37 Stylish Spring Pieces You Can Wear All Year & Are Under $50 On Amazon

By no means is it necessary to replace everything in your closet each time the weather changes. Still, investing in a few key seasonal updates gives you the opportunity to try out the latest trends, and also inspires you to style your existing clothing in exciting new ways. Spring is an especially great time to incorporate fresh pieces into your wardrobe — not only do many of us find the season’s buzzing energy inspiring, but transitional weather means if you shop wisely, you can continue wearing most of your spring pieces throughout the rest of the year, too. To get started, check out these 37 stylish spring pieces that you can wear all year long — oh, and they’re all under $50 on Amazon, to boot.

While it’s easy to imagine some of this season’s trends — suiting, for example, or polka dots — working in any season, others require a bit more creativity. Still, even the more traditional spring trends — like soft pastel colors or romantic babydoll silhouettes — can easily work in all four seasons as long as they’re styled with the right accessories. Lucky for you, this edit contains gorgeous pieces from both categories, all hand-selected by editors for their all-season versatility and sophisticated style. From floaty pleated skirts in cotton-candy hues to grunge-inspired utility pieces, there’s something on this list to get any fashion lover excited. And, since everything is available on Amazon, (with most pieces eligible for free, two-day Prime shipping), you won’t have to wait long to start playing around with your new picks.

So go ahead and keep scrolling to discover this season's most stylish, accessible pieces that you can wear all year round.

The Zoe Report may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently of The Zoe Report's editorial and sales departments.

1. A Classic Utility Jacket With Four Roomy Pockets Amazon Essentials Utility Jacket $32 Amazon See on Amazon Wear this utility jacket now to dress down a feminine floral dress or satin slip skirt, then come fall, layer it over a hoodie or cozy knit sweater. The military-inspired design has a relaxed, oversized fit, and has an interior drawstring so you can cinch it in at the waist. Plus, if you already have an army green jacket, know that it's available in several other colors, like black, navy, and khaki. Available sizes: XS-XXL

2. A Classic Wrap Dress Made Of Soft, Comfortable Jersey Lark & Ro Plus Size Wrap Dress $25 Amazon See on Amazon What's not to love about this classic wrap dress? Timeless, gorgeous, and endlessly easy to style, it's perfect for workdays, weekends, and all your events, in any of the four seasons. Plus, since the silky-smooth jersey it's made with isn't prone to wrinkling, it also makes the ultimate low-maintenance travel dress. Choose from three colors. Available sizes: 1X-5X

3. A Pretty, Versatile Blouse To Take You From Work To Date Night Lark & Ro Bubble Hem Top $45 Amazon See on Amazon With its playful print, bubble hem, and chic keyhole cutout, this sleeveless blouse is sure to become a new wardrobe MVP. During the week, it'll add some fun to your work wardrobe, and on the weekends, it's the perfect way to elevate your jeans. Choose from three different prints, including two types of monochromatic polka dots. Available sizes: XS-XL

4. A Floaty Shirt-Dress That's As Comfortable As It Is Stylish Happy Sailed Button Down Dress $17 Amazon See on Amazon Easy, breezy, and super stylish, this tunic dress is as effortless as it looks. Wear it with tights and booties when the weather is cold, then in the spring (or summer), style it with sandals or sneakers. Billowy blouson sleeves, a floaty asymmetrical hem, and a cinched drawstring waist add sophistication and shape, while the soft fabric and slouchy fit ensure endless comfort. Available sizes: S-XL

5. A Floaty Pleated Skirt That Comes In So Many Gorgeous Colors Kate Kasin Pleated A-Line Skirt $31 Amazon See on Amazon This midi skirt is a seriously impactful way to add some color to your spring (and summer, and fall, and winter) wardrobe. Available in all the soft sherbet hues you fell in love with from the NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 runways, it has a comfortable elastic waist and a classic A-line silhouette, with a full, pleated skirt that's basically begging to be twirled. It'll look just as stylish paired with an oversized turtleneck sweater as it will with a tank top or tee. Available sizes: XS-XXL

