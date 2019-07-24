20 New Products To Give You Strong & Healthy Summer Hair

If you want longer, stronger hair, it's not a bad idea to find products that lend hydration and shine. But according to celebrity hairstylists like Sarah Potempa and Kiyah Wright, summer 2019's best hair products don't just focus on styling. Instead, so many of them place an emphasis on scalp health — which is why this season's newest releases offer intense hydrating benefits with ingredients like aloe vera and other plant-based ingredients.

Wright, who works with Mary J. Blige and Taraji P. Henson, confirms our suspicion that scalp health is priority, especially as the scalp is an essential aspect of hair care — it’s where all new growth begins. Wright also notes that these products include hair proteins and are full of oils to hydrate the scalp — just in time to repair the damaging effects of heat and UV rays on your scalp this summer.

And Potempa, a celebrity hairstylist who works with Lea Michele, Camila Cabello, and Reese Witherspoon, tells TZR that salon stylists are also focusing on the overall health of hair by using cleaner products that strengthen the hair while styling, coloring, and treating. These products tend to be free from harmful components like parabens, sulfates, and benzophenone (ingredients known to damage the hair and interrupt hair growth).

Aside from scalp health and fresh ingredients trending this summer, easy braids are the name of the styling game this season. "This summer, the most popular trends are mixed, textured braids!" Potempa explains. "I especially love pancaked fishtails, braids pierced with rings or other hair accessories, and the use of extensions to add a pop of color!” Grab a braid balm to prep your hair before you start styling to make sure that strands stay in place, she notes.

For those with natural and textured hair, protective styles like faux locs will be the top protective style this summer, “because they are easy to maintain,” Wright says.

Ahead, see 20 new summer hair products that will keep your scalp and strands healthy.

Chi Aloe Vera Oil If you've used aloe vera before, you know of its moisturizing benefits. Now you can add the same moisture to your hair. This oil is infused with a super hydration blend of aloe vera and agave nectar which adds a silky and soft finish. (Launched January 2019) Chi Aloe Vera Oil $25 SEE ON ULTA

Moisture RX Hawaiian Ginger Overnight Conditioner This recent launch makes the hair so soft. It works to repair split ends and adds shine to dull hair. The ginger helps to keep strands untangled and hydrated. (Launched July 2019) Mielle Overnight Conditioner $9.99 SEE ON TARGET

R+Co Balloon Dry Volume Spray If you need to add some volume to your hair, use a few spritzes to add texture instantly. The blend of pineapple, tangerine, and lavender scents add a nice finishing touch. (Launched July 2019) R+Co Balloon Dry Volume Spray $32 SEE ON R+CO

Verb Reset Clarifying Shampoo Clarifying shampoos are great for removing build up in the scalp. This new shampoo by Verb is suited for all hair types and contains natural ingredients like green tea extracts, honey, and seawater. (Launched June 2019) Verb Reset Clarifying Shampoo $16 SEE ON VERB PRODUCTS

Cuvée Beauty Air Dry Mist If you have thick and curly hair like I do, spray-and-go products are the best, especially when you don't want to style your hair. This Air Dry Mist is excellent for maintaining frizz and adding shine and softness without a blowout. (Launched June 2019) Cuvée Beauty Air Dry Mist $38 SEE ON CUVEE BEAUTY

BeachWaver Braid Balm (Pre Braid Prep) Potempa collaborated with BeachWaver to create a product that would do three main things: prep by detangling hair before you braid to ensure a frizz-free and smooth look, give defined waves when you take out your braid, and provide a treatment that will strengthen hair for when you rinse it out (Launched June 2019) Beachwaver Braid Balm (Pre Braid Prep) $24 SEE ON BEACHWAVER

Davines Oi Butter This hair butter is great for all hair textures. The roucou oil in the creme is rich in antioxidants that help to keep the hair from breaking, and the scalp from flaking. (Launching August 1, 2019) Davines Oi Butter $44 SEE ON DAVINES

