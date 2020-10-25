33 Chic, Cozy Things Under $35 You'll Never Get Sick Of Wearing

The secret to always looking stylish and pulled-together, even when you’re just running a few errands or working from home? Donating any ratty sweats or worn-out sweaters in your closet, and stocking your wardrobe with a collection of stylish, comfortable basics instead. After all, even on your laziest days, it’s easy to look great when doing so means slipping on a pajama-soft jumpsuit or a chunky oversized sweater. To find more of those chic, cozy things you’ll never get sick of wearing, look no further than than Amazon Fashion, where you can get the 30+ gorgeous finds in this edit for just $35 or less.

Another cool thing about shopping on Amazon Fashion (aside from the ridiculously competitive prices and never-ending selection)? The Prime Wardrobe feature, which allows Prime members to try on eligible pieces for up to a week at home before deciding whether to purchase them or not. You'll only be charged for what you keep, and returns are easy and free. Just keep an eye out for the blue Prime Wardrobe tag to know whether a piece is eligible for the service.

Ready to find affordable, stylish clothing that you'll wear over and over again? Then just keep reading.

1. A Pajama-Soft Jumpsuit That's The Definition Of Effortless LAINAB Wide Leg Jumpsuit $26 Amazon See On Amazon The epitome of effortless, one-and-done styling, this wide-leg jumpsuit is basically like a chicer version of pajamas. Made of a soft, stretchy blend of rayon and spandex, it has wide, full legs, a drawstring waist, and spacious, functional pockets. Choose from five solid colors and two floral prints. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

2. This Soft, Cozy Scarf That Doubles As A Makeshift Blanket American Trends Chunky Blanket Scarf $14 Amazon See On Amazon This blanket scarf will be an invaluable addition to your cold-weather wardrobe all season long — with its rich, cashmere-like texture and classic plaid print, it'll not only add interest to any cozy ensemble, but will also keep you exceptionally warm thanks to its generous size. Plus, when you're not wearing it wrapped around your neck, you can use it as a small blanket, so it's perfect for keeping at the office. Available colors/prints: 24

3. A Pair Of Super Soft Knit Lounge Pants That Are Actually Stylish Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Rib Lounge Pant $30 Amazon See On Amazon With their wide, flowy silhouette and minimalist-chic design, these knit lounge pants look so much more sophisticated than sweats — but honestly, the luxuriously soft, cozy fabric they're made of makes they're arguable even more comfortable than your standard athletic pants. "They are super comfy, but look way nicer than a standard sweat pant, and can be dressed up even more to look legitimately fashionable," one reviewer noted approvingly. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4. This Classic Turtleneck Sweater In A Chunky Cable Knit FARYSAYS Cable Knit Sweater $34 Amazon See On Amazon A slouchy fit and chunky cable knit texture give this turtleneck sweater a look that's simultaneously classic, cozy, and stylish. Knit of a soft, breathable blend of cotton and acrylic, it'll be the perfecting finishing touch for so many fall outfits, whether you pair it with leggings, cords, or a mini skirt and chunky tights. "Absolutely beautiful," one reviewer reported, adding, "It is well-made and is a warm piece." Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5. A Jersey Maxi Dress That's As Versatile As It Gets Daily Ritual Jersey Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress $22 Amazon See On Amazon The genius of this knit maxi dress is its near-endless versatility. Made of a buttery-soft jersey fabric that reviewers say "has the perfect drape," it'll look great with any shoe, jacket, or accessory, and is easy to dress up despite being soft and comfortable enough to sleep in. Featuring long sleeves, a relaxed fit, and two knee-high side slits, every color it comes in is gorgeous — good luck choosing only one. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6. This Cozy-Chic Poncho That You'll Bring With You Everywhere Moss Rose Poncho Shawl Cape $33 Amazon See On Amazon This top-rated poncho is practically guaranteed to become your new go-to layering piece. Soft and luxurious, you'll love wrapping it around your shoulders when you're working or curled up on the couch, but it's particularly well-suited for traveling, since its generous size means you can use it as a cozy blanket as you're napping through your flight. Available colors/prints: 25

