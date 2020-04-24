21 Designer Mother's Day Gifts That Your Mom Will Hold On To For Years
For moms of all ages, this Mother's Day is different. For those with young children, the last months have meant adjusting to a new balance at home. For those with adult children, it might mean re-learning cohabitation. But for all moms, a little celebration is necessary, even if your family gathering is taking place over Zoom. If you're in the market for a gift, consider something that she'll hold on to for years to come, while also thinking of you every time she uses it. A designer Mother's Day gift might be a sweet place to start.
"Mother’s Day gifts this year are focused on feel-good items, from self-care, to items that give-back, and sentimental keepsakes," Caroline Maguire, Shopbop's fashion director, tells TZR. Maguire says this year something affectionate is high up on her list. "I would love to have something sentimental, like a fine piece of jewelry with my kids’ birth stones," she notes. Influencer Mary Lawless Lee is in agreement that jewelry is what she's hoping for this Mother's Day. "I love anything sentimental that feels unique and has a story behind it," she tells TZR. "Foundrae has some amazing pieces right now," she adds.
As for Harpers Bazaar's fashion director Kerry Pieri, she predicts designer items suitable for at-home use will be big this year. "I think anything that makes a home a nicer place to be is what will make a great gift right now, like a nice Essential Oil diffuser and luxury comfort like these Les Tien Cotton-Jersey Track Pants," she tells TZR. For herself, she's eager for something she'll use longterm. "I want a classic Cartier tank watch that will last forever and get better with age, and remind me that it's really only now that matters," Pieri notes.
And while practical and sentimental gifts are appreciated, don't be afraid to think ahead to future for gift giving. "We've naturally seen an incredible surge in home and loungewear, but surprisingly, also in our resort wear category," Lisa Ruffle, Moda Operandi's Buying Manager for RTW, tells TZR. "People are highly engaged with the idea of a virtual escape whilst stuck at home. Why not get your mother something that she can look forward to wearing once the warm weather hits, and when she can finally take that well deserved vacation?" Flowy dresses, swimsuits, beach bags, and floppy hats are all excellent vacation-approved gifts. But even if a vacation isn't in the cards, she'll be able to wear the pieces on the patio or for walks in the park.
If you're ready to get 21 luxe gift ideas that your mom will fall head-over-heels for, keep scrolling below.
"I'd give my mom a big luxe sweater to make her feel beautiful and cozy, plus a percentage of all sales from Khaite.com go to Baby2Baby this month to help families in need during this crisis," Pieri explains.
Treat her to a pair of Jimmy Choo mules, even if she'll just be wearing them around the house for the time being.
Gift her a pajama top she can keep on for her Zoom meetings at home. Her coworkers won't suspect a thing.
"Matteau's strapless maxi is an easy silhouette that anyone can pull off," Ruffle notes. "Not only is it a vacation necessity, but it's also the perfect breezy dress for barefoot cocktail hour at home. Add a margarita."
Espadrilles are ideal for slipping on to grab the paper or to walk the dog around the block. She might as well look chic around the neighborhood, right? And post-quarantine she can dress the shoe up with a summery midi dress or a cool pair of wide-leg jeans.
Like Maguire suggested, opt for a gift that's sentimental, like jewelry with your birth stone in it.
A pair of designer sweats are the perfect mix of comfy and elevated. She can wear these track pants from The Row around the house, and can also dress them up with polished loafers and a chic blazer.
Spruce up her home with this gorgeous vase. And include flowers when you gift it to her so she can use it immediately.
Gift her a blouse that will make her look stylish on a Zoom call or happy hour with girlfriends. This polka-top top will also be perfect for when she can go back into the office.
For a summer bag she'll reach for year after year, consider Coach's Tabby Shoulder Bag. The floral embroidery adds just the right amount of detail.
Your mom already knows how much you love her, but gift her this Roxanne Assoulin bracelet just to give her an extra reminder.
With everything happening right now, give her something fun that will surely put a smile on her face. Bottega Veneta's adorable earring features a giraffe design hand painted in Tuscany.
"Technical attention to detail is key when searching for a well cut swimsuit," Ruffle explains. "Your mom will feel better than ever in a style from Australian label, Bondi Born."
She can use this lovey multi-use Hermes scarf thrown over a tank for extra coverage, or as a cover-up over her bathing suit.
She'll be the coolest mom in town with this gold glasses chain from Fendi. Plus, it'll be harder for her to misplace her sunglasses with a flashy accessory attached to them.
A neutral blazer is a must for every woman's wardrobe. After isolation, she can pair it with a slip dress for work and denim for the weekends. But for now, pajamas underneath will do.
"New luggage because we’re all going to need a getaway when all this is over," Lawless Lee explains about a gift idea for post-quarantine.
If she's leaving her purse at home for grocery runs, this 3-in-1 holder will be all she needs to carry her cards and keys with her.
For something to brighten up her space, consider a vibrant cushion. This Missoni check pattern will look exciting next to contrasting printed pillows.
Since she's spending more time in her room (and bed), help her both decorate and organize her nightstand with this vanity tray from Aerin.