BeachWaver Shubie Surf Beach Spray Summer hair wouldn't be complete without beachy waves. Not only does the coconut oil and sea kelp create flawless texture to your hair, but the aromatic scents of coconut and Mexican vanilla orchids will have you in a constant at the beach mindset. (Launched June 2019) Beachwaver Shubie Surf Beach Spray $18 SEE ON BEACHWAVER

Aveda Sap Moss Weightless Hydration Shampoo This shampoo contains larch tree sap extract, which adds a generous amount of hydration. The best part? Your hair won't look oily due to the hydration. (Launched June 2019) Aveda Sap Moss Weightless Hydration Shampoo $28 SEE ON AVEDA

Briogeo Superfoods Banana + Coconut Hair Pack Bananas are the key ingredient here to restore hair to a vibrant and healthy state. If your hair seems lifeless, treat it with antioxidant-rich fruits included in the shampoo and conditioner to support a healthy scalp and healthy strands. (Launched June 2019) Briogeo Superfoods Banana + Coconut Hair Pack $48 SEE ON BRIOGEO HAIR

Sexy Hair Texture Foam Party This foam adds texture without sacrificing great shine. Even though you'll get texture that lasts all day, your hair will stay in place due to the light hold that the foam provides. (Launched June 2019) Sexy Hair Foam Party $19.95 SEE ON SEXY HAIR

R+Co Turntable Curl Defining Crème This creme defines your curls without making them sticky and tangled. The texture maintains your natural curl shape and keeps them from reacting to humidity, just in time for summer. (Launched June 2019) R+Co Turntable Curl Defining Crème $29 SEE ON R+CO

DevaCurl Devafresh Scalp & Curl Revitalizer Give your scalp a refresh with the kombucha and prickly-pear-infused mist. The spray keeps moisture locked into your hair, and leaves curls defined and fresh. It also fights scalp odors caused by sweat. (Launched July 2019) DevaCurl Devafresh Scalp & Curl Revitalizer $24 SEE ON DEVACURL

Amika Supernova Blonde Violet Moisture and Shine Cream Keep your blonde fresh this summer with this leave-in cream. The creme adds weightless moisture, and leaves hair full of shine. The sea buckthorn berry-infused formula fights frizz and neutralizes brassy tones. (Launched June 2019) Amika Supernova Blonde Violet Moisture and Shine Cream $25 SEE ON AMIKA

Together Beauty Flower Supply Hair Oil This hair oil contains a mix of argan and jojoba oils that leave the hair sleek, and frizz-free. (Launched July 2019) Together Beauty Flower Supply Hair Oil $45 SEE ON SEPHORA

Lululemon Selfcare No-Show Dry Shampoo Athletic brand Lululemon just launched a new self-care line, and this dry shampoo is definitely a hero product. It's aluminum-free and works to remove sweat, dirt, and buildup from your scalp. With a few sprays of the non-whitening formula, your hair is left fresh and with no traces of oil. (Launched June 2019) Lululemon No-Show Dry Shampoo $18 SEE ON LULULEMON

Christophe Robin Hydrating Melting Mask with Aloe Vera Formulated for all hair types, this mask works to treat dry hair and flaky scalps. The aloe vera is quickly absorbed in the hair leaving it fully hydrated without weighing it down. (Launched May 2019) Christophe Robin Hydrating Melting Mask with Aloe Vera $37 SEE ON SEPHORA

Kérastase Nutritive 8H Magic Night Serum This serum is true magic. The formula detangles and repairs hair while you sleep. The iris root extract replaces the nutrients that your hair needs overnight, leaving it full of shine by morning. (Launched June 2019) Kérastase Nutritive 8H Magic Night Serum $55 SEE ON SEPHORA

Hair Fuel Hair Masks These hair masks target hair growth. The ingredients are vegan and free from palm oils and parabens. (Launching August 8, 2019) Hair Fuel Hair Masks $44 SEE ON THE HAIR FUEL

Together Beauty Love Lather Moisture Shampoo Another new launch by Together Beauty, this shampoo contains coconut, apples, and quinoa, which all work to cleanse your hair while providing an aromatic experience. (Launched July 2019) Together Beauty Love Lather Moisture Shampoo $29 SEE ON SEPHORA