one of the most popular beauty products on all of Amazon.

2. These Fabulous Sheepskin Slides That'll Make Lounging At Home Feel 10 Times More Fun UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper $110 Amazon See On Amazon It's not hard to see why UGG's Fluff Yeah slides are beloved by celebrities and Amazon reviewers alike. They're funky, they're fabulous, and — arguably most importantly — they're so comfortable that wearing them feels like "like walking on a cloud," fans report. Designed with genuine sheepskin uppers and a logo-stamped elastic strap, their molded rubber soles are durable enough to hold up to minor outdoor wear. Plus, just look at all the fun colors and styles there are to choose from. Available sizes: 5 — 12

3. The Perfect Everyday Earrings — & They Have Thousands Of Five-Star Reviews PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Earring Cuff $14 Amazon See On Amazon These huggies are essentially the perfect everyday earrings — they have the understated sparkle of simple diamond studs, combined with the timeless glamour of tiny gold hoops. Lead-free, nickel-free, and safe for sensitive ears, they're plated in your choice of 14-karat white, yellow, or rose gold. "Sat next to someone on a flight and complimented her diamond earrings," one reviewer shared. "Turns out they were these earrings from Amazon! Couldn’t believe it, especially for the price." Available colors: 3

4. An Easy-To-Clean Makeup Organizer That'll Thrill Any Beauty Lover Sorbus Cosmetic Organizer $32 Amazon See On Amazon This best-selling cosmetics organizer is proof that sometimes, the best solution is also the simplest. Made of clear, easy-to-clean plastic so you can always see what's in each drawer, the organizer includes three large drawers, four smaller drawers, and 16 slot compartments. It's almost universally beloved by Amazon reviewers — of the 10,500 shoppers who left feedback after buying it, a whopping 96% gave it a positive rating. Available colors: 8

5. This Ingenious Invention That Takes The Mess Out Of DIY Manicures tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Holder $10 Amazon See On Amazon The tweexy is one of those ingenious inventions that you'll wonder how you ever lived without once you own it. Designed to rest on your fingers like a flashy silicone ring, it holds the nail polish bottle upright so you don't have to find a hard surface to rest it on. Reviewers have hailed it as "life-changing," and it comes in lots of fun color. Available colors: 18

6. The Best-Selling Winter Jacket That Inspired Its Own Instagram Account Orolay Thickened Down Jacket $150 Amazon See On Amazon Filled with 90% fluffy goose down and 10% feathers, this cult-favorite winter coat has become so popular over the years, it's known simply as "The Amazon Coat," and it even inspired its own Instagram page. Is appeal is simple: it's warm, it's durable, it's stylish, and it's reasonably priced for such a quality winter coat. It has a sherpa-lined hood and six (!!!) giant pockets, and the zippered panels at the side let you tweak the fit and silhouette. Choose from over 10 cute colors and prints. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

7. The Fan-Favorite Satin Pillowcases That Are Great For Your Hair & Skin Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon It's easy to see why nearly 10,000 Amazon reviewers left these satin pillowcases a glowing review — silky satin not only feels great and adds a luxe, opulent look to your bed, but sleeping on it also has the same benefits for your skin and hair as real silk. Plus, the set of two cases comes in lots of gorgeous colors, making it easy to find the perfect shade to work with your existing decor. Available sizes: 20" by 26", 20" by 30", 20" by 40"

8. A Two-In-One Mascara That's 100% Natural — & Makes Your Lashes Look Like Falsies Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer $17 Amazon See On Amazon Like all the products from Jessica Alba's personal care line, Honest Beauty, this lengthening mascara is formulated with 100% clean, natural ingredients. Here's the thing: It's not only a mascara, but it has a built-in lash primer, too — and according to reviewers, it'll give you some seriously dramatic lashes. It was even just awarded the title of the "best mascara for length" in PEOPLE x TODAY's annual beauty awards!

