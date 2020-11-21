35 Top-Rated Items Under $30 On Amazon That'll Keep You SO Warm

As the days grow shorter and the weather gets colder, it's understandable to start prioritizing functionality over fashion. That said, as the most shopping-savvy women already know, you don't have to choose between looking fashionable and staying warm. Just take these 35 top-rated items on Amazon for example; not only will they keep you SO cozy, but they're all incredibly stylish, too.

1. The Coziest Bathrobe Ever HEARTNICE Fleece Robe $28 Amazon See On Amazon One of the coziest ways to keep warm at home is by snuggling up in a plush bathrobe — and with its thick hood and spacious pockets, this one is perfect. Choose from over 20 vibrant and neutral colors, from classic light gray to two-toned pink. Available sizes: Small-Medium — XX-Large-3X-Large

2. A Turtleneck Poncho That Comes In Several Stylish Prints Ferand Turtleneck Poncho $27 Amazon See On Amazon Ponchos, shawls, and wraps — all in the same family — are the underrated cold-weather staples your wardrobe needs. But this one takes things up a notch in the warmth department with its thick turtleneck. (Note that you can buy a non-turtleneck version as well.) As for the selection of striped prints — they're all extremely stylish, not to mention versatile. Available styles: 22

3. These Memory Foam Slippers Lined With Cozy Fleece Donpapa Memory Foam Slippers $25 Amazon See On Amazon Possibly the best slippers you can buy for under $30, this pair has all the right features: a warm, fleece lining; rubber, anti-slip soles; memory foam cushioning ... not to mention, they look super cute, too. Take your pick between four colors. Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

4. The Fuzzy Hooded Sweatshirt You'll Never Want To Take Off Acelitt Fuzzy Oversized Sweatshirt With Pockets $30 Amazon See On Amazon You'll never want to take this cozy, ultra plush hoodie off. Designed with a hood and spacious pocket, it's made of a stretchy, fleece-like material and sold in lots of different styles, featuring prints like colorblocking and camo. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5. A Chic Faux Fur Headband To Keep Your Ears Warm Sy soul young Faux Fur Headband $12 Amazon See On Amazon This faux fur headband/ear warmer — call it what you will — will make any outfit look 10 times fancier. Better yet? The inside is line with warm polar fleece. Pick a few up for all your family and friends — they make perfect presents. Available colors: 17

6. The Plus, Microfiber Blanket Your Home Definitely Needs Bedsure Plush Microfiber Blanket $28 Amazon See On Amazon Stay extra warm inside with this plush, dual-sided, microfiber blanket. One side is super soft, and the other is textured and fuzzy, kind of like sherpa. It comes in lots of colors and sizes, so you can buy one for every room in your home. Available sizes: 30x40, 40x50, 50x60, 60x80, 90x90, 108x90

7. A Classic Cable Knit Sweater With A Relaxed Fit Woman Within Plus Size Cable Turtleneck $29 Amazon See On Amazon This pretty cable knit sweater is totally timeless. It looks good with just about everything and will never go out of style — plus, even with a simple pair of jeans, you'll look totally polished. It has a relaxed, slightly flowy fit, but its cowl neck ensures you stay totally covered up and warm. Available sizes: Medium Plus — 5X

8. A Cozy Blanket Scarf That Comes In Over 35 Plaid Prints Bess Bridal Plaid Blanket Winter Scarf $15 Amazon See On Amazon Big blanket scarves, like this one, are one of the best ways to keep warm in the winter. You can wear them around your neck in the classic style, around your shoulders as a shawl, or use them as a travel blanket. It's worth stocking up on a few, which shouldn't be hard considering how many cute plaid prints it comes in. Available prints: 38

9. These Fleece-Lined Sweats That Are Perfect For Chilly Nights At Home Yeokou Warm Sherpa Lined Joggers $30 Amazon See On Amazon Stay snug at home in these cozy fleece-lined joggers. Design highlights include spacious side pockets, an elastic waist, and an adjustable drawstring closure. Oh yeah, — they're reversible, too. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

10. A Set Of Cotton Flannel Sheets At An Unbeatable Price True North by Sleep Philosophy Cozy Flannel Warm 100% Cotton Sheet $29 Amazon See On Amazon Who knew you could find real flannel sheets at a price like this? Not only do these come in so many cute colors and prints, but they're made of high-quality, 100% cotton that feels super snug and warm. Your bed is about to become 10 times cozier. Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

11. A Thermal Zip-Up To Keep You Warm During Winter Runs Core 10 Thermal Fitted Run Half-Zip $23 Amazon See On Amazon Love exercising outdoors? Then you need this zip-up top from Core 10. Made of a thermal, performance fabric with soft, brushed fleece, it'll help you stay warm and dry as you run outside —plus, its neutral look is stylish, too. Available sizes: X-Large — 3X

