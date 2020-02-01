31 Cult-Favorite Pieces Of Clothing On Amazon That Look Good On Everyone

A well-balanced wardrobe is made up of two categories: a selection of trend-forward, attention-grabbing statement pieces that bring in tons of compliments, and a capsule collection of versatile staples for all your styling and layering needs. When building your personal collection of go-to pieces, you likely already know the importance of finding clothes that are well made, fit perfectly, and make you feel confident. What you may not know, however, is where to find such pieces. As it turns out, there’s a veritable treasure trove of cult-favorite pieces of clothing on Amazon, that look good on everyone — and most of them will leave you with enough room in your budget to splurge out on all the latest trends.

If you’re feeling skeptical about the idea of buying clothes on Amazon, you should know that the online retailer’s selection is elevated enough to make even the pickiest of fashion girls swoon. Today, you can buy almost anything on the site, whether you’re in the market for a pair of Loeffler Randall boots or lingerie from Rihanna's Savage x Fenty line. Plus, in addition to the quick, easy checkout process and free two-day shipping, there’s the Prime Wardrobe feature, which is included with your Prime membership. Since online photos can make it hard to determine if an item has the right look, fit, and feel, Prime Wardrobe allows you try out eligible items for up to a week before deciding whether to purchase them or not. Afterward, returns are free — you’ll only be charged for the pieces you love enough to keep.

Still not convinced? Check out these 32 gorgeous pieces on Amazon and see for yourself.

1. A Boho-Chic Tunic Dress That You Can Wear All Year Round Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress $20 Amazon See On Amazon Throw on this boho-chic tunic dress, add some sleek over-the-knee boots and your fiercest statement earrings, and you have a perfect party look for next to no effort. Easy to dress up or down in all four seasons, the relaxed, feminine design features a V-neckline, voluminous blouson sleeves, and pretty tiered ruffles. Choose from an assortment of solid colors and polka dot prints. Available sizes: S-XXL

2. Dainty Cuff Earrings With The Perfect Hint Of Sparkle PAVOI Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings $14 Amazon See On Amazon Add a little glitz to your everyday wardrobe with these gorgeous huggie earrings. Plated in real 14-karat gold embedded with a dainty row of sparkling cubic zirconia "diamonds," they're a fun, fabulous alternative to your basic diamond studs. Choose from white, yellow, or rose gold.

3. A Calvin Klein Bralette That's Comfortable, Cozy, & Cute Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bralette $13 Amazon See On Amazon Unbelievably comfortable and effortlessly cool, Calvin Klein's iconic cotton bralettes and panties are a lingerie staple. Made with a silky-smooth blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, the scoop neck bralette is cut in a sporty racerback design, and — of course — the thick elastic band is embroidered with the brand's iconic logo. Available sizes: XS-XL

4. A Pair Of Classic Levi's Skinny Jeans With Over 1,500 Enthusiastically Positive Reviews Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jean $35 Amazon See On Amazon No denim collection is complete without a great pair of Levi's, and the iconic label's 721 skinnies are especially classic. Cut of soft, substantial denim in a high-rise, skinny silhouette, they have enough stretch to be comfortable without losing their shape throughout the day. Plus, they're available in a range of 40 chic washes and styles — good luck narrowing it down to only one pair. Available sizes: 24-34

5. An Iconic Pair Of Dr. Martens That Will Literally Always Be Cool Dr. Martens Leather Boot $99 Amazon See On Amazon While it's hard to imagine these classic Dr. Marten's combat boots ever going out of style, the grungy footwear staple is particularly huge right now. Wear them with boyfriend jeans or utility-style cargo pants to play up the tough, gritty look, or pair them with a ruffled lace prairie dress for an unexpected contrast. Made of smooth, supple leather and sold in a range of colors and styles, they're tough and durable enough to hold up for years, or even decades. Available sizes: 3-17

