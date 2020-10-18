33 Super Comfy Things Under $35 That Actually Look Good On Everyone

In the fashion world, the line dividing “comfortable” and “stylish” clothing has been on its way out for years. Still, there’s no denying that this year, whatever was left of that distinction is blurring more quickly than ever. Many of us are spending a lot more time at home, and opportunities to dress up seem few and far between. So it’s no surprise that soft, unrestrictive clothing is more popular now than ever, nor that many brands have perfected the art of making comfort-forward clothing that doesn’t sacrifice style. Case in point? These 35 super comfy things actually look good on everyone — and what’s more, you can get them all for under $35 via Amazon Fashion.

Whatever type of comfortable clothing you're partial to — sleek athleisure, matching lounge sets, soft, stretchy dresses that are comfy enough to nap in — you won't be disappointed by the pieces featured on this list. Each one was hand-picked for its easy everyday comfort and sophisticated style, so you'll never be forced to choose between the two again.

Ready to shop the comfortable wardrobe staples that you'll actually want to show off? Then just keep reading.

1. A Cozy Teddy Coat With Roomy Patch Pockets Comeon Store Fuzzy Jacket $30 Amazon See On Amazon It's not hard to see why this zip-up teddy jacket is a favorite among reviewers, having garnered thousands of glowing reviews and a 4.4-star overall rating on Amazon thus far. With its plush, textured feel and boxy silhouette, it has the look of a far more expensive piece. Plus, it comes in tons of colors, and it even has pockets — what more could you want? Available sizes: S-3X

2. The Paperbag-Waist Pants That Reviewers Are Obsessed With GRACE KARIN Cropped Pants $26 Amazon See On Amazon One reviewer succinctly summarized the appeal of these paperbag-waist pants: "Always get compliments when I wear these. The best part? They feel like pajamas." Dozens more had similarly positive things to say, noting that they're perfect for work, yet can easily be dressed down for more casual occasions, too. The high-waisted, stretchy pants are cropped at the ankle, and have a relaxed fit, elastic waist, and deep, functional pockets. Available sizes: S-3X

3. A Slouchy Waffle-Knit Tunic With A Cute Tie-Front Detail IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Tunic $23 Amazon See On Amazon A stylish take on the classic thermal shirt, this best-selling tunic has the same waffle knit texture and cozy-chic look. The slouchy design features long sleeves, a V-neckline, and a row of buttons down the front. The split hemline falls just below the hip, although a tie detail in the front allows you to adjust the length and overall fit. Reviewers, for their part, can't seem to get enough, awarding the top over 2,000 five-star reviews thus far. Available sizes: XS-XXL

4. A Buttery-Soft T-Shirt Dress With Roomy Pockets Unbranded T-Shirt Dress $20 Amazon See On Amazon A flared skirt and swingy silhouette make this soft and simple long-sleeved dress totally twirl-worthy, while the soft, stretchy fabric means it's about as comfy as it gets. Factor in the roomy pockets and the gorgeous range of colors and prints it comes in, and there's a pretty strong case for buying it in multiples. Available sizes: S-3X

5. This Cozy Fleece Pullover With A Cool Asymmetrical Collar VIISHOW Pullover $34 Amazon See On Amazon Quilted detailing and an asymmetrical collar finished with a row of snaps add a trendy touch to this otherwise classic fleece pullover. Made of fluffy, sherpa-like fleece, it looks equally chic as an elegant mock-neck with the snaps fastened, or worn undone with the collar folded over. Reviewers say it's well-made and warm, with multiple people comparing it to similar versions from more expensive competitors like The North Face. Available sizes: XS-XL

6. A Plaid Blanket Scarf That Makes Any Outfit Feel Cozier Bess Bridal Shawl $14 Amazon See On Amazon What's not to love about this cozy blanket scarf? It's super soft, timelessly stylish, and will add a touch of rich texture to any cold-weather ensemble. Plus, at 55-by-55 inches, it's large enough to double as a soft blanket or shawl. Best of all, it's available in nearly 40 plaid prints in every imaginable color scheme — why not pick up a few extras to give out as holiday gifts? Available colors/prints: 39