9. This Top-Rated Ice Roller That Has A Whole Range Of Benefits ESARORA Ice Roller for Face & Eye $22 Amazon See On Amazon Pretty much everyone can benefit from using this ice roller — it not only targets common skin concerns like redness, puffiness, and inflammation, but can also help relieve pain from migraines, sinus infections, tension headaches, allergies, and more. It has over 2,500 glowing five-star reviews, resulting in an exceptional overall rating of 4.6 stars. Available colors: 9

10. A Set Of Airtight Storage Containers With Reusable Chalkboard Labels Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Container Set (Set Of 7) $40 Amazon See On Amazon A number-one best-seller on Amazon, this set of seven airtight food containers has a 4.6-star rating and more than 2,000 five-star reviews. Several key factors contribute to their popularity: All sizes of the BPA-free plastic containers are stackable, making it easy to store them neatly and efficiently. They're also built to last, with locking lids made of impact-resistant ABS plastic. And they even come with reusable labels and a double-tipped chalkboard marker, which is great for marking pantry items so you always know what's inside.

11. This Top-Rated Air Purifier That's Compact, Yet Powerful LEVOIT Air Purifier $100 Amazon See On Amazon Despite its compact size and relatively affordable price, this Levoit air purifier packs a serious punch. Its three-step filtration process helps remove 99.97% of airborne allergy triggers like dust mites, pollen, smoke, mold, and pet dander, not to mention eliminating odors from smoke, pets, and more. It's not wonder thousands of Amazon reviewers are so impressed.

12. A Full-Length Fleece Robe That's Super Soft & Cozy Alexander Del Rossa Fleece Robe $60 Amazon See On Amazon Who wouldn't love this Alexander Del Rossa fleece robe? Luxuriously plush, soft, and warm, it's practically impossible to take off once you have it on. Plus, it has roomy pockets and a hood, and comes in a ton of colors and prints, making it easy to find the perfect option for anyone. No wonder it has a 4.7-star rating, not to mention over 1,500 five-star reviews on Amazon. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-4X

13. The Alexa-Powered Streaming Stick That Turns Any TV Into A Smart TV Fire TV Stick $50 Amazon See On Amazon Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick not only lets you stream from platforms like Netflix and Hulu, but also comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, so you can control your TV using nothing but voice commands. Setting it up couldn't be simpler, and you can travel with it easily, too. It's certainly earned the approval of Amazon reviewers — garnering nearly 380,000 ratings from around the globe, the device has held on to an impressive average of 4.7 stars.

14. A Powerful Garment Steamer That's Small Enough To Travel With Hilife Clothes Steamer $25 Amazon See On Amazon Only on Amazon would people get this excited about something as mundane as a handheld garment steamer — in more than 7,000 five-star reviews, people praise practically everything about it, noting that it's almost shockingly powerful despite its compact, portable size. "It heats up fast and is small enough to not take up too much space in my luggage," one person wrote. "But most importantly, it does an awesome job at steaming my clothes!"

15. A Variety Pack Of Starbuck's Best-Selling Flavored Syrups Starbucks Variety Syrup (4-Pack) $20 Amazon See On Amazon Every Starbucks fan deserves this four-piece set of the company's signature flavored syrups (and yes, especially if the Starbucks fan is you). Featuring four 12-ounce bottles — two vanilla, one caramel, and one hazelnut — the set makes it easy to create a whole range of delicious coffee drinks at home. Whether you're buying it for yourself or someone else, it's worth picking up this milk frother to round out the gift.

16. This Popular NanoSteamer To Take At-Home Facials Up A Notch Pure Daily Care Ionic Facial Steamer $20 Amazon See On Amazon When a trip to the spa just isn't possible, this facial steamer makes it easy to pamper your skin at home. Compared to regular steam, the ionic water particles it produces can penetrate your skin 10 times more effectively. This not only feels great, but it's also helpful for restoring hydration to your skin and opening up your pores, which makes it easy to extract blackheads and whiteheads with the included stainless steel tools.

17. A Kindle That Comes With Three Months Of Unlimited Books Kindle with Built-in Front Light $90 Amazon See On Amazon For the avid reader on your list, a Kindle is the perfect gift. Unlike a phone or tablet, a Kindle's battery can last for weeks on a single charge, and reading on the display feels a lot more like paper than a typical screen. Plus, while it can be hard to pick out specific books for other people, the best-selling reading device currently comes with three months of Kindle unlimited, so you'll essentially be gifting them as many books as they can devour in the next few months.

