Nov. 1 has come and gone, and if you're one of the many spending this year elevating your home decor, that means only one thing: It's time to pack away the faux Halloween cobwebs and bring out the holiday finery. However, if you happen to live in a cramped apartment where a massive fir tree isn't an option, then the D.S. & DURGA Portable Xmas Tree candle is the next best thing. The latest fragrance from the ultra-cool New York City brand not only smells like a tree pulled straight from the Pacific Northwest, it builds upon the cult fame of its edgy candle line.

The November release echos the fan-favorite Portable Fireplace candle, a D.S. & DURGA hit also available as a surprisingly stylish car air freshener. But while the original "portable" scent is meant to replicate the smoky comfort of a roaring fire, the latest $65 limited-edition holiday candle is meant "to make it smell like you have an Xmas tree especially if you don't have an Xmas tree, or even if you do," according to the brand's website.

To pull this off, D.S. & DURGA blended together the scents of almost every type of tree you could ever haul into your house for Christmas. Portable Xmas Tree's top notes are Grand Pacific fir and the Silesian forest, which gives away to a heart of blue spruce and Siberian pine cone. The candle ends with dry pine needles and red cedar wood — because what is a Christmas tree without a hefty dose of dry needles scattered around your house?

Design fans will appreciate the look of the candle beyond just the scent, too. D.S. & DURGA has a way of translating its hyper-specific fragrances — like Wild Brooklyn Lavender or Big Sur After Rain — into visual label illustrations that instantly give away how the scent will smell. For Portable Xmas Tree, it's designed with a minimalist gold tree front and center, surrounded by curved lines that are open to your interpretation; you could see it as a hallway, or maybe more holiday decor.

Explore D.S. & DURGA's entire selection by visiting the brand's website. Ahead, the new Portable Xmas Tree candle, to help usher in the holiday spirit early. (Or, for those already decorating: right on time.)

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.