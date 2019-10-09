34 Extremely Comfortable (& Surprisingly Stylish) Pieces On Amazon You'll Want To Live In

Long flights, back-to-back meetings, walking across the city during your morning commute; there are some moments in life when comfort is your only fashion priority. As a matter of fact, let’s be honest — when aren’t you interested in feeling comfortable in your clothes? Rather than silently suffering through pinched toes, itchy undergarments, and too-tight waistlines, women are increasingly seeking clothing they both look and feel great in. And while you may not think of Amazon as the first place to find such clothing, there’s actually a whole world of extremely comfortable (yet surprisingly stylish) fashion pieces on Amazon — the type of easy, versatile pieces you’ll end up wanting to live in.

If you’re skeptical about buying clothes on Amazon, try not to rule it out until you see the pieces on this list. While the items here range from silky-smooth jersey dresses to cozy fall knits, you can count on each piece being incredibly comfortable, stylish, and well-made. Besides, thanks to Amazon’s free Prime shipping, painless return process, and Prime Wardrobe feature — which allows you to test out eligible items for seven days before committing to purchasing them — you're risking almost nothing by giving these clothes and shoes a chance. So go ahead, treat yourself to a few new pieces — after all, life is too short to spend one more moment in uncomfortable clothing.

1. The Perfect Chunky Turtleneck Sweater For Fall & Winter Saodimallsu Oversized Turtleneck Sweater $34.88 Amazon See On Amazon The chunky, textural knit and slouchy dropped shoulders give this cozy turtleneck sweater a laid-back look that'll get you through the cold weather in both comfort and style. Style it with everything from jeans, cords, and leggings to mini skirts, dress pants, and slip dresses. It's available in a variety of rich colors, including several fun color-blocked designs. Available sizes: S-XL

2. These Deconstructed Yoga Culottes You'll Want To Work Into Every Outfit icyzone Capri Culottes $22 Amazon See On Amazon Give your go-to athleisure looks downtown edge with these distressed culottes in cozy French terry. They're finished with a three channel waistband, with a matching matching drawstring for a polished look, and the raw hem is anchored with stitching just above to keep the accent from turning into a wardrobe malfunction over time. Wear yours to yoga, or style it with a long-sleeved crop top and a stylish shoe for an unexpectedly chic, casual look. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

3. A Minimalist Plaid Sweater That Works For Any Occasion KIRUNDO Plaid Turtleneck Sweater $30 Amazon See On Amazon In a silky viscose blend, you won't believe this sweater costs less than a brunch date. The windowpane plaid is spare yet striking, with a face-framing turtleneck and effortless slouch. In seasonal colors and timeless shades, you can rock it with your favorite denim on the weekends, or bright trousers with bold earrings for a dressier look. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

4. A Soft Jersey Pullover In This Season's Hottest Color find. Oversized Long Sleeve Jersey Sweater $28.46 $20.80 Amazon See On Amazon Made of a sumptuously soft jersey material that feels great against your skin, this simple knit pullover is the definition of casual-chic. Ribbed cuffs at the sleeves and neckline add a subtle touch of textural detail, and the muted pistachio hue is the color of the season. "This is possibly the softest sweater I’ve ever come across," reported one reviewer. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

5. A Cozy, Oversized Scarf That Comes In Three Versatile Prints Goodthreads Blanket Scarf $18.39 $16.79 Amazon See On Amazon The Southwestern-inspired print on this soft blanket scarf manages to be both neutral and interesting at once; it's hard to think of any outfit it wouldn't pair well with. The smooth acrylic knit is substantial enough to lock in heat and keep your neck toasty, yet lightweight enough to wear indoors (or even on cool, late summer nights). If you're not a fan of the print, this piece is also available in a couple of classic plaid designs.

6. A Slouchy Sweater Dress With A Waist-Cinching Tie Belt R.Vivimos Tie Waist Sweater Dress $24.99 Amazon See On Amazon Voluminous blouson sleeves and a waist-cinching tie detail give this chic sweater dress shape, but the fit still feels totally relaxed and comfortable. Made of a soft, smooth cotton-poly blend with plenty of stretch, it's the perfect easy piece to pair with all your fall boots and sneakers. "My new favorite dress!" wrote one reviewer. "Fits like a dream and super comfortable." Available sizes: S-XL

7. A Classic Turtleneck Sweater That Will Always Be In Style Lark & Ro Oversized Boucle Turtleneck Sweater $39 Amazon See On Amazon Made from a nubby boucle with soothing texture, and featuring a minimalist funnel neckline that's so sculptural, this sweater has a drapey cut that you'll want to wear everywhere. "This sweater is incredibly soft without being itchy, and still looks professional enough to wear to work or for comfort," one fan raved of this chic find. Get it in three perfect neutrals, because it's bound to be a staple. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

