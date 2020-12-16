2020 Holiday Candles That Smell Like Cookies, Christmas Trees, & Everything Homey
One positive takeaway from an otherwise negative year: There's no limit on how many scented candles one can have scattered around their home. (And mathematically speaking, how relaxed and pampered you feel on any given night might be connected to how many you have on deck to burn, though more research is needed here.) As the end of the year inches closer, there's never been a better time to indulge in 2020 holiday candles, too — it's cozy, they smell nice, and they look great. A trifecta.
And shopping newer releases gives you a chance to introduce your nose to all new scents. How about a holiday candle set that smells like jasmine, sandalwood, cinnamon, and pine? Or a Christmas tree candle fragranced to mimic actual, living trees? There are new twists on old staples as well, courtesy of undisputed holiday tycoons like Bath & Body Works. This White Barn Apple Garland candle mixes up eucalyptus and apple with the more traditional cedarwood and mistletoe, and the end result is incredibly homey.
Since sometimes, you just want your entire home to smell exactly like a freshly cut tree, decorated with beautiful ornaments and tinsel. Without, you know, actually having to do all that decorating. Below, the best new holiday candle releases.
Both of these candles are on the woodsy side, but with added twists that'll keep you reaching to light them up day after day. Naughty Nice has a hint of florals — think jasmine and violet — while Fine Pine features orange, cinnamon, and raspberry.
Your traditional cookie-scented candle gets the Heretic treatment with this new classic. It's a bit peppery, a bit gingery, and mixed with those nice warm vanilla, clove, and nutmeg notes that'll make you search your entire pantry for sweet snacks.
Fruit meets florals with this seasonal launch from Otherland, an Instagram-famous candle brand constantly delivering fragrance combinations you'll want to try. For example: this candle's ginger and yuzu.
Is it officially the holiday season until you've brought out the Bath & Body Works candles? Probably not, so grab this fresh take on apple while it's still in stock.
Like a mid-century modern Christmas decoration, this understated candle looks very chic while still being seasonably spirited. A hard line to walk, but D.S. & Durga does it well.
You could spend all afternoon whipping up some mulled cider, or you could just light up this apple, orange, and clove candle. Both options have pros (and maybe no cons at all).
It's not a holiday candle in the classic sense, but this winter release will make you feel very cozy and warm. The main fragrance is sage, a perpetually soothing scent, while oat milk adds the right amount of sweet.