7. A Classic Sweatshirt Made Of The Most Comfortable, Lightweight Material Goodthreads V-Neck Long Sleeve Shirt $30 Amazon See On Amazon Subtle tweaks to the classic silhouette — like dropped shoulders and a hip-grazing tunic length — give this V-neck sweatshirt a relaxed, effortlessly stylish look. Made of a lightweight blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, it feels stretchy, breathable, and sumptuously soft against bare skin. "This is one of those pieces where as soon as it’s washed and dried, I’m immediately wearing it again," one reviewer gushed. Available sizes: XXL

8. This Super Soft Jumpsuit That's As Effortless As It Gets LAINAB Jumpsuit $35 Amazon See On Amazon For an effortless, comfortable, one-and-done outfit, you can't do much better than this popular knit jumpsuit. Beyond the fact that it feels like pajamas, it's also super chic — and it doesn't hurt that high-rise drawstring waist and wide, full-length legs will visually elongate your figure. Available sizes: S-XL

9. A Chunky Turtleneck Sweater With Fun Color-Blocked Stripes Lovezesent Color Block Sweater $35 Amazon See On Amazon A trio of wide, color-blocked stripes quite literally wrap this turtleneck sweater in cozy-chic charm. It's knit in a slouchy silhouette with dropped shoulders and loose sleeves, with a rich, chunky texture that gives it an expensive, high-quality look. Choose from several variations on the design and colorway. Available sizes: S-XXL

10. The Levi's Skinny Jeans With Over 5,000 Five-Star Reviews Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jean $28 Amazon See On Amazon It's hard to imagine any one pair of jeans looking great on everyone — but these pull-on skinnies from Levi's come pretty darn close, at least according to over 5,000 glowing five-star reviews. Fans love how they fit perfectly and keep their shape all day long, noting that despite their pull-on waist, they still look convincingly like authentic denim jeans, rather than jeggings. "Literally ditching every other pair of jeans I have and stocking my entire wardrobe with these," one person wrote. Available sizes: 2-28 (27, 29, or 31-inch inseam)

11. The Basic Long-Sleeved T-Shirt That Belongs In Every Wardrobe Daily Ritual Plus Size V-Neck Long Sleeved Tee $15 Amazon See On Amazon Because this long-sleeved V-neck tee is made of a rich, fluid jersey fabric, it not only feels luxuriously soft and smooth to the touch, but it's also practically immune to wrinkles. Daily Ritual is known for offering high-quality basics at extremely competitive prices, so it's no surprise reviewers say this is well-made and washes beautifully, giving it an exceptional overall rating of 4.4 stars. Available sizes: 1X-7X

12. A Slouchy, Oversized Cardigan With A Cozy "Popcorn" Texture TECREW Popcorn Cardigan $31 Amazon See On Amazon A texture-rich, popcorn knit material means this open-front cardigan will add a cozy-chic touch to just about any outfit — layer it over a dress and tights to dress it up for work, or pair it with high-waisted leggings and a lacy bralette when you're off duty. Knit in a slouchy, oversized silhouette with batwing sleeves and dropped shoulders, its roomy patch pockets are perfect for stashing your cell phone and other essentials. Available sizes: S-XL

13. These Classic Joggers That You'll Want In Multiple Colors Amazon Essentials Terry Jogger $19 Amazon See On Amazon No collection of comfy-chic staples is complete without a classic pair of joggers — and given the fact that these are super affordable and practically perfect, it's not a bad idea to buy multiple colors. They're made of soft fleece lined with plush French terry, and have a drawstring waist, cuffed ankles, and slit pockets at the sides. Available sizes: XS-XXL

14. An Oversized Sweatshirt That Comes In Lots Of Trendy Prints BTFBM Printed Sweatshirt $25 Amazon See On Amazon The perfect companion to your favorite leggings, this oversized tunic sweatshirt is one of those easy, versatile pieces you can just throw on and go. It's cut in a relaxed fit with slouchy dropped shoulders, and made of a lightweight material that'll be comfortable to wear in at least three seasons. Plus, it comes in tons of of-the-moment prints, including multiple iterations of camo and leopard. Available sizes: S-XXL

15. These Expensive-Feeling Leggings Made Of A Thick Ponte Knit Fabric Daily Ritual Knit Legging $20 Amazon See On Amazon What makes these leggings special is the fabric they're made of. It's a stretchy, substantial ponte knit, which gives them a sleeker, more polished look than most basic leggings. Reviewers say they're super high-quality and expensive-feeling, with multiple people reporting that they even wear them to work. Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, regular, long)

