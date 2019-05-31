30 New Beauty Products To (Finally!) Celebrate Summer’s Start

Angelenos have a little saying to describe the first month of summer: “June gloom.” Not what you were expecting, right? Sadly, Southern California tends to be more cloudy and overcast than bright and sunny this time of year; but with the help of these 30
new June 2019 beauty products, the ladies of Los Angeles (and everywhere else in the country, for that matter) will soon be trading in June gloom for a June glow.
This month is
all about getting your glow on, as evidenced by the latest and greatest in skincare, makeup, hair care, nail care, and more. Products like the forthcoming Guerlain Terracotta Contour and Glow Palette and Isle Of Paradise Express Ultra-Dark Self-Tanning Mousse offer a more standard take on the sun-kissed look, while new launches from Virtue and Smith & Cult take lit-from-within to a whole new level. The former’s soon-to-launch Healing Oil “permeates strands with Alpha Keratin 60ku for a nourished, healthy glow,” the brand says in a press release... because, yes, your hair deserves to shine bright, too. So do your nails, actually, and Smith & Cult’s Fade the Sun polish (available June 3) — a light-reflecting shade of “metallic papaya” — makes that possible.
Ahead, 30 new beauty buys for June — one for every day of the month, of course — that are nothing short of brilliant. (And I mean that in every sense of the word.)
1 Guerlain Terracotta Contour and Glow Palette
Launching at Sephora in June, Guerlain’s brand new Terracotta Contour and Glow Palette features soft, complementary shades of highlighter, bronzer, and blush to give you the glow-up in three easy steps.
2 amika Supernova Blonde Violet Moisture and Shine Cream
Blondes, be sure to scoop up amika’s brightening cream when it launches later this month. It neutralizes brassiness to keep color looking fresh (which is essential if you plan to spend your summer in a chlorine-filled pool.)
3 Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2
Charlotte Tilbury’s Hot Lips 2 collection — a follow-up to 2016’s Hot Lips — lands online on June 20. Even better than the iconic formula? The company pledges to donate $1.3 million from lipstick sales to Women for Women International.
4 Virtue Labs Healing Oil
Virtue's Healing Oil, launching later this month, strengthens hair and adds shine via “Alpha Keratin 60ku protein” — the brand’s signature ingredient — and a trio of botanical oils.
5 Jusbox Sirens & Sailors
Available June 1, Siren & Sailors — the first fragrance from Italian brand Jusbox to be available stateside — pays homage to Amy Winehouse’s enduring style. Think sultry musk, classic vanilla, and a hint of bright, citrus-y bergamot.
6 Skinvolve Cedrus Antioxidant Cream Cleanser
Body care brand Skinvolve is set to launch its first facial-focused products later this month, all inspired by traditional Middle Eastern ingredients. This cleanser, packed with antioxidant pomegranate seed and carrot root, is a nod to Lebanese Cedar Trees.
7 Balmyard Beauty Paradise Bronzing Oil
Balmyard Beauty’s Paradise Bronzing Oil will be available on June 1 and features natural bronzers, including coffee oil and cacao, to get you glowing.
8 Agent Nateur Holi (Glow) Ageless Eye Serum
Joining the rest of Agent Nateur’s (Holi) range on June 1 is the Holi (Glow) Ageless Eye Serum. The natural, food-grade formula boasts de-puffing cucumber, soothing lavender, hydrating pitaya,
and brightening daisy flower extract. 9 Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Fade The Sun
Cop the glorious color of a summer sunset with Fade The Sun from Smith & Cult, launching June 3.
10 Nomad Cosmetics Tokyo Harajuku Palette
The shades in Nomad’s new palette (available June 6) are inspired by Japan’s Harajuku neighborhood, and its smooth texture is courtesy of Japan Camellia Japonica Oil.
11 Shhhowercap The Parker
Shhhowercap’s namesake product gets a seasonal makeover later this month with this chic, retro floral print.
12 Love Wellness Sex Stuff
This June, Lo Bosworth’s total takeover of the feminine care industry continues with the release of Love Wellness Sex Stuff, a pH-balanced personal lubricant that
actually looks cute sitting on your bedside table. 13 DedCool Taunt Massage Candle
On June 3, clean fragrance startup DedCool takes its original scent — Fragrance 01 Taunt — and turns it into a vegan, cruelty free massage candle.