6. A Versatile Blouse With Playful Puffy Sleeves SheIn Puff Sleeve Blouse $26 Amazon See on Amazon Pretty puffed sleeves add a trendy touch to this otherwise simple blouse; featuring a high neckline with a keyhole closure in the back, it's like a dressed-up version of a simple crewneck T-shirt. Choose from 20 stylish colors, including a few prints. "I receive compliments on this top every time I wear it," one reviewer gushed. "The sleeves are a show stopper!" Available sizes: XXS-XXXL

7. Your New Favorite Go-To Dress Amoretu V-Neck Tunic Dress $27 Amazon See on Amazon With its romantic ruffles, voluminous sleeves, and flowy babydoll silhouette, this tunic dress nails the season's chicest dress trend. The billowy shape and tiered ruffles make an impactful statement, but the dress is still super comfortable and easy to move in. Choose from a range of solid colors and prints. Available sizes: S-XXL

8. A Pretty Ruffled Blouse That's Perfect For The Office Lark & Ro Ruffle Neck Blouse $25 Amazon See on Amazon Ruffles at the neck and elegant draping at the sleeves add striking interest to this pretty woven blouse. Tuck it into a sleek pencil skirt for a sophisticated work outfit, or pair it with your favorite jeans for a more dressed-down look. The pastel pink is so pretty for spring, but the blouse also comes in six more colors, including black, mocha, and ivory. Available sizes: XS-XXL

9. The Paperbag-Waist Pants That Reviewers Are Obsessed With GRACE KARIN Cropped Pants with Pockets $25 Amazon See on Amazon Endlessly versatile and unquestionably chic, it's easy to see why these paperbag-waist pants have over 1,000 perfect five-star reviews. With their easy elastic waist, soft, stretchy fabric, and roomy side pockets, they're sure to be among the most practical pants in your wardrobe, yet they still have the polished, sophisticated look of a tailored pair of trousers. Available sizes: XS-3XL

10. A Calvin Klein Blouse You'll Wind Up Reaching For Again & Again Calvin Klein Cowl Neck Top $29 Amazon See on Amazon The definition of timeless, seasonless elegance, this cowl neck blouse by Calvin Klein will literally never go out of style. Layer it under a blazer; throw it on with skinny slacks; tuck it into a pencil skirt ... the styling options are nearly endless. Made of a rich, smooth fabric that drapes beautifully and feels super soft, it comes in classic black or white. Available sizes: XS-3X

11. A Classic Shirt-Dress Made Of Silky, Eco-Friendly Tencel Daily Ritual Tencel Shirt Dress $20 Amazon See on Amazon Equal parts comfortable and chic, this timeless shirt dress is guaranteed to be a favorite. It's made of 100 percent tencel lyocell, the naturally breathable, eco-friendly fabric of choice for beloved sustainable brands like Mara Hoffman and Reformation. Featuring classic menswear-inspired details like a shirttail hem and spread collar, a waist-cinching tie belt adds a touch of feminine shape. Choose from five colors. Available sizes: XS-XXL

12. The Perfect Pair Of Stretchy Skinnies — & They Come In 15 Different Colors & Washes Amazon Essentials Skinny Jean $29 Amazon See on Amazon Soft, comfortable, and about as versatile as it gets, these skinny jeans are worth owning in multiple colors. Made of a smooth, stretchy blend of cotton, polyester, and elastane, they're thick enough to look like "real" jeans without feeling stiff or restrictive. Choose from 15 different colors and denim washes. Available sizes: 0-20 (short, regular, long)

13. A Smooth Jersey Tank That'll Feel Luxurious Against Your Skin Daily Ritual Plus Size Jersey Tank Top $13 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you wear it on its own or as a versatile layering piece, this soft V-neck tank is sure to get plenty of use. It's made of silky-smooth jersey that feels incredible against bare skin, in a relaxed, classic cut that's fitted, but not tight. Available sizes: 1X-7X