7. A Boxy Zip-Up Jacket Made Of Cozy Fleece Comeon Shaggy Fleece Shearling Jacket $32 Amazon See On Amazon From its plush, sherpa-like fleece construction to its boxy silhouette, everything about this zip-front jacket feels totally on-trend. Reviewers can't seem to stop raving about it, noting that it's surprisingly thick and warm and has deep, roomy pockets. Plus, it comes in lots of stylish colors and prints, making it easy to find one that complements your existing wardrobe. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

8. These Wide-Leg Yoga Pants That Are Surprisingly Easy To Dress Up Woman Within Stretch Pants $28 Amazon See On Amazon A sophisticated wide-leg silhouette is surprisingly effective at elevating these otherwise classic yoga pants. You'll love wearing them anywhere and everywhere, and could probably even get away with them in an office setting, especially if you pair them with a tunic or longer top to cover the wide fold-over waistband. Available sizes: Small Plus Petite — 5X Plus Petite

9. A Boyfriend-Style Sweater Dress That's Effortlessly Chic KIRUNDO Waffle Knit Dress $30 Amazon See On Amazon There's nothing more effortlessly cool than an oversized men's shirt worn as a dress. This texture-rich henley dress, which looks pretty much exactly like a lightweight, vintage men's sweater, makes it easy to absolutely nail the look — and unlike a shirt you actually stole from your boyfriend, this one won't be way too short or have an awkwardly loose fit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

10. The Comfy, Cocoon-Like Cardigan You'll Reach For Every Day Fruit of the Loom Essentials Cocoon Comfort Wrap $16 Amazon See On Amazon Wrap yourself in cozy comfort with this cardigan from Fruit of the Loom — once you have it on, you'll never want to take it off. Made of a soft, fleece-like cotton-poly blend, it feels like a comfy sweatshirt, but elevated details like batwing raglan sleeves, extended raw-edge cuffs, and a curved, cocoon-like silhouette make it feel sophisticated enough to wear anywhere. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11. A Sporty-Chic Vest Made Of Cozy Fleece & Faux Sherpa Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Lined Sherpa Vest $19 Amazon See On Amazon This sporty zip-front vest truly has it all: it's trendy, it's versatile, and it's surprisingly warm, too. Made of fluffy faux sherpa lined in polar fleece, it's perfect for layering over long-sleeved shirts, sweaters, or lightweight jackets, or you can wear it under a heavier coat for an extra layer of warmth when it's really cold out. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12. These High-Quality Leggings That Come In Multiple Waistband Styles Core 10 Women’s 'Build Your Own’ Yoga Legging $28 Amazon See On Amazon Core 10 is known for making affordable workout gear that rivals the quality of far more expensive brands, and these cropped yoga leggings definitely live up to that reputation. Made of a soft, moisture-wicking performance fabric with four-way stretch, reviewers love how they're "completely squat-proof" and how their medium compression "feels like a gentle hug." Plus, the brand lets you choose from two different waistband styles — cross waist or high waist — which vastly increases the odds that you'll love the overall fit. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

13. A Cozy Sherpa Pullover With An Asymmetrical Collar KIRUNDO Faux Shearling Shaggy Pullover $32 Amazon See On Amazon A cool asymmetrical collar finished with an exposed zipper ensures this pullover will stand out from the crowd of cozy fleeces and teddy coats. Beyond its stylish design, it has plenty of more practical credentials, including roomy pockets, a relaxed, comfy fit, and a fluffy faux sherpa construction that makes it super cozy and warm. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

14. This Versatile Jumpsuit That You'll Probably End Up Living In Daily Ritual Rayon Spandex Fine Rib Wide-Leg Jumpsuit $30 Amazon See On Amazon One Amazon reviewer said it best: "Want something stretchy and comfortable while working at home? This jumpsuit! Want something you can wear to dinner and look good? This jumpsuit! Want something you can wear that won't show you've spilled coffee all over yourself? THIS. JUMPSUIT." But seriously, the jumpsuit is pretty much perfect, from its soft fabric to its deep pockets to its waist-cinching drawstring. Just don't be surprised when you end up buying one in every color. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

15. A Thick, Warm Cardigan With Roomy Patch Pockets Shiaili Classic Plus Size Thick Oversized Long Cardigan $35 Amazon See On Amazon A cable-knit trim gives this long, relaxed cardigan plenty of personality — but the stylish design is far from the only reason to love it. The textured material is unusually thick and tightly knit, making it far warmer than most sweaters of this style. "This is a nice heavier knit that will keep you warm all winter. The sleeves are nice and long so there won't be any cold wrists," one reviewer reported, adding, "Really, it feels like snuggling up in your favorite blanket." Available sizes: 1X — 5X