6. The Virally Popular "Amazon Coat" With Over 6,000 Perfect Five-Star Reviews Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket $108 Amazon See On Amazon The Orolay Thickened Down jacket — or, to those who love it, 'The Amazon Coat' — literally has its own Instagram account, not to mention tons of breathless media coverage and a veritable army of dedicated fans. What's the fuss about? Beyond being incredibly affordable for a real down jacket, fans love that it's impressively warm and stylish, has tons of roomy pockets, and boasts a cozy sherpa-lined hood. Available sizes: XXS-5X

7. A Top-Rated Midi Dress With Deep, Roomy Pockets KILIG Women's Long Sleeve Dress $13 Amazon See On Amazon What's not to love about this timeless, versatile midi dress? The classic A-line silhouette looks gorgeous on literally everyone, and the soft, breathable fabric has plenty of stretch for added comfort. Styled with a subtle scoop neckline, a row of buttons down the center, and a full swing skirt, it's easy to dress up or down for whatever you have going on. Oh, and it even has pockets. Available sizes: S-XXL

8. A Soft Blanket Poncho That's The Definition Of Relaxed Elegance Moss Rose Women Poncho $28 Amazon See On Amazon Nothing screams "cozy" more than this elegant moss-hued blanket poncho; pair it with knee-high leather riding boots for a look that exudes effortless sophistication, or take it with you when you travel and use it as a blanket. If you're not a fan of the moss green, know it's available in a variety of other colors and prints, with or without the chic textured fringe. "Absolutely luxurious," one reviewer gushed. "So soft — more than I could have hoped for."

9. The Perfect Everyday Tote (& It Costs Just $15) Breubae Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote $15 Amazon See On Amazon With its classic, timeless look and super spacious interior, this is the perfect everyday tote for commuting, traveling, and lugging around everywhere. Choose from dozens of colors, or consider picking up a few; after all, it costs just $15.

10. A Chunky Turtleneck Sweater With A Relaxed, Slouchy Fit Asvivid Womens Turtleneck Long Sleeve $32 Amazon See On Amazon Nothing exudes relaxed elegance like this turtleneck sweater; it's the type of timeless staple you'll reach for time and time again. Cut in a relaxed, slouchy fit knit with a just-chunky-enough look, it's available in a variety of colors and styles. Pair it with jeans, cords, or a silky slip skirt; wear it to work, on the weekends, and everywhere in between. Available sizes: S-XXL

11. An On-Trend Teddy-Fleece Jacket At A Great Price Angashion Women's Fuzzy Fleece Lapel $30 Amazon See On Amazon Soft, plush faux fur makes this fuzzy topper jacket a cozy-chic essential. Cut in a long, elegant silhouette with notched lapels and an open front, it's available in six colors: camel, black, beige, olive, grey, or caramel. "The material itself is SUPER soft and cozy!" one reviewer wrote. "Imagine your favorite plush robe — except in a coat version." Available sizes: S-3X

12. A Pretty Pleated Skirt That'll Work In Any Season Kate Kasin Women's High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt $23 Amazon See On Amazon Crisp pleats add striking interest to this stunning A-line midi skirt; it's a timeless, feminine staple that can be styled about a million different ways. Pair it with a blazer and a tucked-in turtleneck for work, or dress it down with a retro graphic tee for an effortless off-duty look. It's available in a range of stylish colors, including an on-trend leopard print. Available sizes: S-XXL

13. A Comfortable Denim Jacket With A Tailored, Feminine Fit Riders by Lee Indigo $30 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers can't get enough of this chic denim jacket, praising its easy comfort, classic style, and semi-tailored, feminine cut. Made of smooth, substantial denim with a healthy dose of stretch, it's far more comfortable than your typical denim jacket. "One discovery I made that cemented my love of it is that it has two inside pockets that are the perfect size for your standard big smart phone," reported one reviewer. Available sizes: S-XL