8. A Super-Soft Pair Of Leggings You'll Never Want To Take Off Daily Ritual Soft French Terry Legging $18 Amazon See On Amazon If your collection of basic leggings could use an update, these classic leggings by Daily Ritual are an excellent choice. Made of super-soft French terry, they feel thick and substantial and keep their shape all day. Choose from six versatile colors — or just buy them all. "They're high quality, so I sometimes even wear them to work," wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: XS-XXL

9. The Most Comfortable Shoes You'll Ever Own TIOSEBON Mesh Sneakers $29.99 Amazon See On Amazon The soft, stretchy mesh these slip-on sneakers are made of allows them to mold perfectly to the shape of your foot, resulting in a sleek, streamlined shoe that feels as comfortable as going barefoot. It should come as no surprise, then, that these have earned an almost cult-like following on Amazon, accumulating more than 3,800 positive reviews and an overall rating of 4.4 stars. "These have a good arch fit and don't aggravate my bunion after hours of walking," one reviewer reported. Plus, they're available in a ton of different colors. Available sizes: 5-13

10. A Silky-Soft Jersey Dress You Can Style So Many Different Ways Daily Ritual Jersey V-Neck Dress $20 Amazon See On Amazon Wear this sleeveless V-neck dress with a denim jacket and white sneakers one day, style it with heels and a waist-cinching belt the next, or layer it under a chunky sweater and pass it off as a skirt. With this cozy staple, the styling options are endless. It's made of a silky-soft jersey knit material that feels great against your skin, and it's sold in two versatile colors: black and grey. "Perfect travel dress!" wrote one reviewer. "Easy to pack, looks great straight out of suitcase." Available sizes: XS-XXL

11. A Pair Of Soft, Cozy Panties From Rihanna's Lingerie Line — & They're Totally Invisible Under Any Clothes Savage X Fenty Curvy Microfiber Hipster $16.50 Amazon See On Amazon If you haven't tried out Rihanna's lingerie line for yourself yet, these hipster-cut panties are a great place to start. Silky-soft microfiber is cut with a laser, creating smooth, clean lines that won't show through even the slinkiest clothing — there are no tags, seams, or elastic. Be sure to stock up on neutral hues like nude, black, and white to wear under sheer clothing, but it never hurts to grab a pair in fuchsia or tiger print, too. Available sizes: 1X-3X

12. A Classic Wool Blend Sweater You'll Want To Own In All 10 Colors Goodthreads Wool Blend Thermal Stitch V-Neck Sweater $35 Amazon See On Amazon This classic V-neck sweater is one of those easy, versatile staples you'll be wearing for years to come. Made of a soft, smooth blend of cashmere, wool, cotton, nylon, and viscose, it's warm enough to wear alone but is also the perfect weight for layering. Pair it with slacks, jeans, skirts, or cords — it can easily be dressed up or down for whatever you have going on. Available sizes: XS-XXL

13. A More Polished Version Of Your Favorite Sweatpants Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Jogger $32.54 Amazon See On Amazon Every woman needs a great pair of joggers; they're just as comfortable as sweatpants, but infinitely more stylish. These classic terry joggers are absolutely essential, thanks to their soft, knit construction, spacious pockets, and polished, tapered hem. Get them in solid black, or grey or navy space dye. Available sizes: XS-XXL

14. A Long, Open-Front Cardigan In A Timeless Leopard Print BTFBM Open Front Leopard Print Cardigan $30.99 Amazon See On Amazon Leopard print seems to never go out of style, partially because it basically functions as a neutral. This chunky leopard print cardigan is the perfect easy piece to throw on with all your leggings, jeans, denim cutoffs, and little black dresses. This piece is available in two different lengths, with several variations on the bold leopard print. Oh, and it even has pockets. Available sizes: S-XL

15. An Ultra-Comfy Wireless Bra With Over 1,000 Glowing Five-Star Reviews Warner's Cloud 9 Wire-Free Contour Bra $38 Amazon See On Amazon Amazon reviewers can't stop raving about this best-selling wireless contour bra, going as far as to call it "incredible," "unmatched," and "epic." Its super-soft, lightly padded cups are expertly contoured to provide plenty of lift and support without wire. Plus, its straps adjust in the front, not the back, which is super convenient. "Honestly, I'll never buy an underwire bra ever again," one reviewer commented. Available sizes: 32A-40C

