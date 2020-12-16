One positive takeaway from an otherwise negative year: There's no limit on how many scented candles one can have scattered around their home. (And mathematically speaking, how relaxed and pampered you feel on any given night might be connected to how many you have on deck to burn, though more research is needed here.) As the end of the year inches closer, there's never been a better time to indulge in 2020 holiday candles, too — it's cozy, they smell nice, and they look great. A trifecta.

And shopping newer releases gives you a chance to introduce your nose to all new scents. How about a holiday candle set that smells like jasmine, sandalwood, cinnamon, and pine? Or a Christmas tree candle fragranced to mimic actual, living trees? There are new twists on old staples as well, courtesy of undisputed holiday tycoons like Bath & Body Works. This White Barn Apple Garland candle mixes up eucalyptus and apple with the more traditional cedarwood and mistletoe, and the end result is incredibly homey.

Since sometimes, you just want your entire home to smell exactly like a freshly cut tree, decorated with beautiful ornaments and tinsel. Without, you know, actually having to do all that decorating. Below, the best new holiday candle releases.