18. A Foolproof Cold Brew Maker That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker $20 Amazon See On Amazon For the coffee purist, there's this top-rated cold brew maker, which turns out cup after cup of rich, smooth coffee without a touch of bitterness. While making a perfect cup of coffee at home is notoriously tricky with hot brewing, the process for making cold brew is virtually foolproof: Fill the BPA-free glass pitcher with water and your favorite coffee grounds, then leave it in the fridge to brew overnight. Yep, that's it. Available sizes: 1-Quart, 2-Quart

19. The Pore-Clearing Clay Mask With A Cult-Like Following Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay $13 Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever felt slightly suspicious that face masks don't really work, well, you probably haven't tried the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay. The single-ingredient mask is about as simple as it gets — it's powdered calcium bentonite clay that needs to mixed with water or apple cider vinegar before applying — but as any fan will tell you, the results you get are better than any other, fancier mask out there. One person wrote, "I am a true skincare snob. I’ve tried and tested every brand, line, product you can possibly think of....and this $9 clay is the best thing I’ve ever used or added to my entire skincare routine EVER. One use. ONE USE."

20. A Cast Iron Dutch Oven At An Unbeatable Price AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven $47 Amazon See On Amazon Made of sturdy cast iron coated in enamel, this popular dutch oven has a quality level you'd expect from a far pricier piece of cookware. Safe to use both in the oven or on the stove, its versatile 6-quart capacity is ideal for a whole range of purposes. "This is the best purchase I’ve made in a long time," one reviewer wrote. "I know I’ll have this Dutch oven for many years to come." Available colors: 4

21. A Handheld Milk Frother For Making Lattes, Cappuccinos, & More Zulay Handheld Milk Frother $14 Amazon See On Amazon Every kitchen needs one of these handheld milk frothers. The battery-operated device makes it super easy to create barista-quality lattes, cappuccinos, hot cocoas, and more — from the comfort of your home, and at a fraction of the price you'd pay at most cafes. A number-one best-seller on Amazon, it has more than 6,500 perfect five-star reviews.

22. The Cult-Favorite Treatment That Breathes New Life Into Dry, Damaged Hair Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment $28 Amazon See On Amazon Olaplex's No 3 Repairing Treatment has earned the enthusiastic approval of everyone from hair professionals to beauty insiders to models and celebrities. The cult-favorite protein treatment helps repair damage caused by heat, dye, chemical treatments, and more by relinking broken bonds to make your hair feel soft and strong again. "Works wonders!" one reviewer reported, adding, "I've got overprocessed hair and wish I had started using this stuff sooner. It brought my curls back to life after just one use."

23. This Best-Selling Tote That Comes In Every Imaginable Color Dreubea Faux Leather Tote Bag $15 Amazon See On Amazon Classic and minimalist, this oversized tote looks totally splurge-worthy — nobody will guess it actually costs just $15 on Amazon. Perfectly sized to fit all the essentials, including a laptop, the bag is made of soft vegan leather that looks surprisingly high quality and is easy to wipe clean. Best of all, it's available in over 100 variations, including timeless neutrals, brights, and even a few metallics. Available colors/styles: 100+

24. An Affordable Facial Cleansing Brush That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By PIXNOR Facial Cleansing Brush $20 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers swear this facial cleansing brush "performs just as well as the more expensive ones," despite the fact that its price feels almost too good to be true. Waterproof and easy to use, the battery-operated device comes with seven interchangeable heads for deep cleansing, gentle exfoliation, makeup removal, and more. Each function be set on a high or low setting, depending on how sensitive your skin is. Available colors: 9

25. This Best-Selling Cookbook By Joanna Gaines Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering $17 Amazon See On Amazon Whether or not you're a fan of Fixer Upper, you're sure to love Joanna Gaines' best-selling cookbook. A compilation of the star's favorite family recipes, it's clear that a lot of love (and talent!) went into each recipe. "From the quickbread to chicken pot pie to creamy pasta to chocolate cookies, the recipes are perfect," one reviewer gushed. "And they're for dishes you would actually cook every day, not ridiculous complicated fancy food with hard-to-find ingredients."