16. A Two-Pack Of Crewneck Tees That Come In So Many Different Color Combinations Amazon Essentials Women's 2-Pack Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt $18 Amazon See On Amazon No wardrobe is complete without a collection of classic crewneck T-shirts, preferably in a range of easy, versatile colors and prints. Luckily, these best-selling tees are sold in packs of two, making it easy to stock up just in time for layering season. Made of a soft, smooth, cotton-modal blend with a a healthy dose of stretch, the simple, classic T-shirts have earned a considerable following of devoted fans, earning over 1,700 positive reviews and an overall rating of 4.3 stars. Available sizes: XS-XXL

17. This Jaw-Dropping Deal On A Cashmere-Blend Sweater Ckikiou Batwing Ribbed Sweater $22 Amazon See On Amazon Wait until you feel the drape on this casually elegant batwing sweater. Made from a blend of cashmere with cotton and polyester, the delicate knit top is fluid and buttery soft, and almost 1,500 Amazon shoppers have weighed in to give it a 4.5-star rating, with many remarking that they were so pleasantly surprised by its shockingly good quality and softness. If you're set on stocking up on classic sweaters, it comes in the best saturated shades. Available sizes: One size

18. Easy, Slip-On Sneakers That Are Polished Enough To Wear To Work TRULAND Mesh Slip On Sneakers $38.90 Amazon See On Amazon You'd be hard-pressed to find a shoe that's more comfortable than these slip-on sneakers. Lightweight and breathable, they're made of a stretchy mesh fabric that molds to the shape of your foot, making them an especially great choice for anyone who has wide feet or bunions. Plus, their rubber sole is super durable, and their simple, minimalist design makes them versatile enough to wear with just about anything. Available sizes: 6.5-10

19. A Classic Pullover Hoodie Made Of Super-Soft French Terry Amazon Essentials French Terry Pullover Hoodie $18 Amazon See On Amazon This classic pullover hoodie proves there's beauty in simplicity; from the simple, timeless design to the ultra-soft, plush knit, everything about it feels easy and comfortable. It's designed in a relaxed, slouchy fit, with a light, breathable weight, a drawstring hood, and a kangaroo pocket in the front. Plus, it's available in 14 fun colors and prints, including an on-trend camo style. "It is incredibly soft, very well made and it fits beautifully," one satisfied reviewer reported. Available sizes: XS-XXL

20. A Simple Duster Sweater That Goes With Almost Any Outfit POGTMM Open Front Duster $20.99 Amazon See On Amazon Fall fashion is all about layering; familiar colors, textures, and designs take on new life when paired together in unexpected ways. This simple, elegant duster is sure to be a heavy hitter in your arsenal of chic layering pieces; its soft, lightweight knit construction is perfect for transitional weather, and the minimalist design makes it easy to dress up or down for whatever you have going on. Available sizes: S-XXXL

21. A Pair Of Classic Denim Overalls To Layer Over Your Fall Knits Levi's Original Overall Jeans $59.99 Amazon See On Amazon Layer these easy bib overalls over everything from graphic tees to fitted bodysuits to cozy turtleneck sweaters. Their light denim wash and slightly slim-cut legs give them a hint of femininity, while their cotton construction makes them comfortable enough to lounge in all day long. Available sizes: XS-XL

22. A Cozy Fleece Pullover With Sporty-Chic Details esstive Varsity Crewneck Sweatshirt $22 Amazon See On Amazon Twin stripes on each sleeve give this soft crewneck pullover a sporty-chic, collegiate look. You'll love curling up in it when you're lounging around the house, but the simple, classic design feels stylish enough to wear out, too. "This sweatshirt feels like it is really high quality," one reviewer reported. "The fleece is the perfect weight, not [too] thin and not too heavy," wrote another. Available sizes: XS-XL

23. A Cozy Oversized Hoodie — That's Actually A Dress Daily Ritual Plus Size Sweatshirt Dress $30 Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes small adjustments can make a classic concept feel brand new. Case in point: adding length to a basic hoodie makes for this playfully sporty mini dress that feels totally fresh. Pair it with booties or sneakers, layer it over leggings and tights, or style it under a denim jacket; it's a fun, easy piece that can be worn so many different ways. Made of a soft, smooth blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, it's the perfect weight for layering and feels great against your skin. Available sizes: 1X-7X

24. Thick Wool Socks That'll Keep You Warm All Winter Long Thick Wool Blend Socks (5-Pack) $19.99 $9.99 Amazon See On Amazon When temperatures start to feel frigid, thick, cozy socks are essential to staying comfortable. These chunky, colorful socks will prove effective at fighting off clammy feet and numb toes; they're made of a stretchy, substantial wool blend that wicks away moisture and feels smooth against bare skin, not itchy. Plus, the bright heathered colors will look so chic peeking out under your favorite booties.