14 Skylar Golden Glow
No vacation plans? No problem. Just spritz on Skylar’s soon-to-launch Golden Glow, a tropical blend of amber and coconut. Get it as part of the brand’s Scent of the Month Club.
15 KB Shimmer Seas The Day Polish in Sand By Me
KBShimmer introduces 10 new polishes on June 14 with its Seas The Day collection; including Sand By Me, a sunshine-y neon yellow.
16 Isle Of Paradise Express Ultra-Dark Self-Tanning Mousse
Isle Of Paradise’s most requested product
ever is finally here: Express Ultra-Dark Self-Tanning Mousse. The mid-May launch is a 10-minute, streak-free tan without any dry patches, thanks to an infusion of coconut oil. 17 Frédéric Malle Les Eaux Collection
This limited edition set from perfumer Frédéric Malle, which launched in late May, has all your summer scents covered — from clean to floral to citrus-inspired.
18 Vital Proteins Bone Broth Collagen Latte
Don’t forget the inner glow. Vital Proteins’ May 21 release, Bone Broth Cocoa Caramel Collagen Latte, helps plump skin from the inside out.
19 Tatcha Satin Skin Mist
Don’t want to do the dew? Opt for Tatcha’s new Satin Skin Mist — it launched May 18 and keeps skin hydrated but matte.
20 Odacité Blue Aura Cleansing Water
File under: skincare that looks as good as it feels. Odacité's cleansing water, which launched in May, is packed with antioxidants to protect from pollution damage.
21 Maybelline New York SuperStay Ink Crayon
If you've ever tried Maybelline New York's SuperStay Matte Ink, then you know that this product refuses to budge. And come June, you'll be able to apply the longwear formula with even more ease, care of a new crayon format.
22 The Kaja Beauty Bento Shade Extension Trios in Hella Azalea
More shades of Kaja Beauty’s Bento shadows? Yes, please. The May 28 release features Hella Azalea, an array of golden coral tones perfect for the season ahead.
23 Lune+Aster Desert Moon Bronzer Blush & Glow Palette
Bronzer, blush, illuminator, and done. These new jelly-cream formulas, which launched in May, don’t even require a blending brush.
24 LUXWTR 24k Gold Elixir
Even your water’s going to glow, care of LUXWTR 24k Water, which launched in late May. Yes, it’s infused with flakes of real gold. No, it doesn’t do anything — except make for an excellent summer party favor.
25 R+Co DALLAS Biotin Thickening Shampoo
May 22 brought the latest from R+Co, a biotin-infused thickening shampoo aptly named DALLAS (because everything’s bigger in Texas).
26 Beautycounter Countersun Tinted Mineral Sunscreen Mist
Sun protection
and sun-kissed skin? It’s possible thanks to Beautycounter’s late May arrival: A tinted face and body mist that features SPF 30. 27 Olive & June Fruit Salad Nail Art Stickers
As of May 19,
Olive & June’s LA aesthetic is available to everyone via a new collaboration with Target. The brand released six sheets of summer-ready nail stickers — including the Insta-worthy Fruit Salad. 28 Versed Stroke of Brilliance Brightening Serum
Your Target run’s not done yet. Check out
Versed, a new brand that launched at the retailer on May 19 to bring affordable, clean skincare — like the Stroke of Brilliance Brightening Serum — to the masses. 29 BIO IONIC GrapheneMX Professional Dryer
Say goodbye to fried, heat-damaged hair this summer with BIO IONIC’s revolutionary new dryer. It launched at Sephora mid-May and features graphene, a powerful heat conductor, as well as “a proprietary natural mineral complex penetrates hair with
moisturizing heat, conditioning as you dry,” the brand explains in a press release. 30 Non Gender Specific Flooid
On May 16, Non Gender Specific introduced its clean, genderless fragrance Flooid, a warm blend of cedarwood and patchouli oils that comes in a plantable box made of wildflower seeds. It sold out in just 24 hours — but don't worry, there's a waitlist.
(Stay Up To Date)
Become A Style Insider
Join The Zoe Report’s exclusive email list for the latest trends, shopping guides, celebrity style, and more.
Subscribe to our newsletter >