26. A Long, Slouchy Cardigan That's So Cozy & Cute Traleubie Chunkie Knit Cardigan $37 Amazon See On Amazon A hip-grazing length, chunky texture, and ribbed hems make this cozy cardigan special — and that's before you factor in the roomy patch pockets. Reviewers say it's warm, thick, and well-made, giving it nearly 1,500 glowing five-star reviews on Amazon thus far. "It doesn’t pill much at all, hasn’t shrunk at all, and gets softer every time I wash it," one reviewer reported. "I will absolutely buy in more colors!" Available sizes: Small — X-Large

27. The New Version Of The Amazon Echo That Can Play Video Now Echo Show $75 Amazon See On Amazon Earning over 40,000 glowing reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, the Echo Show 8 now features video, in addition to the Alexa-powered device's baseline features. In other words, you can still tell Alexa to play your favorite podcast or check the weather, but now, you can ask her to Skype your mom or play the news, too. Available colors: 2

28. A Quiet Essential Oil Diffuser With Over 25, 000 Five-Star Reviews URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser $15 Amazon See On Amazon This essential oil diffuser may be tiny, but it'll make a huge impact no matter where you place it. Fill it with water and a few drops of your favorite essential oil, and it'll not only emit soothing, aromatherapeutic mist for up to six hours, but also doubles as an LED table lamp with multiple color settings and adjustable brightness. The best-selling device has already earned a staggering 27,000 five-star reviews — for just $15, what do you have to lose? Available colors: 4

29. The Top-Rated Derma-Roller That Delivers Serious Results RoselynBoutique Derma Roller $10 Amazon See On Amazon An affordable (and effective!) alternative to professional skin care treatments, this derma roller uses hundreds of itty-bitty microneedles to gently break through the skin's surface, causing the body to send a rush of collagen and elastin to the area. Admittedly, it sounds a bit scary, but it's completely safe — and the results are totally worth it. Even after just a few uses, reviewers report a glowing complexion that appears noticeably smoother, plumper, and more even.

30. An Alarm Clock That Wakes You Up Gradually By Mimicking A Sunrise Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light $124 Amazon See On Amazon Rather than jolting you awake with a loud, blaring sound, the Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up light mimics the naturally rousing effects of a real sunrise, gradually waking you up with its increasingly bright light. Reviewers say it's surprisingly effective, with multiple people noting that they immediately noticed improvements in their energy and mood throughout the day. That said, if you're nervous you'll sleep through it, you can set a regular alarm with its pre-programmed gentle sounds just to be safe.

31. A Vibrating Facial Roller Made Of Genuine Rose Quartz Finishing Touch Vibrating Facial Roller $12 Amazon See On Amazon If someone on your list is obsessed with their jade roller (or you can't stop using yours), grab this vibrating facial roller to take things to the next level. It works just like a regular jade roller — the vibrating feature simply amplifies the effects, and it feels even more amazing. The battery-powered device has a genuine rose quartz roller, and also comes with an attachment for your delicate eye area. All for less than $15!

32. A Dainty "Diamond" Ring That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Actually Is PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Stackable Ring $14 Amazon See On Amazon How gorgeous is this cubic zirconia eternity band? Despite its affordable price, reviewers say it's incredibly well-made, with multiple people swearing it looks exactly like a genuine diamond ring, even when it's stacked right next to the real thing on your finger. Choose from rhodium, rose, or yellow gold plating — or buy the set of all three finishes and wear them stacked together. Available sizes: 5 — 9

33. The Best-Selling Acupuncture Mat That Reviewers Swear Is Magic ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $60 Amazon See On Amazon The Spoonk acupuncture mat provides many of same the benefits of professional acupuncture therapy, for a fraction of the price — simply laying on the mat can increase blood flow, stimulate pressure points in the neck and back, promote a rush of endorphins, and more. Made of natural materials like coconut fiber, linen, and cotton, the mat and its accompanying pillow are covered in a total of 7,911 ergonomically engineered spikes, and come complete with a durable linen carrying bag. Available colors: 14

34. These Comfy Pajamas That Come In A Ton Of Cute Colors & Prints Ekouaer Pajama Set $44 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're buying it for yourself or giving it as gift, this two-piece pajama set is sure to be a hit. Made of silky-soft viscose with lots of added stretch, the best-selling set features a classic collared pajama shirt and drawstring-waist pants, both made of soft, stretchy viscose with a contrasting trim. Choose from 40 cute colors and prints, including several festive patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

35. This Tried-And-True Air Fryer That'll Revolutionize Your Snacking Game Ninja Air Fryer $93 Amazon See On Amazon It's impossible to overstate just how much people love the Ninja Air Fryer — of the 13,000 people who left feedback about it on Amazon, a full 95% gave it a positive rating, resulting in a near-perfect average of 4.8 stars. It makes it effortless to create healthier versions of your favorite comfort foods — think fries, chicken wings, donuts, and more — and it also doubles as a dehydrator for fruit, vegetables, and meat.

