Some beauty aficionados love unwrapping a gigantic eyeshadow palette once the holidays arrive. Others, an expensive skin care product they've been eyeing. But everyone — regardless of their style — can appreciate being on the receiving end of a holiday 2020 fragrance set. As they say, good things come in small packages. Though if you're one of the many adding a massive fragrance sampler to their gift list, we definitely understand that.
And the perfume value kits, bundles, and holiday releases have entered the building for the 2020 shopping season. Luxury favorites, including Dior, Chanel, and Yves Saint Laurent have arrived online, as well as wallet-friendly releases at Ulta Beauty and Target. You don't even have to spend more than $100 to score a fragrance gift this year, either — there are plenty of kits and gifts under $50 to go around. (And yes, that includes cologne and unisex fragrances, too.)
Below are nine holiday fragrance sets on TZR's list, including scents for everyone in your life. Just keep scrolling to get started on your shopping for the year.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Your giftee is going to hang onto the packaging for this one. The Dior 30 Montaigne Set offers five mini fragrances for just below $100 — J'Adore Eau de Parfum, Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Eau de Toilette, Hypnotic Poison Eau de Toilette, Diorissimo Eau de Toilette, and JOY by Dior Eau de Parfum.
Philosophy scents are known for being light, feminine, and uplifting, and the cozy Fresh Cream Warm Cashmere scent is no different. Try it out at both 2- and 5-ounce sizes with this value set.
This Gabrielle Chanel set is ideal for the perfume lover who keeps their vanity perfumes completely separate from their bag sprays; it combines the Eau de Parfum Spray with the Eau de Parfum Twist and Spray, for those on-the-go, running-out-the-door moments.
Clocking in at just $48.49, this Donna Karan set showcases how fragrance can be so much more than just one perfume, bundling together the Cashmere Mist Eau de Toilette, Body Lotion, and Purse Spray.
Hello, perfect stocking stuffer. This cute trio from Clinique features three bag-ready (and fruit-forward) sprays: the cult-favorite Happy, Happy Heart, and Happy in Bloom.
Although not strictly a fragrance-only gift, this Gucci value set — a rare sentence! — is a treat anyone can appreciate. One bottle of Bloom Eau de Parfum is included, along with a Gucci Sheer Lipstick in the party-ready shade, Goldie Red.
Spoiler alert: This is a fragrance duo for the Gen Z set, which includes any younger cousins or siblings you never know what to buy. Or, anyone who appreciates sweet, fruity scents — the Cloud fragrance is a crowd-pleaser.
Apple, sage, and tonka bean come together for a yummy fragrance you'll want to sniff all day. Pick up the set for both the Y Eau de Parfum spray and travel spray, typically valued at $155.