14. A Super Chic Pair Of Chelsea-Style Rain Boots Asgard Women's Ankle Rain Boots $15 Amazon See On Amazon While there's certainly a time and place for a rugged pair of Wellies, these waterproof Chelsea boots are an excellent option for when you need some rain-friendly footwear that's a bit more stylish. The versatile pull-on design features comfy padded footbeds and thick, rubbery soles that provide plenty of traction for slippery sidewalks. Choose from a range of neutral and eye-catching colors, including brown, navy, and a fun, glittery silver. Available sizes: 4.5-12

15. A Classic Fit-And-Flare Dress That Comes In 30 Colors & Prints Rekucci Women's Fit-and-Flare Dress $40 Amazon See On Amazon Stylish and sophisticated, this versatile wrap dress will earn a regular rotation in your closet all year long. The classic fit-and-flare silhouette looks great on everyone, works for almost any occasion, and will never go out of style. The three-quarter sleeves and knee-grazing length are totally work-appropriate, while the surplice-style bodice complements your curves. Available sizes: 2-18

16. An Eye-Catching Alternative To Your Basic Silver Studs Kate Spade New York "Essentials" Small Square Stud Earrings $38 Amazon See On Amazon Elegant and sophisticated, these playful studs by Kate Spade offer a more fun alternative to your basic pair of silver or gold studs. The slightly rounded square crystals add a touch of sparkle and color to any look, and they also come in a striking jet black shade.

17. The Most Comfortable Jeans You'll Ever Own Levi Strauss & Co. Pull-on Skinny Jeans $24 Amazon See On Amazon Combine the polish of jeans with the comfort of leggings, and you'll get these pull-on skinny jeans from Levi's. Soft and comfortable, they've earned the seal of approval from Amazon reviewers, garnering over 2,700 perfect five-star reviews. "Literally ditching every other pair of jeans I have and stocking my entire wardrobe with these," one reviewer gushed. Available sizes: 2-20

18. A Simple Swingy Dress That Comes In 23 Colors & Prints POPYOUNG Women's Long Sleeve T Shirt $15 Amazon See On Amazon Soft and stretchy, this swing-style mini dress is the type of versatile, throw-on-and-go piece you'll want to buy in every color. Made of silky-smooth rayon with a generous amount of stretch, it looks equally as chic dressed up or down, whether you wear it on its own or as a soft, breathable layering piece. Available sizes: XS-3XL

19. A Classic Leather Belt To Finish Off Any Outfit Earnda Women's Leather Belt $15 Amazon See On Amazon At just $15, you can't go wrong with this classic leather belt. Aside from basic black, it also comes in a variety of brown shades. Designed to fit around your waist, it's a must-have for tailoring any oversized blouse, dress, or jumpsuit. Available sizes: XS-XL

20. The Top-Rated Columbia Jacket That's Warm, But Not Bulky Columbia Women's Mighty Lite Hooded Jacket $56 Amazon See On Amazon Sleek and sporty, this best-selling Columbia jacket is sure to get plenty of wear throughout fall, winter, and even early spring. With its hip-skimming length, waterproof nylon shell, and cozy hood, reviewers say it's far warmer than you'd expect based on its sleek, lightweight look. Plus, it's available in a range of gorgeous colors, including black, silver, and a deep, vibrant plum. Available sizes: XS-3X

21. An On-Trend Leopard Skirt For Under $25 Pajamasea High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt $24 Amazon See On Amazon The leopard skirt trend shows no signs of slowing down — after all, the print basically functions as a neutral and works in any season. Pick this one up for less than $25; it's made from a silky-soft fabric with slightly stretchy feel, so it's just as comfortable as it is chic. Available sizes: S-XL

22. A Glittering Pair Of "Diamond" Studs That You'll Wind Up Wearing Everyday Amazon Essentials Plated Sterling Silver Earrings $11 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers swear these studs could pass for real diamonds, giving them nearly 3,000 perfect five-star reviews. Set in genuine sterling silver, their timeless, elegant look will complement any outfit. "These earrings are, in a word, AMAZING," one reviewer gushed. "They sparkle just as much as my genuine diamond studs, even in low light, and are the perfect size to be believable."