14. The Versatile Midi Skirt That You'll Reach For All Year Long SheIn A-Line Midi Skirt $22 Amazon See on Amazon This printed midi skirt can be styled so many different ways. Try it with a slinky silk blouse; a strappy white tank; a faded band tee; a fitted turtleneck — no matter what you pair it with, it's sure to bring in lots of compliments. Cut in a classic A-line silhouette with a row of buttons down the leg, it's made of a lightweight woven fabric with no added stretch. Available sizes: XS-XL

15. The Trendy V-Neck Blouse Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About LookbookStore Mesh Panel Blouse $23 Amazon See on Amazon Trendy bell sleeves finished with a trio of sheer mesh stripes make this popular V-neck blouse more stylish than a T-shirt, but it's still every bit as comfortable and versatile. Tuck it into a pencil skirt to dress it up for work, or pair it with faded denim for a chic, casual look. It's available in over 40 different colors and prints, including several crewneck styles. Available sizes: S-XXL

16. A Pajama-Soft Jersey Dress That'll Look Great With All Your Trendiest Accessories Daily Ritual Plus Size Jersey Dress $21 Amazon See on Amazon This sleeveless V-neck dress truly has it all. It looks great with pretty much any accessory — statement belts, gleaming gold accents, colorful beading, trendy jackets — making it easy to dress up or down. Plus, it's soft, stretchy, and comfortable enough to wear around the house as loungewear. Choose from four colors. Available sizes: 1X-7X

17. A Romantic Satin Camisole That Can Be Styled So Many Different Ways The Drop Lace Trimmed Camisole $35 Amazon See on Amazon Made of sumptuous satin and trimmed at the neckline with a generous swath of lace, this lingerie-inspired camisole can be worn so many different ways. Layer it under a blazer, tuck it into high-waisted jeans, throw it on with a slinky slip skirt or a cool pair of leather pants. Choose from solid black or four other colors, each trimmed with contrasting black lace. Available sizes: XS-XL

18. These Pants That Feel Like Leggings, But Look Like "Real" Pants Amazon Essentials Stretch Knit Jegging $21 Amazon See on Amazon One reviewer called these jeggings "a dream come true," and over 1,200 others have similarly enthusiastic things to say. Made of a super stretchy, soft fabric, they're just as comfortable as your favorite knit leggings — but thoughtful details like back pockets and belt loops give them the look of "real" jeans. Get them in 12 different colors and prints, including an office-friendly gray plaid. Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, regular, long)

19. A Classic Popover Shirt Made Of Airy, Breathable Cotton Goodthreads Cotton Popover Shirt $18 Amazon See on Amazon You're sure to reach for this popover blouse in all four seasons. ‌Made of airy cotton in a relaxed, flowy fit, it's breathable enough to keep you comfortable in spring and summer, but light enough to layer under all your sweaters, vests, jackets, and blazers when the weather gets cold. Choose from 11 colors. Available sizes: XS-XXL

20. A Pretty Floral Dress In A Timeless (& Seasonless) Silhouette PARTY LADY Plus Size Midi Floral Dress $33 Amazon See on Amazon No wardrobe is complete without a classic wrap dress, and the ruffled trim and floral print make this one especially perfect for spring. That said, its darker color scheme means it'll look equally as chic in winter and fall — just throw it on with a pair of tall boots instead of pumps or strappy sandals. Made of a soft, stretchy fabric with a V-neckline and split front, the classic silhouette looks gorgeous on literally everyone. Plus, since it's a true wrap-style dress, it can easily be adjusted to ensure a perfect fit. Available sizes: L-5X