25. A Chunky Crewneck Sweater With A Stylish Color-block Design Ybenlow Color Block Crewneck Sweater $30.98 Amazon See On Amazon Neutral-hued color-blocking and a chunky knit construction are what make this classic crewneck sweater special; it's the perfect easy piece to throw on with all your favorite jeans, leggings, and cords. "This sweater is seriously a dream!" one reviewer wrote. "Soft, not itchy, breathable, and the colors are gorgeous in person!" Available sizes: S-XL

26. A Cashmere-Blend Sweater You'll Never Want To Take Off Liny Xin Slouchy Oversized Pullover Sweater $37.35 Amazon See On Amazon The wool blend this slouchy-chic sweater is made of includes fibers from the ultra-fine, downy undercoat of Kashmir goats, a special breed of goats known for their stronger, longer, and softer cashmere fibers. The result is a lofty, lightweight yarn that feels luxuriously soft to the touch, knitted into an timeless, versatile, oversized sweater you'll want to spend every day curled up in. "It's softer than 100-percent cashmere I've felt in the past, yet it's 70-percent wool," one reviewer wrote.

27. These Versatile Cowboy Boots Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About GLOBALWIN Women's Western Boots $40 Amazon See On Amazon The cowboy boot trend is still going strong, and this season's interpretation has a grittier, more lived-in feel. These Western boots nail the look perfectly; the sturdy synthetic leather has a subtle patina that gives the rugged boots an authentic look. Get them in a wearable ankle boot shown here, or fully commit with their take on the tall cowboy boot. With a nearly perfect 4.7-star rating on Amazon (after nearly 200 reviews), you might just want to get both. Available sizes: 5.5 – 11

28. A Cold-Shoulder Top That's As Comfy As A Sweatshirt MissyLife Cold Shoulder Halter Neck Backless Sweater $30 Amazon See On Amazon Pair this statement sweater with jeans or leggings for a more casual look — and then later, dress it up with black skinnies and knee-high boots for a night out. The dolman sleeves add visual interest, while the shoulder-baring neckline and cutaway back show off the perfect amount of skin. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

29. A Simple, Sporty Pullover With Feminine Accents In The Back Yidarton Blouse $19.99 Amazon See On Amazon A plunging V-neck back and pretty satin bow add a fun, feminine touch to this sporty, color-block top. With its relaxed fit and simple pullover design, it's just as comfortable as your favorite hoodie, but it's easily polished enough to wear to work or a lunch date with the right accessories. Plus, it also comes in a few other fun color combinations. Available sizes: S-XXL

30. A Cozy Jacket That Feels Like A Fleece Blanket MIROL Fleece Bomber Jacket $31 Amazon See On Amazon Plush faux sherpa gives this sporty staple a luxe update; it's the perfect cozy jacket to throw on when you're running around town. The classic, comfortable design features a roomy, relaxed fit, with two warm pockets and ribbed knit trim at the cuffs and neckline. It's made of a fuzzy, stretchy, poly-spandex blend, and is available in a good variety of muted hues. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

31. A Chunky Cable Knit Cardigan Lined With Soft, Plush Sherpa Sidefeel Hooded Cable Knit Cardigan $69.99 $44.99 Amazon See On Amazon You can never have too many cozy fall knits, and this chunky cable knit cardigan is an essential addition to any sweater collection. Not only does it have a hood and roomy pockets, but it's also fully lined with soft, fuzzy faux sherpa, making it incredibly soft and warm. The piece has accumulated over 1,000 glowing five-star reviews on Amazon, with an overall rating of 4.4 stars. "The comfort of a sweatshirt, but with the look of something more elegant," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: S-XXL

32. A Classic, Must-Have Fall Staple Actloe Half-Zip Pullover $36.99 Amazon See On Amazon Its sporty design gives this half-zip hoodie a rugged outdoorsy look, but it's the perfect cold weather staple for all your outdoor activities. The soft knit material is lightweight enough for layering, yet warm enough to keep you comfortable on crisp fall days. Choose from a variety of heathered color options, including pink, blue, black, and khaki. Available sizes: S-XXL

33. A Pack Of Four Stylish Headbands With Over 1,000 Five-Star Reviews ELACUCOS Stretchy Twist Headband (4-Pack) $9.99 Amazon See On Amazon Striking the perfect balance between fashion and function, these stretchy velvet headbands are a truly chic way to keep flyaway hairs out of your face. Whether you're growing out your bangs, fighting off bedhead, or simply want to try out an fun new hair accessory, at $10 for four, these versatile headbands are a great value. "I love that you can either wear them with the knot for some extra pizzazz, or you can wear them flat," one reviewer commented.