16. A Basic V-Neck Tee That's High-Quality, Yet Affordable Daily Ritual Plus Size V-Neck T-Shirt $15 Amazon See On Amazon You can never have too many basic V-neck tees — and this one delivers such exceptional quality for the price, it's not a bad idea to stock up on every color. Another basic wardrobe staple made of Daily Ritual's signature jersey fabric, the soft, simple piece has earned a stellar overall rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon. Available sizes: 1X-7X

17. A Simple Striped Midi Dress That's Easy To Dress Up Or Down MEROKEETY Striped Midi Dress $30 Amazon See on Amazon Easy to dress up or down for virtually any occasion, this vintage-inspired midi dress is practically guaranteed to become a go-to piece in your wardrobe. It's cut in a classic A-line silhouette with balloon sleeves, a high neck, hidden side pockets, and a single patch pocket at the chest. Reviewers love the roomy pockets and stretchy, substantial fabric, reporting that the dress isn't see-through and holds up well in the wash. Available sizes: S-XXL

Available colors/prints: 17

18. A Classic Crewneck Sweater That's The Perfect Weight For Layering Amazon Essentials Crewneck Sweater $19 Amazon See On Amazon Garnering 1,000 five-star reviews and a remarkable overall rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon, this classic crewneck sweater is beloved by reviewers because it's exactly what it says it is: a timeless, affordable, well-made basic that fits well and stays looking great, wash after wash. Made of a soft, smooth blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, its lightweight knit makes it ideal for layering. Plus, it comes in tons of chic colors and prints, including argyle, hearts, and retro rainbow stripes. Available sizes: XS-XXL

19. This Tie-Dyed Lounge Set That's The Definition Of Comfy-Chic Astylish Loungewear Set $31 Amazon See On Amazon Statement sleeves and a fun tie-dye print make this comfy lounge set feel totally on-trend. The set consists of a slouchy knit top with dropped shoulders and long, voluminous sleeves, plus drawstring-waist shorts to match. If you love the overall design, but could use a break from tie-dye, it's worth checking out the other prints this set comes in, which include leopard, stripes, and several solid colors. Available sizes: S-XXL

20. These Popular Jeggings That Actually Look Like Real Jeans Amazon Essentials Jegging $21 Amazon See on Amazon According to reviewers, these jeggings are basically perfect: they're comfortable, keep their shape all day long, and — crucially — they really do look like authentic denim jeans. Designed with functional back pockets and belt loops, they have a comfy elastic waist and come in multiple colors and washes, including a preppy gray plaid that's ideal for the office. Available sizes: XS-XXL

21. A Cute Tie-Dye Tee That Literally Goes With Everything Lucky Brand Tie Dye Tee $25 Amazon See On Amazon Once you own this chic tie-dye tee, you'll quickly realize it's every bit as versatile as a basic black or white one. Throw it on with jeans, leggings, or joggers; the fun color and print will make even the most basic of outfits feel so much more interesting. Reviewers say the cotton fabric is satisfyingly substantial and incredibly soft, giving the simple tee a stellar rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon. Available sizes: XS-XL

22. This Soft, Slouchy Hoodie That You'll Literally Want To Live In Daily Ritual Plus Size Hoodie $29 Amazon See On Amazon With its solid color and buttonless V-neckline, this simple hooded sweatshirt feels a bit more elevated than your typical hoodie, but it certainly doesn't sacrifice any cozy comfort to get there. It's made of Daily Ritual's signature terry fabric — a luxuriously soft blend of cotton and modal — and has a relaxed, slouchy fit and long raglan sleeves. Available sizes: 1X-2X

23. A Versatile Autumn Dress With A Waist-Cinching Tie Detail R.Vivimos Twist Dress $24 Amazon See On Amazon It's no surprise that reviewers can't get enough of this pencil dress — made of a substantial knit fabric in a relaxed fit, it feels as comfy and unrestrictive as an oversized sweater, yet the waist-cinching tie adds feminine shape and structure. Plus, the voluminous statement sleeves are totally on-trend this season. Available sizes: S-XL