23. A Pretty Ruffled Mini Dress That's Easy To Dress Up Or Down MITILLY Women's V Neck Dress $22 Amazon See On Amazon Flirty and feminine, this boho-chic ruffled mini dress is surprisingly versatile. Throw on a few bangles and some heels to dress it up for date night, or pair it with classic white sneakers for a more laid-back look. "It’s so so pretty, and looks like it cost a lot more than it actually did," gushed one reviewer. "Love!!" Available sizes: S-XL

24. An Under-$20 Pair Of Sunglasses That Look So Much More Expensive Than They Are SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses $17 Amazon See On Amazon Nobody will ever guess you bought these timeless, stylish sunglasses for less than $20 on Amazon. With a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon, over 5,000 reviewers have given them a perfect five-star review, most of which compliment their quality design and durable construction. Choose from dozens of lens/frame combinations, whether you love mirrored lenses with metal details or a classic tortoiseshell look.

25. A Two-Pack Of Comfortable, Essential Everyday Tees Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve T-Shirt (2-Pack) $12 Amazon See On Amazon Stock up on a two-pack of Amazon's very own best-selling tees; they come in dozens of colors and print combinations, ranging from pineapples and florals to solids, stripes, and stars. The fabric comprises a blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, resulting in a soft, slightly stretchy feel that's as cozy as a lived-in favorite. Available sizes: XS-XXL

26. A Best-Selling Fedora That Can Be Adjusted For The Perfect Fit Lisianthus Women Belt Buckle Fedora Hat $17 Amazon See On Amazon An easy way to elevate any basic look, this classic fedora looks far more expensive than it actually is. Styled with a chic vegan leather buckle, it's made of a thick, sturdy cotton blend, with a hidden strap inside that allows you to adjust the hat's size to fit your head. Choose from 16 colors, including navy, olive, and camel.

27. "Paper Bag-Style" Pants That Feel Comfortable, But Look Elegant GRACE KARIN Women's Waist Pants $25 Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for the office, date night, job interviews, and everywhere in between, these versatile "paper bag" pants are bound to become your new favorite. They'll pair great with everything from bodysuits and blazers to cropped band tees, and they come in over 10 bold and neutral colors. Plus, added spandex in the fabric and an elasticized waist makes them as comfy as your favorite pair of sweats. Available sizes: XS-3XL

28. A 12-Pack Of On-Trend Pearl Hair Clips Pearl Hair Clips (12-Pack) $8 Amazon See On Amazon Hair clips, and more specifically, pearl hair clips, were everywhere this season — and the trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. Try it out for yourself with this affordable 12-pack of dainty pearl barrettes, which come in assorted shapes, designs, and sizes; they're a chic and on-trend way to keep your hair out of your face, or dress up any simple hairdo.

29. The Silky-Smooth Jersey Tee You'll Want To Own In Every Color Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Jersey Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing T-Shirt $9 Amazon See On Amazon Cut of luxe, silky-smooth jersey in a relaxed, swingy fit, this breezy scoop neck tee is one of those easy, timeless staple pieces that's worth stocking up on. Tuck it into a pencil skirt, layer it under a blazer; pair it with your joggers, leggings, chinos, and skinny jeans. Reviewers especially love how soft and worn-in it feels. Available sizes: 1X-7X

30. These Best-Selling Leggings That Are Sold In Over 30 Colors & Prints 90 Degree By Reflex Womens Yoga Pants $25 Amazon See On Amazon Not only do these leggings come in over 30 solid colors and prints, but they even have a spacious pocket that's big enough to fit a large phone. Over 5,000 reviewers gave them a perfect five-star rating. Available sizes: XS-XL