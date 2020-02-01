20 Valentine's Day Beauty Gifts For Men That He'll Actually Want To Use

For a holiday that's more or less made up to benefit businesses, February 14 sure can cause a lot of fuss. Despite the fact that you just splurged on your significant other during the winter holiday season, you've gotta pull something out of your hat yet again to make them smile on Cupid's special day. Out of ideas? Get inspired by thinking of things that'll admittedly benefit you as well — and that means grooming supplies (because soft, manicured hands are definitely nicer to hold). Just be sure to shop smart and select sleek, stylish Valentine's Day beauty gifts for men that he'll be more than happy to use.

If you've got a guy who appreciates a good skincare routine or a nice-smelling candle, you'll have no trouble getting him a gift to upgrade his grooming game. In fact, your problem may lie more in the fact that he steals a face mask or two from your own supply. The solution: A set of sheet masks that'll help him keep his face soft and smooth, so you can stop keeping yours under lock and key.

But when you're dealing with a Valentine who doesn't get near nail clippers without prompting, it's time to pull out the heavy hitters. Snag grooming supplies that make his morning routine more effortless, like pre-soaked exfoliating pads that he can rely on between shaves (hello, M-61's Powerglow® Peel), a three-in-one shower product to lather up from head to toe, or a leather-bound manicure kit and earthy-smelling hand lotion he can take with him anywhere. If it's so simple he doesn't have to think about using it, chances are he actually will.

Discover the best beauty gifts for the special dude in your life, no matter his grooming style, ahead.