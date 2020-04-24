For moms of all ages, this Mother's Day is different. For those with young children, the last months have meant adjusting to a new balance at home. For those with adult children, it might mean re-learning cohabitation. But for all moms, a little celebration is necessary, even if your family gathering is taking place over Zoom. If you're in the market for a gift, consider something that she'll hold on to for years to come, while also thinking of you every time she uses it. A designer Mother's Day gift might be a sweet place to start.

"Mother’s Day gifts this year are focused on feel-good items, from self-care, to items that give-back, and sentimental keepsakes," Caroline Maguire, Shopbop's fashion director, tells TZR. Maguire says this year something affectionate is high up on her list. "I would love to have something sentimental, like a fine piece of jewelry with my kids’ birth stones," she notes. Influencer Mary Lawless Lee is in agreement that jewelry is what she's hoping for this Mother's Day. "I love anything sentimental that feels unique and has a story behind it," she tells TZR. "Foundrae has some amazing pieces right now," she adds.

As for Harpers Bazaar's fashion director Kerry Pieri, she predicts designer items suitable for at-home use will be big this year. "I think anything that makes a home a nicer place to be is what will make a great gift right now, like a nice Essential Oil diffuser and luxury comfort like these Les Tien Cotton-Jersey Track Pants," she tells TZR. For herself, she's eager for something she'll use longterm. "I want a classic Cartier tank watch that will last forever and get better with age, and remind me that it's really only now that matters," Pieri notes.

And while practical and sentimental gifts are appreciated, don't be afraid to think ahead to future for gift giving. "We've naturally seen an incredible surge in home and loungewear, but surprisingly, also in our resort wear category," Lisa Ruffle, Moda Operandi's Buying Manager for RTW, tells TZR. "People are highly engaged with the idea of a virtual escape whilst stuck at home. Why not get your mother something that she can look forward to wearing once the warm weather hits, and when she can finally take that well deserved vacation?" Flowy dresses, swimsuits, beach bags, and floppy hats are all excellent vacation-approved gifts. But even if a vacation isn't in the cards, she'll be able to wear the pieces on the patio or for walks in the park.

If you're ready to get 21 luxe gift ideas that your mom will fall head-over-heels for, keep scrolling below.