16. A Chunky Turtleneck Sweater With The Perfect Oversized Fit ZKESS Long Sleeve Chunky Turtleneck Sweater $36 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers say this chunky cable-knit turtleneck has the perfect oversized fit — slouchy and cool, rather than totally shapeless. Featuring a funnel-style neck, dropped shoulders, and long, loose, sleeves, its subtle crop makes it the perfect companion for all your high-waisted bottoms. Plus, it comes in over 30 variations on the color, cut, and style, so even if you don't love the one in the picture, don't rule it out just yet. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17. A Comfy Knit Lounge Set In A Fun Tie Dye Print PRETTYGARDEN Tie Dye Set $31 Amazon See On Amazon Tie-dye loungewear is having a major moment this year, and this soft two-piece set is a perfect way to embrace the tastemaker-approved trend for yourself. The simple knit set consists of a long-sleeved, crewneck top with dropped shoulders and long, slouchy sleeves, plus matching shorts with a drawstring waist. The set is available in a variety of trendy prints, so it's worth checking out the other options if tie dye isn't your thing. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18. An Elevated Take On The Classic Sporty Sweatshirt C9 Champion Terry Turtleneck $25 Amazon See On Amazon The slouchy funnel-style neck and pleated detail in the back elevate the athleisure-chic look of this sweatshirt from Champion C9, while the soft fleece construction and kangaroo pocket mean you won't have to compromise on comfort or practicality. Perfect for working out, lounging, and everything in between, it has a stellar overall rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19. The Perfect Everyday Hat For Winter — & It'll Look Great With Anything Hat Attack Teddy Hat $30 Amazon See On Amazon If you live in a cold climate, a great winter hat can literally change your life — and this winter hat is decidedly great. Nailing that tricky balance between practical and fun, it's super warm, and the black will go with everything. But the plush, fleece material adds lots of on-trend textural appeal.

20. This Basic Sweatsuit That You Can Always Fall Back On Woman Within Plus Size Fleece Sweatsuit $32 Amazon See On Amazon On days when you simply want to be as comfortable as possible without looking like a slob, you'll be glad to own this simple, minimalist sweatsuit. The two-piece set comprises a crewneck pullover and straight-leg pants, both made of soft fleece and cut in a loose, classic fit. Available sizes: Medium Plus — 5X

21. A Soft, Flowy Maxi Dress That's As Comfortable As Wearing Nothing At All Ekouaer Sleepwear Short Sleeve Long Nightgown $26 Amazon See On Amazon Whatever you call this wonderfully soft and flowy piece — a nap dress, a nightgown, a minimalist maxi — what's clear is that it's going to get a TON of regular wear. Featuring a V-neckline, a split hem, and pockets at the hips, it's a fan-favorite on Amazon with a stellar 4.4-star rating. Try pairing it with a cropped jacket and chunky platform boots for an easy off-duty look that's both comfortable and cool. Available sizes: S — XXL

Available colors/prints: 29

22. This Slouchy Waffle-Knit Top That Reviewers Are Obsessed With IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Tunic $23 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers can't seem to get enough of this tunic, giving it over 2,000 glowing five-star reviews on Amazon thus far. It's not hard to see why people are obsessed: It has the cozy waffle-like texture of a classic thermal tee, and the buttons down the front add another unique touch. The slouchy, oversized fit makes it super comfy, while the tie-front detail allows you to adjust both the length and the overall fit. Plus, it comes in so many colors and prints — what's not to love? Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

23. A Classic Open-Front Cardigan Made Of Cozy Fleece Woman Within Plus Size Fleece Cardigan $45 Amazon See On Amazon A shawl collar and long, open-front design give this cardigan the polished look of a sweater, despite being made of cozy fleece. Unlike a sweater, though, this feels impossibly soft, never itchy, and can safely be machine-washed without worrying about shrinkage. Reviewers are in love, although they do say it runs large, so it's a good idea to go down a size or two if you want a closer fit. Available sizes: Medium Plus — 6X Plus

