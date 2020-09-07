There seem to be fewer and fewer occasions that justify a pair of heels these days. Maybe it's because there's something jilting about a face-covering paired with high heels for an outdoor dinner, or simply that 2020 is the year of returning to comfort. Whatever the reasoning, one thing is for certain — if you tune into Instagram right now, you'll be hard-pressed to find your friends or favorite influencers in stilettos. Instead, this fall, flat shoe styles will dominate the trend cycle.

"As I’ve been staying close to home since March, I find flats and slip-ons best suit my wardrobe and routine," says Jack Erwin Women's Creative Director Kailey Kramer. "Heels can feel a little fussy and overdressed." The ease and comfort of a sneaker or flat boot fits the cultural shift towards easy styling pieces that has arrived with so many changing their schedules and work environments during Covid-19. "What puts me off traditional stiletto heels is this femme aspect," Labucq Founder Lauren Bucquet tells TZR. "I think as a society, we are moving away from these gender ideals where super skinny, high heels fit best." To replace, she nods to a platform, which still gives you lift while staying comfortable.

"I've found myself constantly wanting to wear lower, chunkier shoes; it's a silhouette that just feels more relevant now," Bucquet adds. "And while practicality wins, that doesn't mean you can't do it up a bit. We have a chunky-soled oxford shoe that I plan to wear daily, as well as a new combat boot, and a flat stretch leather boot which is simple, but chic."

For those who still want the chance to dress up for a dinner party or night in, Bucquet suggests, in addition to flats or boots, to consider a low, block heel which serves as an in-between for comfort and traditional dressiness. Kramer suggests Jack Erwin's Ava wedges, "which feel special, but also casual and easy."

Ahead, see and shop a handful of footwear designer-approved flats that work for right now and well into the fall season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Flats For Now and Later: Bouncy Sneakers

Transition to autumn with a classic trench coat worn with slouchy trousers and sporty sneakers. It's a combination that's dressy but still feels low key.

Not sure what shoes to wear with a denim-on-denim look? Try a pair of sporty sneakers for a minimalist-meets-streetwear approach.

Flats For Now and Later: Loafers & Oxfords

Square-toe loafers lend an elegant finish to just about any look. Wear with a pair of straight-leg slacks to achieve a non-gendered, relaxed look.

You'll never feel not cool with chunky oxfords or loafers in tow. Style with your favorite socks to seal the deal. A button-down plays into the preppy feel of the ensemble.

Flats For Now and Later: Lug Sole Boots

A pair of Chelsea boots featuring lug soles is a reliably cool footwear choice. Wear with everything from dresses to a simple pair of straight-leg jeans.

Skip the stilettos and reach for a pair of hiker boots to wear with your favorite Cottagecore dress. As illustrated above, the combination is a winner.