21. This Crisp Cotton Button-Down That'll Never Feel Dated Amazon Essentials Poplin Shirt $20 Amazon See on Amazon No matter how you style this classic button-down shirt, it will always feel both timeless and effortlessly cool. Tuck it into a pencil skirt for work, or throw it on with jeans for a slightly androgynous casual look. It's made of crisp, breathable poplin, and comes in a range of 16 classic colors and prints, including stripes, checks, and several solid colors. Available sizes: XS-XXL

22. A '90s-Inspired Slip Skirt With A Thigh-Grazing Side Slit SheIn Satin Split Side Midi Skirt $23 Amazon See on Amazon A sultry side slit plays up the slinky look of this '90s-chic satin slip skirt. Pair it with a strappy top and heels for a night out, or throw it on with a faded band tee for a cool juxtaposition. Choose from black or two caramel-tinged neutrals — or just admit you're going to buy all three colors. Available sizes: XS-XL

23. The Versatile Maxi Dress You'll Likely End Up Living In Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress $27 Amazon See on Amazon The empire waistline and floor-sweeping A-line skirt give this simple maxi dress an elongating visual effect. Since it's made of wrinkle-resistant jersey, it's not only comfortable, but also exceptionally travel-friendly. Plus, it looks equally gorgeous with sneakers, sandals, or chunky heels, and can be dressed up with a statement belt, or dressed down with a jean jacket. Available sizes: XS-XXL

24. A Classic Denim Jacket That's Stretchy & Comfortable, Not Stiff Woman Within Plus Size Denim Jacket $35 Amazon See on Amazon This classic denim jacket is a must for spring, but it's equally great for chilly summer nights and brisk fall afternoons. The denim it's made with has plenty of stretch, ensuring it won't feel stiff or restrictive, unlike many jean jackets. Plus, it's available in five denim washes, making it easy to find one that complements your existing wardrobe. Available sizes: 12-24

25. A Ridiculously Chic Little Black Dress The Drop Square Neck Bodycon Dress $40 Amazon See on Amazon The ways to style this midi dress never seem to end — with its '90s-chic square neckline and sleek, fitted silhouette, it's guaranteed to look amazing with whatever you pair it with. Made of a stretchy, ribbed blend of viscose and elastane, it has a split high-low hem that falls just below the knee. Choose from from four colors: black, white, rose, or praline. Available sizes: XXS-XXL

26. This Silky Sleeveless Top You'll Want In All Nine Colors & Prints Lark & Ro V-Neck Blouse $12 Amazon See on Amazon An elegant twist detail adds striking visual interest to this sleeveless V-neck blouse. The stretchy, silky fabric it's made with is not only super comfortable, but is also unlikely to wrinkle, even when it's packed up in your suitcase. Tuck it into a pencil skirt or layer it under a blazer for work, or pair it with jeans or leggings for a polished-yet-casual look. Available sizes: XS-XL

27. A Versatile Shirt-Dress That Looks Great On Its Own Or Belted Goodthreads Tencel Shirt Dress $35 Amazon See on Amazon Made of naturally breathable, eco-friendly tencel, this classic shirt dress is cut in a relaxed, boxy fit, with a popover placket and a shirt-tail hem. It looks equally chic on its own or belted, with sandals in the summer, or with tights and booties in the fall. It's available in your choice of five shades of denim, ranging from sun-bleached chambray to a classic medium wash. Available sizes: XS-XXL

28. A Fun, Floaty Midi Skirt In A Playful Polka-Dot Print Exlura High Waist Polka Dot Swing Skirt $26 Amazon See on Amazon This A-line midi skirt is a must for every wardrobe. Not only is it both stylish and versatile, but it's breathable, airy, and comfortable, and can easily be dressed up or down for virtually any occasion. Try it with a simple camisole in the spring or summer, then pair it with a chunky turtleneck and booties when the weather gets cold. Available sizes: S-XXL

