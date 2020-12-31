31 New January 2021 Beauty Launches That Make For The Perfect Beauty Stash Revamp
Everyone is well-familiar with the concept of spring cleaning, but with the year everyone endured with 2020, why not some new year cleaning, too? That's exactly what experts suggest as the world moves into 2021, because the best new January 2021 beauty launches are perfect for overhauling your current beauty regimen.
This isn't to say that you should get rid of everything. However, if you're looking for a new vitamin C serum, Dr. Barbara Sturm has you covered with her exciting and innovative drop. If you haven't been loving your current primer, Gucci Beauty has a luxe formulation that guarantees all-day wear. And if you're ready to start rocking your natural nails but a top coat just isn't enough, Zoya's new Calcium Boost Strengthener will completely restore your tired nail beds.
And it doesn't end there. Ahead, check out 31 new products that are like nothing you've ever seen, and are everything needed for a beauty routine that's thorough and effective.
January 2020 Beauty Launches: Skin Care
Launching in early Jan., this serum is specially designed to lift the appearance of the skin on the cheeks, jawlines, and neck. Its roller application makes for easy use, especially in hard-to-reach places.
This perfecting night cream, arriving in early Jan., assists in fading dark spots and evening skin tone in your sleep. With peptides, vitamin C, and ceramides, it dishes out smoother skin with less fine lines.
On Jan 12., Dr. Barbara Sturm will launch her proprietary formulation of vitamin C. The serum boasts a concentration of 5% vitamin C as well as kakadu plum to create a glowing, healthy complexion.
In early Jan., this microbiome mist from Kaibae — improving the skin's barrier through plant polyphenols, prebiotic sugars, and postbiotic peptides — will launch. The formula not only improves the skin's resilience, but also protects against environmental stressors.
Launching Jan. 12, this 11% AHA/BHA blend will provide unmatched retexturizing and nourishing for dull and damaged skin.
Prebiotic inulin, a plant-based extract derived from chicory roots, is what makes this early Jan. launch so special. Also incorporated is kombucha and soap berry peel to better cleanse away impurities while maintaining the skin's moisture.
In early Jan., Avon will launch a collection of ingestibles. A favorite is the Collagen Booster which supports healthy collagen production for firmer- looking, radiant skin. To use, simply add one scoop to water, juice or coffee. You can't even taste it.
This late Dec. drop blends the power of an anti-aging serum, with the relief and soothing of a cream. Formulated with niacinamide, and vitamins E and B5, this plastic-surgeon approved formula reduces signs of aging in almost an instant.
January 2020 Beauty Launches: Hair Care
A heat-protective lightweight spray, this late Dec. launch not only protects from heat, but also creates volume and shine for dry, brittle hair.
Use of heat tool can leave hair damaged and frizzy, but this early Jan. launch combats that masterfully. Designed with a Frizz Immunity Complex, hair actually gets smoother when blow-dried.
Can you ever have too many hair accessories? The answer is no. On Jan. 1, the Scünci team will officially unveil a collection with Ali Fedotowsky. The collection includes cozy scrunchies, all the way to date night hair pins.
Naturals know how difficult it can be to find a gel without flakes, but in early Jan., Suave's new formula will be here to save the day. With no parabens or dyes, it's completely curl safe, and super hydrating.
This lightweight formula of coconut water, flaxseed, and citrus oil is for fine to medium curls and hydrates hair without weighing it down. Check it out when it hits stores in early Jan.
If at-home blowouts are your thing, this Jan. 1 launch is perfect. The brushes are available in four sizes that smooth, detangle, and style.
Available in mid Jan., this rinse out mask, packed with shea butter and pear, is designed for color treated and bleached hair that's in need of repair.
January 2020 Beauty Launches: Makeup
Created with texture blurring gels for an extreme matte finish, this early Jan. launch is both lightweight and high-impact.
Just when we thought matte lipsticks were taking a backseat, they're returning with a vengeance. This early Jan. launch is created with hydrated silica and a blend of waxes for pigmented color with a smooth finish.
Moisturizers, antioxidants, and extracts make this sheer-to-medium coverage balm just as much skin care as it is makeup. Available in three shades, it gives skin a natural sheen and glow.
On the market for a new primer? Why not make it Gucci? On Jan.1, you can. This blurring and lightweight formula ensures that you maintain optimal and longwear coverage all day long.
This color correcting cream, launching Jan. 16, gives you a natural complexion with the benefits of a full-coverage foundation. Try one of the 20 shades.
According to Imayla Beauty, "defined yet natural brows" will dominate in 2021. This eyebrow mascara, which was released in late Dec., provides natural definition and is offered in seven shades.
January 2020 Beauty Launches: Nails
Leave it to Zoya to further revolutionize the top coat. With an oxygen-activated formula, it doesn't require LED lamps or UV rays for fast and longwear drying. Grab yours in early Jan.
Let 2021 be the year that your nails grow stronger than ever. Calcium, vitamin B5, vitamin C and argan oil nourish dry, damaged, and thin nails.
Winter is here, so hydrate with this Hydrating Hand Mask launching in early Jan. The formula of vitamin E, macadamia oil, and shea butter restores life into dry hands.
Time to revamp your nail collection. In early Jan., Essie is introducting 10 fast-drying new shades inspired by retro-futuristism.
January 2020 Beauty Launches: Body
Since this late Dec. launch hit stores, showers haven't been the same. This sponge, infused with shimmer, disperses an intoxicating fragrance and undeniable glow. Skin will be buffed, soft, and smell like a dream.
This Jan. 25 drop comes right in time for us to begin prepping our bikini lines for the spring. Containing hemp seed oil, aloe vera, and grapefruit, it relieves irritation and prevents ingrown hair.
Early Jan., Grown Alchemist will launch a range of superior supplements including: a Detox Complex, Dermal Smoothing, Cellular Repair, Probiotic Nutrient Support, and Hair Complex.
The new brand, arriving Dec. 27, includes this rich, ultra-nourishing cream that leaves hands feeling soft and pampered, not greasy. With apricot seed oil and avocado, tired hands will be revitalized and hydrated.
January 2020 Beauty Launches: Fragrance
This flirty fragrance, a Jan 1 release, was made with flirtatious girls in mind. With notes of candy apple, rose, and vanilla, the aroma will make you think about springtime.