24. These Cute & Comfy Joggers That Are Lined In Soft French Terry Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Joggers $19 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers are nothing short of obsessed with these soft and simple joggers, reporting that they're well-made, fit perfectly, and feel luxuriously soft and comfortable. Made of premium fleece lined in super soft French terry, they have a classic jogger design with a drawstring waist, tapered legs, and side pockets. Choose from lots of cute colors and prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

25. A Thick Sweater Dress That's An Outfit All On Its Own ANRABESS Turtleneck Dress $34 Amazon See On Amazon Chunky ribbing, trendy lantern sleeves, and a wealth of rich color options make this turtleneck sweater dress a must for every woman's wardrobe. Throw it on with tights and boots, and you'll have a chic fall outfit that's guaranteed to bring in compliments. "I am shook. I was not expecting this sweater dress to be THIS good," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

26. A Cable-Knit Sweater That You'll Still Be Wearing Years From Now Amazon Essentials Crewneck Sweater $27 Amazon See On Amazon It's not hard to see why this classic fisherman sweater has an exceptional 4.6-star rating on Amazon — despite ringing in at less than $30, it's a high-quality, timeless piece that you'll likely be wearing (and loving!) years from now. Knit of 100% cotton, the easy fit and simple crewneck design mean you'll never get tired of it, while the rich cable-knit texture and fun color options keep it from seeming boring. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27. A Zip-Up Jacket Made Of Cozy Fleece Woman Within Plus Size Fleece Jacket $28 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers can't seem to say enough good things about this zip-up jacket — fans praise practically everything about it: the durable, machine-washable, pill-resistant fleece, to the fact that "the pockets are deep and adequate for a girl who is purse-adverse." Available in lots of solid colors and prints, it's cut in a relaxed silhouette that falls right at the hip. Available sizes: Medium Plus — 6X

28. These Versatile Joggers That Look Like "Real" Pants Jessica Simpson Jogger Styled Jeggings $32 Amazon See On Amazon These chic jogger pants truly have it all: they have the structured look you'd expect from dress pants or trousers, but a pull-on waist and lots of added stretch means they have all the comfort of sweats. With a relaxed, high-rise silhouette, huge pockets, and tapered legs, they're perfect for those times when you want to look stylish, but can't bear to squeeze into anything more restrictive than sweatpants. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

29. The Best-Selling Teddy Coat That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is PRETTYGARDEN Lapel Faux Fur Jacket $34 Amazon See On Amazon This teddy coat is a number-one best-seller on Amazon, Not that it's hard to see why — the fluffy faux fur it's made of feels luxuriously soft and plush, and the notched collar and double-breasted design give it the look a polished peacoat. "This jacket is so soft and warm, and the big pockets are a plus," one reviewer noted. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

30. A Fashion-Forward Loungewear Set That's Easy To Mix & Match ZESICA Knit Lounge Set $33 Amazon See On Amazon Voluminous sleeves and dropped shoulders on the subtly cropped top give this knit lounge set a fashion-forward look without compromising on even a smidge of comfort. The beauty of the matching set is that each piece will be super easy to wear on its own, too — pair the top with jeans or denim cutoffs, or throw on the shorts with a fitted tank or cozy pullover. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

31. A Fun Color-Blocked Sweater To Add Some Cheer To Your Winter Wardrobe ZESICA Striped Sweater $31 Amazon See On Amazon Blocks of horizontal stripes in cheery, vibrant hues literally wrap this slouchy pullover sweater in color, providing the playfulness that's sorely lacking in many winter wardrobes. Featuring dropped shoulders and a slightly cropped length, the sweater's simple, slouchy design will pair well with jeans, leggings, and just about anything else you have in your closet, so finding ways to wear it won't take much effort. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

32. These Cozy Socks That'll Look So Chic Peeking Out From Your Winter Boots Loritta Vintage Style Winter Socks (5 Pairs) $11 Amazon See On Amazon These socks look like something your grandmother knit — or at the very least, something someone's grandmother knit. No one would guess you bought them on Amazon, let alone for just over $2 per pair. They're a number-one best-seller with a 4.6-star average based on over 9,000 ratings, and they're super cozy and warm. Plus, their colorful designs will look so cute peeking out of your winter boots. Available styles: 17