29. This Super Soft T-Shirt Dress You'll Want In Every Color MOLERANI Simple T-Shirt Dress $17 Amazon See on Amazon Soft and swingy, this classic T-shirt dress is the best kind of basic. Not only is it about as versatile as it gets — it looks great on its own or belted, with tights or under a jacket, dressed up with heels, or dressed down with sneakers — but it's also just as comfortable as your favorite nightgown or sleeping shirt. It's no wonder reviewers can't seem to get enough, giving it over 2,500 glowing positive reviews thus far. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

30. The Top-Rated Levi's Jeans With A Comfy Elastic Waist Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Skinny Jeans $30 Amazon See on Amazon It's difficult to overstate the popularity of these skinny jeans by Levi's. Fans describe them as "magical," "perfect," and "a miracle," giving them nearly 5,000 perfect five-star reviews (and counting). Despite being made of stretchy denim with an easy pull-on waist, reviewers say they still keep their shape all day, and have the look of "real" jeans. "Buy ten pairs," advised one reviewer. "Because Lord knows as soon as you find a pair of jeans you like, you’ll never find them again." Available sizes: 2-20 (short, regular, long)

31. A Simple Jersey Dress You'll Be Glad To Have In Your Closet Daily Ritual Plus Size Jersey V-Neck Dress $15 Amazon See on Amazon Another buttery-soft jersey dress that you'll likely end up living in, this one has long sleeves and a subtle V-neckline. The ways to style it are virtually limitless, and it's so comfortable, you'll likely end up wearing it around the house, too. "It doesn't wrinkle easily and packs very small and lightweight. And it's easy to change the look a little by wearing it with different scarves, etc," one reviewer pointed out. Available sizes: 1X-7X

32. This Romantic Chiffon Blouse That's Perfect For Work & Weekends Alike Floerns Puff Sleeve Chiffon Blouse $20 Amazon See on Amazon Classic and elegant, this printed high neck blouse will look great with everything in your closet. Pair it with tailored slacks, jeans, or a skirt; layer it under blazers, sweaters, or jackets — the ways to style it are virtually endless. Available sizes: XS-XXL

33. A Party-Perfect Dress Sold In Over 10 Vibrant Colors Romwe Flared Skater Dress $29 Amazon See on Amazon Fluttery ruffled sleeves and a floaty skater skirt add plenty of movement to this fit-and-flare dress. Add heels or a statement belt to dress up the look, or pair it with chunky combat boots for an unexpected contrast. It's made of a soft, substantial fabric with plenty of added stretch, and comes in nine solid colors and two polka-dotted prints. Available sizes: XS-XL

34. A Casual-Chic Pair Of Chinos At A Great Price Goodthreads Patch Pocket Chino $26 Amazon See on Amazon Give your jeans a break with these versatile chinos — not only are they comfortable and stylish, but they're available in nine colors, making it easy to find a shade that suits your personal style. Cut in a slim fit with skinny legs and roomy patch pockets, they're made of soft, substantial cotton with plenty of added stretch. Available sizes: 0-16

35. A Classic Jersey T-Shirt Dress That Won't Wrinkle In A Suitcase Daily Ritual Plus Size Scoop Neck T-Shirt Dress $22 Amazon See on Amazon Consider this the dress version of your favorite T-shirt: with its soft, lived-in feel to its perfect fit, everything about it feels like an old favorite. Made of rich, smooth jersey that drapes beautifully and never wrinkles, it's one of those versatile, throw-on-and-go staple pieces you'll reach for time and time again. Choose from three colors: black, red, or olive. Available sizes: 1X-7X

36. A Soft Jersey Tank That's Perfect For Layering Daily Ritual Mock-Neck Shirt $16 Amazon See on Amazon Boyfriend-style muscle sleeves give this classic crewneck tee a cool, modern update. Tuck it into a midi skirt, layer it under a leather jacket, pair it with a blazer for work — when it comes to basic wardrobe staples like this, the styling possibilities truly never seem to end. Made of smooth, silky, buttery-soft jersey, it comes in 10 colors, including brick, caramel, and a pretty shade of salmon. Available sizes: XS-XXL