12. These Cute & Cozy Socks That Are Worth Stocking Up On JOYCA & Co. Multicolor Warm Wool Winter Socks (4 Pairs) $12 Amazon See On Amazon Made of cotton and wool with a hint of polyester and spandex, these cozy winter socks are also incredibly chic. They're super thick and warm, they wash pretty well, and they'll look so cute peeking out from under your winter boots. Get four pairs for just $12! Available styles: 16

13. A Versatile Hoodie Lined With Cozy Fleece Amazon Essentials Sherpa-Lined Fleece Full-Zip Hooded Jacket $30 Amazon See On Amazon You'll get a ton of use out of this simple, versatile sweatshirt, which is lined with soft, cozy fleece. Designed with a hood and pockets, it comes in lots of solid colors, as well as a cute gray camo print. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large, 1X — 6X

14. These Affordable Pajama Pants Made Of Light, But Warm Flannel Amazon Essentials Lightweight Flannel Pajama Pant $15 Amazon See On Amazon When winter comes around, one cannot have too many pairs of flannel pajama pants. If your collection could use an update, stock up on this pair from Amazon Essentials. The price couldn't be better, and they come in a lot of cute prints, including plaid, stars, and dots (pictured). Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

15. A Pair Of Chic, Wool-Lined Winter Gloves You Can Text In REDESS Lined Leather Texting Gloves $15 Amazon See On Amazon Functional, sleek, and oh-so warm — these are the gloves you need this winter. Made of PU leather and lined with wool, they allow you to type on any device, thanks to their 360-degree touch screen functionality. These would also make a great gift! Available sizes: 6.5 S — 8.5 XXL

16. This Cute Base Layer Set That You Could Also Wear As Pajamas CzDolay Cotton Baser Layer Set $24 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you wear these around the house as pajamas or under clothes as long johns, this thermal set is bound to keep you ultra warm. Made of 95% cotton with 5% elastane, they're super soft, just the right amount of stretchy, and so cute, too. Choose from four striped prints, or go with solid gray. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17. A Classic Zip-Up Sweater Made Of Plush Faux Sherpa Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Lined Sherpa Quarter-Zip Jacket $29 Amazon See On Amazon The classic zip-up gets a modern update with this fuzzy sherpa jacket. Teddy-like fleece is still very much on trend — but this is a fun and functional way to wear it. Adding to its warmth is a fleece lining, while roomy pockets enhance its functionality. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

18. A Four-Pack Of Cute, Knitted Headbands In Assorted Neutral Colors QUEXIAOMIN Knitted Headbands (4-Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon Get not one, not two, but four headwraps for just $10 with this wildly affordable set. They'll keep your ears warm, but they'll look super stylish going it, with their crocheted design and crossover accent. Choose from an assortment of neutral colors, or pick up a pack containing shades like red and pink. Available multicolored packs: 6

19. An Oversized Jacket Made Of Ultra Cozy Microfleece Woman Within Plus Size Zip-Front Microfleece Jacket $27 Amazon See On Amazon Made of cozy microfleece with a full zip and slightly long hem, this classic jacket will keep you so warm all winter long. It's machine washable and designed with pockets, and it comes in lots of cute prints. Wear it on its own during autumn, then use it as a layering piece when the weather gets really cold. Available sizes: Medium Plus — 6X

20. This Under-$15 Pashmina That Feels Just Like Real Cashmere MaaMgic Large Cashmere-Feel Pashmina $14 Amazon See On Amazon One of the most versatile accessories a person could own, this under-$15 pashmina — which feels just like real cashmere — is worth buying in multiple colors. (Consider picking a few up for gifts as well.) Over 3,000 shoppers left it a five-star review or rating — choose from rich jewel tones or go with classic black, beige, and gray. Available colors: 26

21. A Basic Long-Sleeve Turtleneck That's Essential For Layering Woman Within Plus Size Perfect Long-Sleeve Turtleneck $20 Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to staying warm, you'll need lots of basic layering pieces, like this one. Aptly named the "Perfect Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Tee," it's exactly that — super soft and comfortable, timeless and versatile, and just loose enough. Available sizes: Medium Plus — 6X

22. These Fan-Favorite Fleece Joggers That Come In Tons Of Colors & Prints Amazon Essentials Fleece Joggers $21 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers can't seem to get enough of these fleece joggers, writing that they're "super thick and cozy" and "really well-made." Designed with tapered legs, a drawstring waist, cuffs at the ankles, and side pockets, they come in lots of solid colors and cute prints. It's worth noting that many options have a matching sweatshirt, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

23. A Cable Knit Sweater Made Of 100% Cotton — & You Can't Beat The Price v28 Pure Cotton Cowl Neck Cable Knit Sweater $29 Amazon See On Amazon Another unbelievably affordable, high quality sweater, this one has a wide cowl neck and classic cable knit design. Made of 100% cotton, it comes in every color imaginable, from like green and lilac to holiday-perfect red. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

