Kate Mara isn't your typical street style star: Though the 37-year-old actor is plenty stylish, she's not often photographed out and about. That's all changed, of course, now that we're all holed up. On Apr. 27, she was seen going for a walk in her Los Angeles neighborhood with her pup. And while plenty of celebs have taken to the streets in sweats, leggings, and other casual wear, Kate Mara opted for a baby blue sundress — and the must-see outfit should serve as major inspiration for your next outdoors outing.

The actor has been going for walks in a stylish slew of adorable frocks during lockdown lately. And she upped the style ante this time in a simple but stunning ensemble, which includes LoveShackFancy's Tomasina dress and classic All Star Chucky T's. The three-piece outfit — she topped the look off with a face mask, as recommended by the CDC, and some sunglasses — is both casual and easy, but looks is anything but basic.

Though you may not have any obvious reasons to get dressed up right now, enjoying the newly longer days of the spring sun is a good enough excuse to finally sport something on the dressier side — at least compared to the WFH gear that you've been living in as of late. Feeling elevated can be as easy as sliding on a fancy sundress and Mara's baby blue mini is a perfect example of that. Even better: The style is currently 30 percent off on Moda Operandi.

TK Terma,SL / BACKGRID

Revered for its feminine and ethereal aesthetic, LoveShackFancy has countless eyelet and embroidered frocks similar to Mara's in a bevy of different cuts and colors. The actor's exact Tomasina dress is also available in a pastel tie-dye color-way — plus, the brand has a healthy dose of similar lacy mini dress offerings to boot. Below, find just a few of picks from the brand that fall in line with Kate's quaint take.

