Some beauty aficionados love unwrapping a gigantic eyeshadow palette once the holidays arrive. Others, an expensive skin care product they've been eyeing. But everyone — regardless of their style — can appreciate being on the receiving end of a holiday 2020 fragrance set. As they say, good things come in small packages. Though if you're one of the many adding a massive fragrance sampler to their gift list, we definitely understand that.

And the perfume value kits, bundles, and holiday releases have entered the building for the 2020 shopping season. Luxury favorites, including Dior, Chanel, and Yves Saint Laurent have arrived online, as well as wallet-friendly releases at Ulta Beauty and Target. You don't even have to spend more than $100 to score a fragrance gift this year, either — there are plenty of kits and gifts under $50 to go around. (And yes, that includes cologne and unisex fragrances, too.)

Below are nine holiday fragrance sets on TZR's list, including scents for everyone in your life. Just keep scrolling to get started on your shopping for the year.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.