36. A Two-Piece Lounge Set That's Both Comfortable & Stylish ZESICA Knit Outfit $33 Amazon See On Amazon The dropped shoulders and lantern sleeves on the slouchy, slightly cropped top give this knit lounge set an elevated look, while the soft fabric and relaxed fit means it's super comfy, too. You'll love wearing it to bed or lounging around the house, but both pieces could easily work in regular outfits, either worn together or mixed and matched with other pieces in your closet. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

37. This Best-Selling Bathtub Caddy That Adjusts To Fit Any Tub ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Bathtub Caddy $50 Amazon See On Amazon This bathtub caddy will make your soaks feel even more luxurious, whether you use it to hold bath products, a book, or a glass of wine. Made of eco-friendly bamboo lacquered with a protective finish, its width is adjustable, so you don't have to worry about whether or not it'll fit your tub. Plus, if the natural bamboo look doesn't work for your bathroom, you have other options, including black, white, brown, and even fun colors like pink. Available colors: 6

38. An Affordable Set Of Makeup Brushes That Are Surprisingly High Quality BESTOPE Makeup Brushes (16-Pieces) $10 Amazon See On Amazon This 16-piece makeup brush set is adored by makeup beginners and experts alike. It's not hard to see the appeal: It includes a brush for just about every imaginable purpose, and according to reviewers, each one is almost shockingly high-quality, with soft synthetic bristles and pretty rose gold hardware. "Just as good, if not better, than any luxury [makeup] brand you can think of!" one reviewer gushed.

39. Five Pairs Of Cute Winter Socks With Colorful, Vintage-Inspired Designs Loritta Vintage Socks (5-Pack) $14 Amazon See On Amazon Nothing's cozier than curling up by the fire in some thick, handmade winter socks — if your Grandma isn't much of a knitter, these vintage-inspired, wool-blend socks will do the trick. They're not only super cozy and warm, but their colorful patterns will look so cute peeking out from under your favorite boots, too. Earning a 4.6-star average based on over 9,000 ratings, the set of five socks is almost shockingly affordable, ringing at at just over $2 per pair. Available styles/sets: 17

40. An Epsom Salt Bubble Bath With A Soothing Lavender Scent Dr Teal’s Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt $5 Amazon See On Amazon Dr. Teal's foaming bath will make certainly make bath time feel more special, but this particular bubble bath has plenty of practical benefits, too. It's made with epsom salt, which can help soothe sore muscles, and the lavender scent (courtesy of lavender essential oil) can help promote relaxation, which may help you sleep better, too. Available scents: 5

41. A Heated Shiatsu Massager That Reviewers Describe As "Life-Changing" Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager $50 Amazon See On Amazon A longtime best-seller on Amazon, this shiatsu massager has accumulated nearly 5,000 five-star reviews, in which fans call it a "life saver," "a miracle worker" and "the best purchase ever." Featuring eight deep-kneading massage nodes, an optional heat setting, and three speeds, it's technically designed to target the neck and shoulder area, but fans say it's also great for pretty much any area of the body.

42. This Expensive-Looking Sweater With An Asymmetrical Hem ANRABESS Asymmetri Turtleneck $36 Amazon See On Amazon An asymmetrical hem split down the center adds a sophisticated touch to this tunic-length sweater. Reviewers love its chunky ribbed texture, noting that the medium-weight knit feels satisfyingly substantial and high-quality, despite its very reasonable price. "SO soft and great quality," one reviewer wrote. "Really nice weight to it — moves with you and doesn’t feel too bulky like a lot of sweaters can." Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

43. The Best-Selling Novel Literally Everyone Loves Where the Crawdads Sing $16 Amazon See On Amazon Just about everyone seems to love Where The Crawdads Sing. The novel has topped the New York Times best-seller list for a staggering 67 non-consecutive weeks, it made Business Insider's Defining Books of the Decade list, and was one of Reese Witherspoon's picks for her book club. Of the 108,800 people who rated it on Amazon, a full 95% left positive feedback, resulting in an exceptional overall rating of 4.8 stars.

