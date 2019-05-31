30 New Beauty Products To (Finally!) Celebrate Summer’s Start

Angelenos have a little saying to describe the first month of summer: “June gloom.” Not what you were expecting, right? Sadly, Southern California tends to be more cloudy and overcast than bright and sunny this time of year; but with the help of these 30 new June 2019 beauty products, the ladies of Los Angeles (and everywhere else in the country, for that matter) will soon be trading in June gloom for a June glow.

This month is all about getting your glow on, as evidenced by the latest and greatest in skincare, makeup, hair care, nail care, and more. Products like the forthcoming Guerlain Terracotta Contour and Glow Palette and Isle Of Paradise Express Ultra-Dark Self-Tanning Mousse offer a more standard take on the sun-kissed look, while new launches from Virtue and Smith & Cult take lit-from-within to a whole new level. The former’s soon-to-launch Healing Oil “permeates strands with Alpha Keratin 60ku for a nourished, healthy glow,” the brand says in a press release... because, yes, your hair deserves to shine bright, too. So do your nails, actually, and Smith & Cult’s Fade the Sun polish (available June 3) — a light-reflecting shade of “metallic papaya” — makes that possible.

Ahead, 30 new beauty buys for June — one for every day of the month, of course — that are nothing short of brilliant. (And I mean that in every sense of the word.)

1 Guerlain Terracotta Contour and Glow Palette Launching at Sephora in June, Guerlain’s brand new Terracotta Contour and Glow Palette features soft, complementary shades of highlighter, bronzer, and blush to give you the glow-up in three easy steps. Guerlain Terracotta Contour and Glow Palette $72 See On Sephora

2 amika Supernova Blonde Violet Moisture and Shine Cream Blondes, be sure to scoop up amika’s brightening cream when it launches later this month. It neutralizes brassiness to keep color looking fresh (which is essential if you plan to spend your summer in a chlorine-filled pool.) amika Supernova Blonde Violet Moisture and Shine Cream $25 See On Amika

3 Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 Charlotte Tilbury’s Hot Lips 2 collection — a follow-up to 2016’s Hot Lips — lands online on June 20. Even better than the iconic formula? The company pledges to donate $1.3 million from lipstick sales to Women for Women International. Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 $34 See On Charlotte Tilbury

4 Virtue Labs Healing Oil Virtue's Healing Oil, launching later this month, strengthens hair and adds shine via “Alpha Keratin 60ku protein” — the brand’s signature ingredient — and a trio of botanical oils. Virtue Healing Oil $40 See On Virtue

5 Jusbox Sirens & Sailors Available June 1, Siren & Sailors — the first fragrance from Italian brand Jusbox to be available stateside — pays homage to Amy Winehouse’s enduring style. Think sultry musk, classic vanilla, and a hint of bright, citrus-y bergamot. Jusbox Sirens & Sailors $190 See On Jusbox

6 Skinvolve Cedrus Antioxidant Cream Cleanser Body care brand Skinvolve is set to launch its first facial-focused products later this month, all inspired by traditional Middle Eastern ingredients. This cleanser, packed with antioxidant pomegranate seed and carrot root, is a nod to Lebanese Cedar Trees. Skinvolve Cedrus Antioxidant Cream Cleanser $45 See On Skinvolve

7 Balmyard Beauty Paradise Bronzing Oil Balmyard Beauty’s Paradise Bronzing Oil will be available on June 1 and features natural bronzers, including coffee oil and cacao, to get you glowing. Balmyard Beauty Paradise Bronzing Oil $100 See On Balmyard Beauty

8 Agent Nateur Holi (Glow) Ageless Eye Serum Joining the rest of Agent Nateur’s (Holi) range on June 1 is the Holi (Glow) Ageless Eye Serum. The natural, food-grade formula boasts de-puffing cucumber, soothing lavender, hydrating pitaya, and brightening daisy flower extract. Agent Nateur Holi (Glow) Ageless Eye Serum $89 See On Agent Nateur

9 Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Fade The Sun Cop the glorious color of a summer sunset with Fade The Sun from Smith & Cult, launching June 3. Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Fade The Sun $18 See On Smith & Cult

10 Nomad Cosmetics Tokyo Harajuku Palette The shades in Nomad’s new palette (available June 6) are inspired by Japan’s Harajuku neighborhood, and its smooth texture is courtesy of Japan Camellia Japonica Oil. Nomad Cosmetics Tokyo Harajuku Palette $37 See On Nomad

11 Shhhowercap The Parker Shhhowercap’s namesake product gets a seasonal makeover later this month with this chic, retro floral print. Shhhowercap The Parker $43 See On Shhhowercap

12 Love Wellness Sex Stuff This June, Lo Bosworth’s total takeover of the feminine care industry continues with the release of Love Wellness Sex Stuff, a pH-balanced personal lubricant that actually looks cute sitting on your bedside table. Love Wellness Love Wellness Sex Stuff $19.99 See On Love Wellness

