The Zoe Report
Courtesy of Intermix

24 Designer Pieces On Sale At Intermix That Will Ensure Your Lounging In Style

By Danielle Naer
Share

For those who are spending a little extra time at home, the temptation to throw on a tired pair of sweats can be overwhelming. If your whole loungewear wardrobe feels like it's exclusively T-shirts and pajama sets from a lifetime ago, it might be time to give it an update. Luckily, Intermix has hundreds of designer pieces on sale — all of which are as cozy as you'd expect. Through their 40% off Flash Sale event, you'll find designers like Zimmermann, Proenza Schouler, and more at unbelievable prices, with tons of WFH-friendly goods available for the taking.

To double-down on the goodness, some fashions are seeing price drops ahead of the 40% markdown — take, for example, Michelle Mason's Silk Charmeuse Wrap Bodysuit, which dropped from 390 all the way to 179.40. Or, the mint green sateen tap shorts from Jonathan Simkhai's Night Night collection, which staggered from $245 to $47.40. This is one of many bedroom essentials on offer that double as evening wear, making them twice as practical for getting out of the house in. Fleur Du Mal has become a master in that category, with bedroom-to-boardroom pieces that offer something sultry and sophisticated all at once. Take a peek at their James Lace-Trimmed Silk Slip Dress below, now at $177, for inspiration.

No matter what you find, each of the below garments are sure to inspire a sunny state of mind that will ward away cabin fever. Continue ahead, and browse their site for the full offering.

Kiki Zebra Intarsia Turtleneck Sweater

Kiki Zebra IntarsiaTurtleneck Sweater
$495$179.40
Rag & Bone

With zebra print in high demand, Ray & Bone's roll-neck features fluorescent accents.

Giftable Gisele Striped Short Pajama Set

Giftable Gisele Striped Short Pajama Set
$135$81
Eberjey

This super-afforable PJ set comes to us from Eberjay, the expert in loungewear since starting as an underthings brand.

Yeva Cable Knit Sweater

Yeva Cable Knit Sweater
$348$149.40
Ronny Kobo

Ronny Kobo is known for their prowess in sultry evening wear — and their sweaters just so happen to infuse the same excitement, by way of intricate textures.

Magnolia Lace Teddy

Magnolia Lace Teddy
$87
COSABELLA

While WFH, having a few slinky pieces to feel bold and confident in is key. Try Cosabella's Magnolia Lace Teddy for a sweet, sexy look.

Zelma Oversized Lambswool Sweater

Zelma Oversized Lambswool Sweater
$245$147
SAMSØE SAMSØE

The ultimate sick-day sweater, in a cheery Magnolia to boost your mood.

Bella Luxe Pajama Set

Bella Luxe Pajama Set
$275$165
COSABELLA

This Cosabella duo is much cozier, and its parchment and cherry color palette belongs between the sheets.

Tiger Silk Shorts

Tiger Silk Shorts
$135
Fleur Du Mal

Fleur du Mal is no stranger to animal prints — and their silky shorts are no exception.

Lady Godiva Lace-Trimmed Robe

Lady Godiva Lace-Trimmed Robe
$110$66
Eberjey

This strawberry shortcake-colored robe is perfect for throwing on over a slip dress, or a lingerie set.

James Lace-Trimmed Silk Slip Dress

James Lace-Trimmed Silk Slip Dress
$295$177
FLEUR DU MAL

Slip dresses are the perfect bedroom-to-boardroom essential, making this number sure to get twice as much use outside the home.

Embellished Cotton-Blend Sweater

Embellished Cotton-Blend Sweater
$450$270
3.1 Phillip Lim

Rather than throw on a hoodie, this Phillp Lim sweater's embellishments are serving points of intrigue.

Silk Charmeuse Wrap Bodysuit

Silk Charmeuse Wrap Bodysuit
$390$179.40
MICHELLE MASON

This emerald bodysuit pairs cleanly with a leather miniskirt, or a pair of sweats for evenings in.

Army Charmeuse Tap Shorts

Army Charmeuse Tap Shorts
$245$47.40
NIGHT NIGHT BY JONATHAN SIMKHAI

Silk shorts are the hero-piece of every woman's loungewear wardrobe, and Jonathan Simkahai's mint-colored tap shorts are no exception.

Ribbed Zip Front Top

Ribbed Zip Front Top
$240$144
HELMUT LANG

A quarter-zip is sure to create a cool, flattering silhouette every time. Pair with a tennis skirt, or knit pants.

Fluid Satin Wide Leg Trousers

Fluid Satin Wide Leg Trousers
$395$107.40
NIGHT NIGHT BY JONATHAN SIMKHAI

Another piece from Jonathan Simkhai's "Night Night" collection comes to us by way of this chic, evening-friendly ensemble. The pant is versatile enough for everything on your agenda.

Oakland French Terry Sweatpants

Oakland French Terry Sweatpants
$128$76.80
RAILS

For a pair of classic stay-in sweatpants, try Rails' rayon pat with ecru drawstrings.

Ribbed Cotton Henley Top

Ribbed Cotton Henley Top
$148$88.80
Enza Costa

In the past, henleys have been reserved for menswear — but those days have become passé. Wear with jeans, sweats, or a miniskirt for warmer days.

Two Tone Flare Knit Pants

Two Tone Flare Knit Pants
$2,065$365.40
MISSONI

In arguably the most jaw-dropping price-drop of the sale, Missoni's two-tone flare knit pants are less than one-fifth of their original price.

Bratz Lug Sole Booties

Bratz Lug Sole Booties
$458$167.30
CULT GAIA

To tap the chunky sole trend, try Cult Gaia's lug sole booties , which are perfect for errands.

Lexington Half-Zip Sweater

Lexington Half-Zip Sweater
$220$132
SAYLOR

Everyone needs a faithful quarterzip, and Saylor's goes the extra mile, extending the zipper further down for a sexier look.

Sammy Colorblock Cashmere-Lambswool Sweater

Sammy Colorblock Cashmere-Lambswool Sweater
$425$255
A.L.C.

Color-blocking at home is totally possible, thanks to this A.L.C. pouf-sleeved sweater.

Fitz Knit Crop Top

Fitz Knit Crop Top
$198$47.40
AMUR

This knit crop top has dropped to one-quarter of its original price, and doubles perfectly for warm-weather wear out of the house.

Sheer Panel Drawstring Pants

Sheer Panel Drawstring Pants
$450$161.40
NIGHT NIGHT BY JONATHAN SIMKHAI

This lacy pants are comprised of sheer panels, which create a flirty look.

Carpenter Denim Jumpsuit

Carpenter Denim Jumpsuit
$325$195
FRAME

Grabbing a one-stop denim jumpsuit makes for an easy look for laying low, or stepping out in.

Drew Oversized Denim Jacket

Drew Oversized Denim Jacket
$348$208
J BRAND

Last but not least, the classic jean jacket in an even-more classic blue. Style over a cashmere dress or knit pant.