44. A Light-Up Mirror That Will Revolutionize Your Makeup Game Wondruz Makeup Mirror $22 Amazon See On Amazon With its 21 LED lights and three magnification modes, this best-selling makeup mirror will revolutionize the way you do your makeup. Adjustable, rotatable, and totally glamorous, it's designed with a small tray for storing small essentials. Power it up with either the included USB cable, or batteries — it works with both.

45. A No-Touch Thermometer That's Bound To Come In Handy iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer $30 Amazon See On Amazon This no-touch thermometer is one of the more practical purchases you could make this year. It requires no skin contact and gives you results in a second — plus, its LED screen makes it easy to read in the dark. Impressively, it's been given over 40,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

46. The Ancestry Testing Service That People Are Obsessed With 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service $89 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're buying this for yourself or someone else, 23andMe is bound to provide lots of interesting insights. Find out about your family history, health traits, existing relatives, and more — it couldn't be any easier to use.

47. The Cozy Teddy Jacket You'll Live In All Winter Long PRETTYGARDEN Faux Shearling Jacket $36 Amazon See On Amazon This best-selling teddy jacket looks like it costs 10 times its actual price — and it'll keep you SO cozy and warm all winter long. If you don't love the red jacket pictured, note that it comes in lots of other colors and styles. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

48. These Cool Tablets That Turn Any Shower Into A Spa-Like Steam Room Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) $22 Amazon See On Amazon Turn your shower into a spa-like steam room with these cool steaming tablets. Infused with soothing, aromatherapeutic scents, like lavender and eucalyptus, they emit lots of fragrant steam when placed under a light stream of water.

49. A 12-Piece, Nonstick Cooking Set From Rachael Ray's Line Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set (12-Pieces) $149 Amazon See On Amazon Gift the new homeowner or aspiring chef in your life this 12-piece nonstick cookware set from Rachael Ray's Cucina Collection. It comes with pots, pans, lids, and a few cooking utensils — take your pick from six pretty colors. Available colors: 6

50. This Best-Selling Gadget That Makes Flossing Your Teeth Easy & Fun Waterpik Water Flosser $65 Amazon See On Amazon The best-selling Waterpik not only makes flossing super easy, but it might actually make you look forward to flossing. Over 45,000 reviewers left this dentist-recommended flosser a five-star review or rating. Try it for yourself to see what all the fuss is about. Available colors: 5

51. This Classic Candle That Smells Like Walking Through The Winter Woods Yankee Candle Large 2-Wick Tumbler Candle $23 Amazon See On Amazon Get this classic scented candle in the perfect holiday fragrance: Balsam and Cedar. Or, choose from dozens of other festive scents, including Christmas Cookie, Red Apple Wreath, and Candy Cane Lane. This huge, best-selling candle offers a whopping 75 to 110 (!!!) hours of burn time, unlike lots of other candles that burn down in a week. Available scents: 40

52. The Life-Changing Condiment That Makes Everything Taste Better Mike’s Hot Honey $10 Amazon See On Amazon Mike's Hot Honey has garnered a cult-like following thanks to its ability to make just about any dish — pizza, wings, tacos, even cocktails or ice cream — taste 10 times more delicious. Stock up on a few bottles and give them out as small gifts to your foodie friends.

53. These Pimple Patches That Really Work — & They're The Perfect Stocking Stuffer Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original (36-Pack) $13 Amazon See On Amazon These pimple patches would be the perfect small gift for the beauty lover in your life — but it's worth stocking up on some for yourself, too. Made of medical-grade hydrocolloid, they help flatten and heal inflamed pimples and whiteheads overnight. Plus, since they're transparent, you can wear them discreetly on your face while running errands without people noticing.

54. The Robot Vacuum That Will Keep Your Floors Immaculately Clean iRobot Roomba Vacuum $249 Amazon See On Amazon It's an investment, that's for sure — but this Roomba robot vacuum will transform the way you clean forever. Not only does it clean your floors all on its own, but you can control it with your phone or smart device, even when you're gone. Plus, it automatically docks and charges itself when it's done cleaning.