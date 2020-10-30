30 New November 2020 Beauty Launches That Are All About Making Life Simpler
Who knew that in just a few months time the objective when it came to beauty would simply be to get it over with. Priorities have changed and our long desire for excess has shifted to seeking out products that could simplify routines and cut the time that we have to spend toiling over our skin, makeup, hair, and nails in half. Well, brands have heard the loud cries, and that's why the best new November 2020 beauty launches don't include complicating your beauty stash any further.
From PCA Skin's revolutionary at-home kit which brings the potent power of the PCA peel to you, to the Kitsch Shampoo and Conditioner bars that eliminate those bulky bottles and save tons of space, to Zoya's new clear top coat which also doubles as a quick-dry remedy, there's no longer a need for our routines to feel more like a chore than a moment of self-care.
So ahead, check out a selection of 30 products made to demystify and shorten your beauty routine without having to compromise any of the results.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Best New November 2020 Beauty: Skincare
Launched in late Oct., this a gauze peeling pad that exfoliates the skin with green tea, lemon, and wine, tearing away at dead skin cells for a radiant skin appearance.
Hitting stores on Nov. 2, Acaderma's first-ever cleanser is infused with cold-pressed cannabis sativa seed oil to calm and soothe inflamed and red skin.
On Oct. 20, Fender introduced this velvety balm of rose and manuka honey. It's formula "rehydrates and de-stress the skin," and won't irritate sensitive barriers.
Everyone needs lip balm during these cold months, and on Nov. 13, Lord Jones is providing just that. This fragrant balm hydrates lips with CBD and dozens of other emollients.
This late Oct. release, made especially for melanin rich-skin, is a sheer moisturizer packed with SPF 30 broad spectrum, that doesn't leave any residue or white cast.
Who knew that the beloved peel leader would move in-home? That's exactly what's happening in early Nov. when the kit, packed with PCA's enzymatic treatment, launches across digital shelves.
Prepare your skin to bask in luxury it's never seen. This ampoule-strength early Nov. launch is filled with lime tea concentrate, and amino acid ferment which treats fine lines, wrinkles, pores and age spots.
Any applicator that makes skincare easier is a winner, and this late Oct. launch is just that. This twice-daily brightening serum is made to eliminate dark spots through a combination of brighteners, glycolic acid, and sheer color-correcting tint.
Rich in antioxidants, natural moisturizing factors, and amino acids, this Nov. 1 launch hydrates all skin types leaving behind a radiant glow and texture.
Since Oct. 26, this resurfacing, double-exfoliation facial has been transforming skin. Packed with wild huckleberry, AHAs, and BHAs, skin will look more youthful and brighter in just minutes.
Talk about taking skincare to the next level. This Nov 1. launch of amethyst stones is the eye brightening moment nobody expected. According to Circcell, the amethyst stone "naturally carries a negative charge and emits energy in the far infrared spectrum providing detoxifying benefits and supporting the circulatory functions of the cell."
Best New November 2020 Beauty: Hair
When you can't make it into the salon, UNITE has you covered. Launching Nov. 1, this long-lasting formula is formulated to be the quickest root touch up you've ever tried.
If there's one thing Kitsch knows how to do, it's simplify haircare. Dropping Nov. 9. these bottle-free formulas dish out both a hydrating cleanse and conditioning that lasts for days.
You'll never worry about your blowout not lasting again. This early Nov. release is a one-step plant-based treatment that serves as an alternative to semi-permanent salon blowouts.
Pre-poos are all the rage, and this blend of hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and abyssine from the sea penetrates damaged hair ahead of a proper shampoo.
The popular haircare brand Curls, is dropping a new collection like never before. The mid Nov. launch of kaolin clay penetrates deep into the hair follicle restoring moisture and repairing dead ends.
Best New November 2020 Beauty: Makeup
This Oct. 27 launch is more than just makeup. Formulated with vitamin C, these blendable colors will make sure that you're glowing all season long!
This mesmerizing set, hitting stores on Nov. 2, includes a palette of six matte and shimmering finishes, and two nourishing lip balms crafted with jojoba, shea, and mango butters.
This Nov. 11 release provides the benefits of a lip balm, and the appearance of a tinted gloss. Crafted with collagen, hyaluronic acid and a tri-oil complex, it's basically skincare in a lippie.
This palette will make you feel like a goddess, literally. The Nov. 1 launch boasts warm browns, sienna hues, and rich golds that are both buildable and blendable.
On Nov. 5, Saint Jane Beauty is introducing four new shades in their luxury lip balms. This time, all the shades are inspired by calmness, something we can all appreciate.
Body
Our body deserves the same attention we give our face, and luckily, this late Oct. launch understands that. The non-stripping, foaming moisturizing provides a thorough cleanse while also dishing out tons of hydration.
The increased need for frequent hand washing hasn't changed, and neither has our need for hand creams. This Nov. 15 launch is a hydrating balm of raw honey that alleviates cracks and dryness.
Prepare for an all-over glow that doesn't require a vacation. On 10/29, Biossance launched this lightweight shimmer oil of squalane, vitamins, and botanicals to even texture and blur imperfections.
Best New November 2020 Beauty: Fragrance
Launching in early Nov., this new addition to Night Veils collection will dish out an intoxicating aroma of musk and citrus.
This addicting peppery rose fragrance is now clothed in the works inspired by artist Jean-Michel Othoniel. The limited-edition item became available in late Oct.
In late Oct., Acqua di Parma released a collectable edition of their beloved Colonia fragrance. The new packaging, coming in just 300 copies, is dedicated to collectors and experts of the fragrance.
Best New November 2020 Beauty: Nails
Zoya specializes in revolutionizing nail care, and this new top coat formula, launched in late Oct., not only leaves a high-shine finish, but also amplifies drying time.
At-home beauty is getting easier each and every day. One brand adding to that is Olive & June with their late Oct. release that boasts everything you'd need for a perfect DIY pedi.