13 DedCool Taunt Massage Candle On June 3, clean fragrance startup DedCool takes its original scent — Fragrance 01 Taunt — and turns it into a vegan, cruelty free massage candle. DedCool Taunt Massage Candle $55 See On DedCool

14 Skylar Golden Glow No vacation plans? No problem. Just spritz on Skylar’s soon-to-launch Golden Glow, a tropical blend of amber and coconut. Get it as part of the brand’s Scent of the Month Club. Skylar Golden Glow $20 See On Skylar

15 KB Shimmer Seas The Day Polish in Sand By Me KBShimmer introduces 10 new polishes on June 14 with its Seas The Day collection; including Sand By Me, a sunshine-y neon yellow. KB Shimmer Seas The Day Polish in Sand By Me $10 See On KBShimmer

16 Isle Of Paradise Express Ultra-Dark Self-Tanning Mousse Isle Of Paradise’s most requested product ever is finally here: Express Ultra-Dark Self-Tanning Mousse. The mid-May launch is a 10-minute, streak-free tan without any dry patches, thanks to an infusion of coconut oil. Isle Of Paradise Express Ultra-Dark Self-Tanning Mousse $29 See On Sephora

17 Frédéric Malle Les Eaux Collection This limited edition set from perfumer Frédéric Malle, which launched in late May, has all your summer scents covered — from clean to floral to citrus-inspired. Frédéric Malle Les Eaux Collection $175 See On Bloomingdale's

18 Vital Proteins Bone Broth Collagen Latte Don’t forget the inner glow. Vital Proteins’ May 21 release, Bone Broth Cocoa Caramel Collagen Latte, helps plump skin from the inside out. Vital Proteins Bone Broth Collagen Latte $45 See On Vital Proteins

19 Tatcha Satin Skin Mist Don’t want to do the dew? Opt for Tatcha’s new Satin Skin Mist — it launched May 18 and keeps skin hydrated but matte. Tatcha The Satin Skin Mist $48 See On Sephora

20 Odacité Blue Aura Cleansing Water File under: skincare that looks as good as it feels. Odacité's cleansing water, which launched in May, is packed with antioxidants to protect from pollution damage. Odacité Blue Aura Cleansing Water $39 See On The Detox Market

21 Maybelline New York SuperStay Ink Crayon If you've ever tried Maybelline New York's SuperStay Matte Ink, then you know that this product refuses to budge. And come June, you'll be able to apply the longwear formula with even more ease, care of a new crayon format. Maybelline New York SuperStay Ink Crayon $9.49

22 The Kaja Beauty Bento Shade Extension Trios in Hella Azalea More shades of Kaja Beauty’s Bento shadows? Yes, please. The May 28 release features Hella Azalea, an array of golden coral tones perfect for the season ahead. Sephora Kaja Beauty Bento Bouncy Shimmer Eyeshadow Trio in Hella Azalea $21 See On Sephora

23 Lune+Aster Desert Moon Bronzer Blush & Glow Palette Bronzer, blush, illuminator, and done. These new jelly-cream formulas, which launched in May, don’t even require a blending brush. Lune+Aster Desert Moon Bronzer Blush & Glow Palette $46 See On Blue Mercury

24 LUXWTR 24k Gold Elixir Even your water’s going to glow, care of LUXWTR 24k Water, which launched in late May. Yes, it’s infused with flakes of real gold. No, it doesn’t do anything — except make for an excellent summer party favor. LUXWTR 24k Gold Elixir $60 See On LUXWTR

25 R+Co DALLAS Biotin Thickening Shampoo May 22 brought the latest from R+Co, a biotin-infused thickening shampoo aptly named DALLAS (because everything’s bigger in Texas). R+CO Dallas Thickening Shampoo $28 See On R+CO

26 Beautycounter Countersun Tinted Mineral Sunscreen Mist Sun protection and sun-kissed skin? It’s possible thanks to Beautycounter’s late May arrival: A tinted face and body mist that features SPF 30. Beautycounter Countersun Tinted Mineral Sunscreen Mist $39 See On Beautycounter

27 Olive & June Fruit Salad Nail Art Stickers As of May 19, Olive & June’s LA aesthetic is available to everyone via a new collaboration with Target. The brand released six sheets of summer-ready nail stickers — including the Insta-worthy Fruit Salad. Olive & June Fruit Salad Nail Art Stickers $7.50 See On Target

28 Versed Stroke of Brilliance Brightening Serum Your Target run’s not done yet. Check out Versed, a new brand that launched at the retailer on May 19 to bring affordable, clean skincare — like the Stroke of Brilliance Brightening Serum — to the masses. Target Versed Stroke of Brilliance Brightening Serum $20 See On Target

29 BIO IONIC GrapheneMX Professional Dryer Say goodbye to fried, heat-damaged hair this summer with BIO IONIC’s revolutionary new dryer. It launched at Sephora mid-May and features graphene, a powerful heat conductor, as well as “a proprietary natural mineral complex penetrates hair with moisturizing heat, conditioning as you dry,” the brand explains in a press release. BIO IONIC GrapheneMX™ Professional Dryer $299 See On Sephora