24. These Cozy Velvet Slipper-Socks With Skid-Proof Soles FRALOSHA Velvet Slipper Socks $14 Amazon See On Amazon Made of plush, faux fur-like velvet, these slipper socks are basically just slippers you can wear under the covers in bed. Unlike regular thick socks, though, these have skid-proof soles to prevent you from slipping on hard floors, although they're not designed to be worn outside like some slippers are. "One of the best investments I've ever made!" one reviewer gushed. "They are soft and cushioned, comfortable, and so warm they get toasty." Available sizes: 5-7.5 or 8-10

25. A Set Of Two Beanies With Holes For Your Ponytail Rosoz Ponytail Beanie (2-Pack) $17 Amazon See On Amazon Sold in a set of two versatile colors, these texture-rich beanies have a convenient opening at the back through which you can thread your ponytail. They not only look cute, but also make it way easier to keep your whole head and ears covered and warm. Available color combinations: 10

26. A Timeless "Fisherman" Sweater That's Worth Buying In Multiples Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Sweater $27 Amazon See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a classic fisherman sweater like this one — the timeless staple is both comfy and versatile, and the rich cable-knit texture gives it a little something extra. The sweater is relatively thick and warm, but because it's made of 100% cotton, it's also super breathable (and machine-washable!). Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27. A Classic Flannel Shirt That'll Hold Up For Years Dickies Long-Sleeve Plaid Flannel Shirt $25 Amazon See On Amazon Flannel shirts and cold weather are a pairing as old as time. If your flannel collection could use an update, this one by Dickies is an excellent option. Made of 100% cotton with a relaxed, comfy fit, reviewers say its quality and durability live up to the brand's stellar reputation. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Plus

28. A Pair Of Basic Leggings Lined With Warm, Cozy Fleece 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings $26 Amazon See On Amazon The only thing comfier than leggings? These leggings, which are lined in a luxuriously soft, faux fur-like fleece. Wear them on their own or use them as a layering piece when it's extra chilly outside. Also perfect as a base layer for skiing! Available sizes: XS — 2X

29. This Classic Fleece Vest That's Great For Layering Amazon Essentials Polar Soft Fleece Vest $20 Amazon See On Amazon Made of soft polar fleece with a simple, sporty design, this zip-up vest is wildly popular among reviewers, who love how the fleece is thick, but not bulky, and the overall quality is impeccable, from the zippers to the stitching. Plus, it comes in so many fun colors and prints — good luck narrowing it down. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

30. A Pair Of Faux Fur Slippers With Durable, Waterproof Soles HALLUCI Cross Band Plush Slippers $24 Amazon See On Amazon These fluffy faux fur slippers could hardly be more fabulous, but there's more to love about them beyond their glamorous look. Plush memory foam footbeds make them incredibly comfortable, the open-toe design lets your feet breathe, and their slip-resistant, waterproof EVA soles mean you can wear them outside, too. Could they be more perfect? Available sizes: Small — X-Large

31. An Affordable, Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt That's Perfect For Lounging Amazon Essentials Fleece Crewneck Sweater $20 Amazon See On Amazon A number-one best-seller on Amazon, reviewers say this comfy crewneck sweatshirt is the perfect weight, feels incredibly soft inside, and stays plush and pill-free wash after wash. Seems pretty standard, but that type of quality is fairly rare at this price — and besides, look how many fun colors and prints it comes in. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

32. These Thermal Pajamas In The Season's Trendiest Print Just Love Thermal Pajamas Set $20 Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't get more classic than this thermal lounge set — while long johns are traditionally known for being practical, rather than stylish, the simple waffle-knit set actually does feel of-the-moment, thanks to its trendy tie-dye design. If you don't love the bright tie dye, note that it does come in lots of solid colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X Plus

33. A Lightweight Mock Neck Sweater That's The Perfect Layering Piece Amazon Essentials Mockneck Sweater $21 Amazon See On Amazon This mock neck sweater is one of those timeless wardrobe staples you'll never regret buying — as a matter of fact, buying multiple colors isn't a bad idea. The smooth, soft knit is a blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, and is the perfect weight to wear on its own or layered underneath a jacket, blazer, or warmer sweater. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

34. A Cute & Cozy Vest To Pair With Your Coziest Turtlenecks Unidear Plaid Vest Cardigan $29 Amazon See On Amazon With its cozy plaid print and elegant waterfall collar, this casual vest will instantly elevate any basic turtleneck, sweater, or long-sleeved tee — all while keeping you super comfy and warm. Reviewers have lots of good things to say, but they're particularly excited about the exceptional quality and the fact that it has pockets. "This vest is everything I never knew I needed!" one person wrote. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

