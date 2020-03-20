For those who are spending a little extra time at home, the temptation to throw on a tired pair of sweats can be overwhelming. If your whole loungewear wardrobe feels like it's exclusively T-shirts and pajama sets from a lifetime ago, it might be time to give it an update. Luckily, Intermix has hundreds of designer pieces on sale — all of which are as cozy as you'd expect. Through their 40% off Flash Sale event, you'll find designers like Zimmermann, Proenza Schouler, and more at unbelievable prices, with tons of WFH-friendly goods available for the taking.

To double-down on the goodness, some fashions are seeing price drops ahead of the 40% markdown — take, for example, Michelle Mason's Silk Charmeuse Wrap Bodysuit, which dropped from 390 all the way to 179.40. Or, the mint green sateen tap shorts from Jonathan Simkhai's Night Night collection, which staggered from $245 to $47.40. This is one of many bedroom essentials on offer that double as evening wear, making them twice as practical for getting out of the house in. Fleur Du Mal has become a master in that category, with bedroom-to-boardroom pieces that offer something sultry and sophisticated all at once. Take a peek at their James Lace-Trimmed Silk Slip Dress below, now at $177, for inspiration.

No matter what you find, each of the below garments are sure to inspire a sunny state of mind that will ward away cabin fever. Continue ahead, and browse their site for the full offering.