24. A Timeless Zip-Up Jacket Made Of Plush Faux Sherpa Amazon Essentials Sherpa Jacket $30 Amazon See On Amazon Fleece jackets are already known for being comfy and warm, but this one takes the cozy factor to the next level. That's because it's made of two soft layers — plush fleece, with a fluffy faux sherpa lining. Other design highlights include a slightly tailored fit, roomy side pockets, and hidden inner pockets. Available sizes: XS-XXL

25. These Fluffy & Fabulous Faux Fur Slippers Parlovable Cross Band Furry Slippers $26 Amazon See On Amazon Fluffy and fabulous, these faux fur slippers are so much fun to wear. Beyond their glam look, they're super functional, too: thick memory foam footbeds make them feel "like walking on a cloud," while their slip-resistant, waterproof rubber soles mean they'll hold up for quick trips outside, too. Plus, unlike many other furry slippers, these won't cause your feet to get sweaty or overheat, since the criss-crossed, open-toe design provides plenty of ventilation and airflow. Available sizes: 7-10

26. A Chunky Turtleneck Sweater With A Classic Cable Knit Texture ZKESS Chunky Turtleneck $35 Amazon See On Amazon A rich cable-knit texture and exaggerated silhouette give this chunky turtleneck sweater lots of personality. It'll make putting together so many stylish cold-weather outfits easy — throw it on with jeans, cords, or a mini skirt and tights, and you're good to go. "If you are looking for the perfect oversized sweater that doesn't make you look like a potato sack, this is it!" one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: S-XXL

27. This Soft Long-Sleeve Tee With A Slouchy, Boxy Fit Daily Ritual Boxy T-Shirt $21 Amazon See On Amazon A relaxed, boxy fit with dropped shoulders and a patch pocket on the chest make this otherwise simple long-sleeved tee feel effortlessly cool. Made of the silky-smooth, fluid jersey Daily Ritual is known for, it's the perfect basic top to throw on with anything from jeans to denim cutoffs to joggers. Available sizes: XS-XXL

28. A Color-Blocked Cardigan With A Longline Silhouette Lovaru Color Block Cardigan $33 Amazon See On Amazon This classic longline cardigan is basically a cozy robe — but unlike your favorite bathrobe, you can wear this to work. Featuring color-blocked stripes in a range of chic colorways, the smooth, lightweight knit "feels like something that you would buy at an expensive name-brand store," reported one reviewer. Available sizes: XS-XL

29. These Basic Black Leggings That Are Worth Stocking Up On Just My Size Plus-Size Legging $11 Amazon See On Amazon Basic black leggings that are comfy, well-fitting and hold up over time can be surprisingly elusive — so, given how this affordable pair comes highly recommended by thousands of reviewers, stocking up on multiples isn't a bad idea. Made of breathable cotton blended with a generous percentage of spandex, they have a medium-rise waist and a tag-free elastic waistband. Available sizes: 1X-5X

30. An Affordable Pullover Sweatshirt That's The Best Kind Of Basic Hanes Pullover Sweatshirt $9 Amazon See On Amazon There's a reason this classic Hanes sweatshirt has been around forever — almost shockingly affordable and as versatile as it gets, it's one of those comfy, basic staples you should own in multiple colors. Pair it with bike shorts and white sneakers to mimic Princess Diana's go-to off-duty look, or wear it with jeans and booties for a slightly more polished feel. Available sizes: S-XXL

31. A Classic Flannel Shirt That's Perfect For Fall Weather Dickies Plaid Flannel $25 Amazon See On Amazon Flannels and fall weather are a classic combination, and since this flannel button-down from Dickie's is so durable and well-made, you'll be able to keep wearing it for many seasons to come. "I love that it's a bit shorter than most flannel shirts and it doesn't taper at the bottom, so it fits my hourglass shape well, even buttoned all the way to the bottom," one reviewer noted. Available sizes: S-3X

32. A Versatile Jersey Dress That's Great For Layering Daily Ritual V-Neck Midi Dress $20 Amazon See On Amazon The beauty of this V-neck tank dress is that you can wear it practically anywhere — under a blazer for work; with a belt and heels for dinner; layered with a cropped jacket when you're running around town — yet it literally feels soft and comfortable enough to sleep in. It's made of a silky-smooth jersey material that drapes beautifully, and has a curved, split hem that's slightly longer in the back. Available sizes: XS-XXL

