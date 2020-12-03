31 New December 2020 Beauty Launches That Will Remind You To Prioritize Self-Care
December is usually the month that's focused on the needs of everyone else. It includes tiring in figuring out the right gifts for friends and family, emptying your pockets on endless holiday sets, and often, neglecting the one you should be caring for the most — yourself. But the best new December 2020 beauty launches are a reminder that self-care is still a must, especially after the trying year everyone has had.
Take for example Nudestix's first skin care launch, an easy-to-use cleansing wipe that both hydrates and clarifies, Maapilim's Foot Exfoliator serum that feels like an at-home pedicure, or Naturalicious's Reversible Bonnet that will nourish you hair while you sleep, this month is proving that you deserve a little pampering, too.
So when you have a moment to step away from holiday shopping and can focus on yourself for a little while, browse these 31 beauty products that will both make you happy and make you look good. Because you should always be at the top of your own holiday shopping list, right?
December 2020 Beauty Launches: Makeup
Launched in late Nov., this buildable and longwear mascara uses its hourglass-shaped brush to volumize lashes.
No winter is complete without a statement lipstick. This Lip Spark, released late Nov., is ultra-metallic with light doses of sequins. It's holiday cheer personified.
This early Dec. release is a remix on the already beloved neutrals palette from Sigma. These 14 rich warm and neutral hues make creating a simple eye look easy as ever.
Dubbed the first ever “mascserum," this mascara, primer and serum hybrid offers an all-day wear with zero clumping. Grab yours in early Dec.
This Nov. release of shimmering metallic shades comes in a just as entrancing gold package that's guaranteed to look incredible on your vanity.
Ever met a lip balm with a matte finish? Well now you have. This formula is perfect as a primer before lipstick or worn by itself.
December 2020 Beauty Launches: Skincare
Arriving on Dec. 29, this targeted treatment is the perfect formula for correcting pigment issues. Whether dark spots, hyperpigmentation, discoloration, uneven skin tone or acne scars, this blend of vitamin C, white shiitake mushroom extract, and squalane will help rid of it all.
Can you ever really have too many eye creams? We don't think so. This eye balm should be added to the stash. Made with alguronic acid, a triple algae blend and a multi-peptide complex, it masterfully targets dark circles and bags.
Nudestix is officially breaking into skincare. Launching on Dec. 3, these vegan bamboo-derived cleansing wipes cleanse and moisturize without stripping the skin.
This late Nov. launch, formulated with salicylic acid, minimizes pores, prevents breakouts, and results in an overall more radiant appearance in just four weeks.
Depuffing eyes has never been easier. Made with encapsulated retinol and squalane, this easy-to-apply stick, launching Dec. 21, is best used at night and glides on seamlessly.
Small but mighty, this late Nov. technology transforms serums into a powerful micro-mist, that better penetrates skin. Simply insert the capsule, and better skin will be on the way.
Often times, the worst part of acne is the scars it leaves behind. This early Dec. launch, Proactiv's Post Acne Scar Gel, uses bakuchiol and rosehip oil to stop scarring in its tracks and get rid of the spots that have already arrived.
In early Dec., Monastery is debuting their first cleansing oil. This spa-worthy blend of sage, hinoki cypress, and greek coriander removes remnants of the day and balances sebum production without stripping of any natural oils.
Anything with golden in the name is bound to leave skin radiant and glowy. This late Nov launch is no different. Crafted with plant collagen and fresh saffron, this promises a moisturized glow in just 48 hours.
Face Gym will continue to bring its beloved treatments into the home with this Dec. release. This micro-needler roller is made up of 3,000 dissolving microneedles that are packed with pro-grade hyaluronic acid and peptides. Use it once a week for noticeably smoother and more vibrant skin.
December 2020 Beauty Launches: Haircare
This emollient conditioner, hitting shelves on Dec. 15, uses 95% naturally derived ingredients to strengthen and improve broken and damaged hair.
Finding a flexible hairspray can be difficult, but this Dec. 1 launch from Unite makes that search a hell of a lot easier. It has enough hold to keep hair in place, but allows for brushing out and restyling, void of flaking or residue.
Perfect curls with no flaking or residue. This early Dec. release, a lightweight gel for any curl type, defines, lengthens, and hydrates.
These adorable reversible bonnets are crafted with 100% handspun charmeuse satin. Launched in late Nov., they're available in an array of colors and patterns.
The holidays are the perfect time to re-up on hot tools. This early Dec. drop, an extra-long length barrel curler, reduces breakage and damage all while evenly distributing heat through the hair.
Body
If you're not familiar with black tulips, here's a little background: it's a powerful and rare ingredient, sourced from The Netherlands. It's believed to aid in strengthening the ceramides of skin and improving skin barrier. With dry hands from the winter and additional hand washing, this ingredient is the perfect addition to this early Dec. release.
Check this out. On Dec. 2 Dr. Dennis Gross is releasing these body wipes filled with alpha beta acids, enzymes, and bakuchiol to exfoliate the outer layer of dead skin, prevent ingrown hairs, and minimize breakouts. Think of it as a peel pad but for your body.
Achieving smooth feet can be quite the struggle, but Maapilim hopes to make it a bit easier. Released in late Nov., this accelerates cell renewal while moisturizing and softening the skin's outer layer.
The trend of bringing the sauna home is rapidly growing, and this late Nov. launch from MiHigh is proof of that. The blankets are built with toxin-free fabrics and infrared heating for the perfect detox at home.
December 2020 Beauty Launches: Fragrance
Launching Dec. 23, this aroma of citrus and sweet berry releases a watery and fruity feel. With the addition of white musk and woods the blend creates and unforgettable scent.
Launched in early Dec., this travel spray set offers a glamorous preview of all four fragrances – Warrior, Empowered, Instinct and Fearless – with each bottle and outer packaging reflecting Rachel's signature aesthetic, embracing metallic gold and bold animal prints.
Tuberosa 1974 will make its arrival to the Chloè fragrance collection in early Dec. It celebrates the ‘’first flower’’ of the brand with a velvety, creamy, and honey-scented aroma that's reminiscent of France.
December 2020 Beauty Launches: Nails
Color Street has perfected nail strips. This season it's decking the halls with an assortment of holiday-inspired designs. The nail wraps were released in late Nov.
On Dec. 5, be prepared for your mani to blast off to outer space. This trio of three shimmering shades is inspired by the milky way. Use together or separately, and watch your nails shine.